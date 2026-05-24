Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Cristina Lorenzetti's avatar
Cristina Lorenzetti
3d

Big Congrats on getting your Italian Citizenship Domenica! Not easy, I know. My Italian passport declares that Cristina Lorenzetti is “A Citizen of Venice Living Abroad”. (!!) Intrigued by fennel pollen, will give the gorgeous cake a try. Equally gorgeous: Daniela’s piece of art this week. Love.

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti
Luc Juteau's avatar
Luc Juteau
3d

Sono davvero felice per te che tu abbia finalmente portato a termine questa acquisizione. L'Italia e la sua gente sono davvero fantastiche, e ora tu ne fai ufficialmente parte. Negli ultimi anni gli Stati Uniti hanno perso parte del loro splendore, quindi avere un passaporto italiano è la migliore opzione di riserva.

I am very please for you that you have now completed this acquisition. Italy and his people are really fantastic, you are now officially one if its elements. The last few years has seen the shine of the USA lose is gliding so having an Italian passport is the best fall back option.

In bocca al lupo per il futuro

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
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