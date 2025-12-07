‘Tis the season! Art by Daniela Bracco

On Thursday, Dec.11, I will be live on Substack with my friend and fellow food writer Viola Buitoni. Viola is from Umbria and lives in San Francisco. She is a cooking teacher and the author of the cookbook ITALY BY INGREDIENT. We will be talking about Italian holiday traditions and foods, with a focus on central Italy. Here’s a link to a Q & A I did with Viola when her book was published. Keep an eye out for the link to watch our conversation live.

Our Cookies & Cocktails Zoom party takes place this afternoon at 4 p.m. EST.

Fennel & Anise Shortbreads on a flour sack kitchen towel from Line + Nest

Friends,

I admit to a certain amount of FOMO right now. Cookies are everywhere in my socials: in influencer reels and videos on Instagram; and in feeds from brands and publications like Bake From Scratch, King Arthur Baking and the New York Times. Some, like Melissa Clark’s Vietnamese Coffee Swirl Brownies, are calling my name; others I’m just not sure what to make of.

I am keen to share recipes from ITALIAN COOKIES with you. So keen that I have snuck the recipe for Iced Lemon Taralli into our virtual Cookies & Cocktails party, taking place later today. But that’s all I can share, for now. The book has yet to publish, and so I have to be patient—not my strong suit, as anyone who knows me will confirm.

On the upside, the book’s April 2026 release means it will be available for Mother’s Day; and, of course, in plenty of time for the 2026 holiday season. Butter cookies, wine cookies, almond cookies, iced cookies, chocolate-dipped cookies, cookies stuffed with figs and nuts, dainty one-bite cookies, and big fat dunking cookies. All are coming your way in a few short months.

A little further down in the newsletter, you’ll find a recipe for a cookie that is not in ITALIAN COOKIES, but which is definitely worth highlighting: Fennel and Aniseed Shortbread Cookies from

’s book

.

A MINI GIFT GUIDE from Buona Domenica

Holly print tea towel from Line + Nest; the cover of L'Eta Fragile, winner of the Strega Prize; the cover of ITALIAN COOKIES

Before we get to the recipe, I have a tempting little roundup of gift ideas for you. I’ve kept the list short and personal, which is to say I love everything on it, and, as usual, I’ve steered clear of stuff from big box stores and big brand names.

1. SOMETHING SOFT: FLOUR SACK DISH TOWELS

These soft and absorbent screen printed kitchen towels are made by Canan Usdu, an architect and designer of sustainable products here in the D.C. area. Pictured above, with the cookies, is her holly motif towel. There are other seasonal designs, including winterberry, happy cardinals, and pomegranates.

2. SOMETHING SHINY: ALESSI MOKA POT

I know, I know, everyone loves Bialetti, but I am partial to the sleek art deco style of Alessi. I love the wavy design of this 1-cup stainless steel moka, with its red dot knob and handle.

3. SOMETHING TART: SIRK GRAPE VINEGAR

I can always count on Gustiamo for extraordinary condiments. This vinegar from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, in the northeast corner of Italy, is made from the area’s Ribolla Gialla white wine grape. The grapes are fermented slowly over a period of five years and bottled without filtering or preservatives. Its complex flavor tastes of unripe fruit. It comes in a little spritz bottle and Gustiamo recommends it as a flavor enhancer for everything from eggs, asparagus, and fatty fish to berries and sorbet.

4. SOMETHING SAVORY: TINNED FISH

My kind of stocking stuffer! For the record, I’ve been a lover of tinned fish since the days when my parents used to throw dinner parties. My mom cooked lavishly for these affairs, but appetizers in the living room always included a Danish-style tray with three square bowls into which would go smoked clams, mussels, and oysters, or maybe one of the bowls would hold smoked trout instead of shellfish. So I was excited to see this collection of tinned fish from a shop called Caputo’s, in Salt Lake City. I have never been to Utah, but it’s where my publisher, Gibbs Smith, is located, so I took this as a sign. Also, my editor, Michelle, confirmed that the shop is a popular and civic-minded place. You can read more about their history here. And, they offer free shipping nationwide. They have quite a selection, mostly from Portugal and Spain.

5. FOOD FOR THOUGHT: A BOOK BY DONATELLA DI PIETRANTONIO

Di Pietrantonio is one of Italy’s most celebrated novelists. She writes about life in challenging circumstances, family, and complicated relationships between mothers and daughters, fathers and daughters, husbands and wives. Her prose is beautiful, honest, intimate and raw. Her novel L’Eta Fragile, or The Brittle Age, won the 2024 Strega Prize, Italy’s most prestigious literary award. The book is about an unsolved murder and its longterm effects on a community in central Italy (Abruzzo). But it is also about a mother’s tenuous relationship with her daughter and with her own father. Di Pietrantonio’s real subject is the love, heartbreak, and complexity of human relationships. I first learned of her books about three years ago. I was at the farmers market in Penne and started making small talk with a woman who turned out to be the author herself. After our chat (about artichokes, I think?!), I dashed off to our local book shop/beer garden and bought a copy of her novel L’Arminuta, translated as A Girl Returned, another wonderful, heart-rending read about a teenage girl who is thrust into a chaotic situation when she is abruptly sent to live with what turns out to be her birth family. As an aside: I’ve read Di Pietrantonio’s books in Italian, but I’m going to start on the English editions because they are translated by Ann Goldstein, who also translates the work of Elena Ferrante, the author of My Brilliant Friend.

6. SOMETHING SWEET: PRE-ORDER ITALIAN COOKIES!

Batches of cookies I baked for the ITALIAN COOKIES photo shoot

While the book is not yet here in physical form, it is available for pre-order. And, if you do order it, as a gift or for yourself, I would be happy to send a signed book plate. Send me an email with your information (domenica[at]domenicacooks.com).

Pre-order through Bookshop.org.

Pre-order through Amazon.

Got any gift ideas you’d like to share? Please let us know about them in the comments.

RECIPE: Fennel and Aniseed Shortbreads

I’ve had this recipe bookmarked ever since I bought

’s baking book

a couple of years ago. The cookies are rustic yet dainty shortbreads, made with a buttery dough that is laced with both aniseed and fennel, plus lemon zest. And they have a minimal amount of sugar, just enough to barely sweeten them.

I’ve written about Irina’s cookbooks before; she is originally from Romania and writes beautiful immersive books about her country’s many cuisines and the food of Eastern Europe. Here is a Q & A we did when her most recent book, DANUBE, was published earlier this year. TAVA is filled with recipes for fruit desserts; flaky pastries and pies filled with cream, curd cheese, or jam; sweet buns; and lovely layered cakes.

These cookies called out to me. I love their festive appearance, and the way they lean into the warm spice of both aniseeed and fennel. Irina mixes the dough by hand, but in her instructions she notes that you can also use a food processor, which is what I have opted to do here.

Recipe slightly adapted from TAVA: Eastern European Baking and Desserts from Romania and Beyond, by Irina Georgescu.

Makes about 48 small cookies, or 24 larger ones

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons whole fennel seeds

2 teaspoons whole aniseed

2 cups (250 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 cup (60 g) superfine (caster) sugar (see Baker’s Note)

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

10 tablespoons (150 g) cold unsalted butter, cut into dice

1 large egg

2 tablespoons white wine or water

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Toast the fennel and aniseed. Place them in a small skillet and set it over medium heat. Toast briefly, swirling the pan to move the seeds about, until they are a shade darker and you can smell their fragrance. Transfer them to a small plate and let cool.

2. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in the work bowl of a food processor and pulse to combine.

3. Distribute the butter around the bowl and pulse in short bursts until crumbly. Add the sugar, lemon zest, and cooled seeds, and pulse briefly to incorporate them.

4. Whisk together the egg and wine or water in a small bowl and pour this into the food processor. Pulse just until the mixture begins to clump together. Then turn it out onto a clean work surface and pat it into a rectangle. Wrap tightly in reusable or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 40 to 60 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190° C). Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Flour your work surface and the top of the dough and roll it out into a rectangle 1/4 to 1/3 inch (6 to 8 mm) thick. Use a knife or a small square cookie cutter (1 3/4 to 2 inches; 4 1/2 to 5 cm) to cut out squares of dough. Then use a tiny cookie or fondant cutter to stamp out shapes in the middle. If you don’t have a tiny cutter, use a zucchini corer to stamp out circles. Gather all the trimmings and roll again, cutting out more cookies, until you have used up all the dough. If you like, you can set aside the tiny cut-outs and bake them along with the cookies. Place the cookie sheets in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes, or in the freezer to chill for 10 minutes.

6. Bake, one sheet at a time, for about 15 minutes, until golden in color. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

BAKER’S NOTE

Superfine (caster) sugar is not always available at the supermarket, and it can be expensive. But you can easily make it at home: simply process 1/4 cup (60 g) granulated sugar in a clean coffee or spice grinder. You will only need to pulse two to three times; the sugar turns powdery quickly.

Alla prossima,

Domenica