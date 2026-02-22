Benvenuti! Please do me a small favor by clicking on the little heart at the top to make this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world.

This week takes us deep into the Apennines and an annual winter feast in the mountain village of Villavallelonga. At the end of the post you’ll find links to several traditional Abruzzese recipes tied to the feast.

You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—253 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

A solemn moment as Lucia Corona says grace before the start of the Panarda at her home

Back in 2013, I wrote an article for the Washington Post about a 40-course dinner featuring dishes from Abruzzo. This memorable meal, called La Panarda, unfolded over nine hours at Le Virtù, a restaurant in Philadelphia that focuses on Abruzzese cuisine. Among the courses: capon-stuffed raviolini in broth; pallotte cacio e uova (egg and cheese “meat” balls) with baccalà; fettuccine with lamb ragù; and timballo di scrippelle, a sumptuous, many-layered affair of crêpes, cheese, pork, sausages, and ragù.

The banquet was Le Virtù’s interpretation of a centuries’ old communal celebration that takes place every January in some of Abruzzo’s mountain towns and villages. The feast is held in honor of Saint Antonio Abate, protector of farm animals and stables, whose feast day is January 17. But it is also about sharing the winter larder during the season’s harshest days. In the article, I wrote a few sentences about the town of Villavallelonga, where the first documented Panarda took place in 1657, and where residents continue the annual tradition.

Much to my surprise, the article somehow made its way to Villavallelonga and I received an email from the mayor inviting me to be a guest at their Panarda. It took me 12 years, but I finally made it. Absurdly, perhaps, I was expecting something along the lines of the meal I had at Le Virtù. Instead, it was a completely different experience, though no less memorable.

For one thing, the celebration in Villavallelonga lasts an entire week, the Panarda being just one of several culminating events. For another, there is more than one Panarda—there are dozens; somewhere between 80 and 90 homes host banquets on the night of January 16. Also, while food figures prominently all week long, the festival is somehow not really about food. It is a week steeped in religion, culture, and lore. It is community building of the best kind: people of all ages gathering around tables, walking through town together in daily and evening processions, outfitted in traditional Abruzzese dress. Some play accordions and other instruments as they walk, and everybody sings. At night there are fireworks and bonfires and the ritual burning of giant torches and papier maché figures.

“It’s difficult to explain in words these moments that are lived with such emotion,” Vittoria DiPonzio, the vice-mayor of Villavallelonga, told me.

Snapshots of Villavallelonga

Villavallelonga is a town of 900 residents. It lies at the end of a long valley (hence the name) called the Fucino Plain. The valley was once the third-largest lake in Italy. Efforts to drain it date all the way back to the reign of Roman Emperor Claudius, but it wasn’t until the 19th Century that it was fully emptied. The flat expanse is now productive farmland. The village is only 30 minutes from the autostrada and two hours from Rome. But it feels remote, like you’re entering another realm as you pass through the valley. On the morning of January 15, as my husband, Scott, and I drove across the plain, we passed fields scattered with the remnants of spinach and lettuce heads. The land was sparsely dotted with small stone buildings and a cold milky mist hung about the valley floor. The bare-branched trees were adorned with silvery balls of mistletoe, adding to the otherworldly feeling.

The town itself is long and narrow, following the shape of the valley. Houses made from stone and stucco with shuttered windows and iron balconies line the streets. All was quiet as we walked around, though a feeling of anticipation simmered in the chilly air. A man was tending to a bonfire in the main piazza near where we parked. Farther down the main street, a group of men huddled by another fire on which they were cooking pasta all’amatriciana. This is a common sight during the week celebrating Sant’ Antonio: various social groups cooking food outside to be shared around the fire. Anyone is welcomed to join.

Scenes from the January 15 procession in Villavallelonga, which included the blessing of the pots

Like so many mountain towns in Abruzzo and beyond, Villavallelonga has seen its population dwindle. Some move to Rome, others to more far-flung places. But there is a core of residents that has embraced this peaceful spot in the National Park of Abruzzo. Vittoria is one of them. She went to university in Rome, but came back to live in Villavallelonga. Both her teenage children are deeply involved in the festival.

At Vittoria’s urging, Scott and I decided to check out that day’s procession, which featured Villavallelonga’s children decked out in traditional dress. By 3 p.m., dozens of locals had congregated at the appointed intersection, many of them carrying accordions. A priest led the procession accompanied by a ruddy-faced man who was dressed as Sant’Antonio, sporting a hooded brown robe and a long white beard. As the procession made its way around town, more folks joined in. Every so often the group would stop and the pastor would lead prayers blessing the cookware that would be used to cook fava beans and other traditional dishes for the feast. Snacks and drinks were passed amongst the large crowd—sandwiches, slices of cake and crostata, and sugar-coated ciambelline—ring-shaped potato doughnuts. Men and boys played accordions and drums as girls and women sang a folk song about Sant’Antonio (la canzone di Sant’ Antonio; scroll to the end of the post for a video). The song would be repeated over and over again, both during the daily processions and at the various Panardas on the night of January 16. In the dozens of times that I heard it performed over two days, not once did I detect anything but genuine enthusiasm, even reverence, as men, women, teenagers and young children sang out the lyrics. It was an extraordinary show of just how much this annual celebration means to the people of Villavallelonga, how invested they are in carrying forward this centuries-old tradition.

Lucia Corona, host of one of the Parnarda feasts; and one of her set tables

The history of the Panarda itself—a meal that can (but doesn’t always) include up to 50 courses and last all night—is rooted in lore. It begins with two stories and two land-owning families, the Serafini family and the Bianchi family. According to one legend, a young mother of the Bianchi clan left her infant in its crib while she went to the well for water. When she returned the baby was clamped in the jaws of a wolf. She prayed to St. Antonio Abate, and the wolf released the baby unharmed. The young woman vowed to hold a yearly feast in the saint’s honor. The other legend holds that members of another land-owning family, the Serafini, prayed to the saint to deliver them from a pact they had unwittingly made with the devil. In gratitude, the family vowed to feed the village. Only descendants of those two families may host a Panarda, and you must be invited to one to attend as a guest.

The Panarda that Scott and I were invited to (thanks to Vittoria) was hosted by Lucia Corona, a descendant of the Serafini clan, and her sister Orietta, both of whom cooked the entire meal for 40+ guests. Our fellow diners included everyone from young children to seniors, most of whom had been attending their whole lives. The biggest contingent was a large group of thirtysomethings, among them several local carabinieri and a woman who works as a ranger in the National Park of Abruzzo. We were greeted like friends at the door and welcomed into the fold.

“I’m very proud to be a Panardiere,” Lucia told me as she and Orietta stood in the kitchen waiting for an enormous pot of maccheroni (spaghetti alla chitarra) to finish cooking. The pasta would be tossed with a rich sugo made with beef, pork ribs, and sausages. “The town does not pay us to host these feasts; we ourselves pay. But we are happy to do it. In fact, we are a little possessive because it is una cosa nostra ~ our thing.”

Clockwise from top left: Bignè in brodo di gallina; maccheroni di Sant'Antonio; mixed meats from the ragù

Our dinner begins with a prayer to Sant’Antonio, read by Lucia, followed by the Our Father and Hail Mary. Shouts of “Viva Sant’ Antonio!” and “Buona Panarda!” signal the start of the feast: plates of prosciutto and salami, sheep’s milk cheese and mozzarella, pickled artichoke, olives, grilled eggplant and zucchini, roasted peppers, and fava beans. The meal is slow and convivial, the courses leisurely paced. In between, people stand up to chat with friends or to go outside to smoke. More than once, the young adults take up their instruments and sing la canzone di Sant’ Antonio or other Abruzzese folk tunes. At other times during the evening, bands of musicians knock at the door and are invited in to perform a song or two. In exchange, they are served something to drink and the plate of ciambelline is passed around before they head back out into the night.

Among the dozen or so courses prepared by Lucia and Orietta: a rich soup of bignè (choux pastry) cut into pieces and served in hen broth; the aforementioned maccheroni di Sant’ Antonio (chitarra pasta dressed with meat sugo); the various meats from the sauce, served as a separate course; grilled lamb steaks; and sautéed greens, a mix of broccoletti (rapini) and Savoy cabbage. For dessert: slices of homemade crostata, cookies, and ciambelline. There is traditional meaning behind this elaborate, rustic, convivial meal: it is a sort of defiance, of thumbing one’s nose at the harsh winter elements, at misfortune and hardship, of reveling in whatever abundance exists. “Si tratta di abondanza, amicizia, e stare insieme”— “it’s all about abundance, friendship, and being together,” one of the diners tells me.

Towards midnight, the contingent of thirtysomethings say their goodbyes (though a few will return later). They will spend the next several hours serenading through the streets, stopping in at other homes where Panarda dinners are taking place, maybe accepting a cup of wine and a potato doughnut. About an hour later, Scott and I also get up and eventually make our way towards the door (as some of you surely know, it takes awhile to leave an Italian home). Lucia reminds us that once you have attended a Panarda as a guest, you are always welcomed—indeed, expected—back. The thought warms me as I head out into the cold and windy January night.

Leave a comment

Share

A Summer Panarda

One of the perks of participating in a Panarda is you invariably leave the feast not only with a full belly but also new friends. In the years since the 2013 Panarda I attended at Le Virtù, my husband and I have become good friends with owners Francis Cratil and Catherine Lee. Their restaurant is the only one (that I’m aware of) that specializes in the cuisine of Abruzzo.

Le Virtù will be hosting a Summer Panarda on June 14. Check the restaurant’s website and subscribe to their mailing list for updates.

RECIPES

Maccheroni alla chitarra; and potato ciambelline

I’ve corralled a few of my own recipes that reflect the sort of dishes you might find at a typical Panarda in the area of Villavallelonga.



Peperoni Sott’Olio: These are similar to the bowl of roasted peppers that were served at Lucia’s Panarda.



Tagliatelle alla Chitarra: My recipe for classic chitarra noodles from Abruzzo.



Ragù Abruzzese: A rich meat sauce similar to the one served by Lucia.



Pallotte Cace e Ove: Cheese and egg meatless meatballs similar to those served at the Le Virtù’s 2013 Panarda.



Lina’s Ciambelline: Tender potato doughnuts coated in sugar. I’ll make them for you if you play me a tune on your accordion!

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica