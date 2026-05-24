Benvenuti! Thank you for being here. Please click the heart at the top of this newsletter to help bring it visibility. This week’s newsletter features a recipe for Fennel Pollen Pistachio Cake, available to paid subscribers. You can browse the Buona Domenica archives here, and the full index of recipes here. A paid subscription gives you access to all archived newsletters and recipes (267 and counting!) and The Winelist, a monthly column by Scott Vance.

On a warm spring morning last week, my daughter and I walked into the Embassy of Italy to apply for our Italian/EU passports. By noon, we had said passports in hand, and a nearly decade-long journey that was filled with missteps, glitches, delays, and heartache came to a surprisingly quick and happy conclusion, albeit in a rather anti-climatic way.

To be clear, these missteps and delays were not on the part of the Embassy, which, since I am based in northern Virginia, functions as my local consulate. Or even the Italian state—our case was decided in the Italian court system in a (more or less) timely fashion. Rather, they were primarily due to the fact that we hired someone who took years to do tasks that should have taken months; who forgot to order essential documents; who would ghost us for weeks at a time; and who caused us—well, mostly me, being the most emotional among us—a considerable amount of grief.

My newly minted Italian passport, and me celebrating my new status at an Italian Cookies event planning meeting at the Italian American Musem in DC

So, as you might imagine, I was anxious to get my mitts on my passport, especially since, as one who is now considered an Italian living abroad, it is the most definitive legal proof of my citizenship. (I do have what amounts to an Italian ‘birth certificate’ issued by the city where my paternal grandmother was born, but that was transmitted to me via WhatsApp as a PDF and thus seems weirdly unofficial.)

Adriana and I arrived at our appointment a half-hour early, not knowing what to expect. A row of rose bushes lined up against the exterior wall of the embassy was in full bloom, bees buzzing about. We were directed into a small room off the embassy entrance. Low ceilings, custard-colored walls, and beige floor tiles a shade darker than the leather espadrilles I was wearing. On one wall, a large framed print of Rafaello’s ‘School of Athens.’ In a corner at the front of the room, a framed photograph of Sergio Mattarella, the current Italian president, who also happens to be the longest serving president of the Republic; and next to him, the flags of Italy and the European Union.

We sat in metal-framed wooden chairs equipped with small writing surfaces, the kind you see in elementary schools. At the front of the room, three service windows, each with accordion shades drawn: one for Italian citizens, one for Visa applicants, and one for passport applicants. At 10 o’clock, the fluorescent lights went on, the three shades went up, and after one final brief delay in which the two women at the passport window sought to deal with what seemed like a computer issue, Adriana and I were called up.

We slid our registration forms and IDs through the slot and waited to be processed, one at a time. Mug shots, fingerprints. Then it was done. The woman on the other side of the window said we could wait or come back in about an hour to pick up our passports. What?! Already? No fanfare? Look, it’s not like I was expecting President Mattarella himself to show up with a proclamation written on parchment. But I did picture some sort of ceremony, or at least a handshake.

Adriana had to get to work, so I drove her home, then returned to the embassy to retrieve the two slim maroon booklets. Perhaps, seeing my eyes light up as she handed them to me through the slot, the woman behind the window flashed a broad smile as we bid one another buona giornata.

A Cake to Mark the Occasion

When I got home, I decided I wanted to bake a cake, something to evoke spring and to celebrate my new status. I had in mind an Italian cake, but instead I ended up making one that is more ‘Italian-ish,’ sort of like me, I suppose. It’s the Fennel Pollen Pistachio Cake from the cookbook Wild Sweetness: Recipes Inspired by Nature, by Thalia Ho.

Ho is the voice and photographer behind the evocative blog Butter & Brioche, which won a Saveur magazine best baking blog award back in 2016. She has a large following on Instagram (105K), though she does not post as often as she once did, and now tends towards dark, moody shots that feel foreboding, slightly untamed, sometimes tinged with horror.

Wild Sweetness was published in 2021, and it’s probably among my top five baking books from the last five years. Ho has a way of incorporating herbal and floral flavors into her baking, along with ripe fruits, dark spices, chocolate and nuts, in ways that seem romantic, gothic. The book contains lush, closeup photos of glossy frostings and ice cream landscapes; plates positioned off-center, with partially smeared slices of cake, crumbs, a fork dirty with chocolate. Interspersed are dreamlike photos of nature in muted colors and shades of gray: blossoms and brambles, smoky air, and misty landscapes that evoke another realm. She captures not just the ‘beauty’ of nature, but also its indelicate qualities, its ravages and decay. Like her photography, Ho’s writing is romantic, dramatic, and poetic.

Ho recently published a second book, called Bittersweet: The Five Tastes of Dessert and Beyond. I don’t have it, but I’ve flipped through it, and both in tone and in recipes it definitely feels darker, and maybe less accessible, than Wild Sweetness.

What are your favorite baking books?

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RECIPE: Fennel Pollen Pistachio Cake

Back to this cake, which isn’t Italian but feels Italian in spirit. It’s a simple, one-layer cake that is lightly glazed rather than thickly frosted, the sort of cake you might find on the breakfast table at an agriturismo or small hotel. And it stars two quintessentially Mediterranean ingredients: pistachios and fennel pollen. The combination, the mild green nuts and the earthy pollen, seems to me just right for spring.

If you’ve not used fennel pollen in cooking or baking before, you’re in for a treat. The herb (spice?) comes from wild fennel, a variety of fennel that rarely produces a bulb. It grows in abundance in Italy and—thanks to Italian immigrants—California. The feathery fronds of the plant produce tiny yellow flowers, from which the pollen is harvested. It’s a laborious process with a small yield—it reminds me of saffron in this respect—and so it is not widely available, and it is not cheap ($18 to $25 per ounce).

Luckily, a little goes a long way. It has a heady aroma, and it tastes of fennel and anise, but it’s less aggressive, with a hint of citrus, even curry leaf. I often add a pinch to pork ragù, and I sometimes mix it into spice and herb rubs for grilled chicken and porchetta. The other night, I stirred a spoonful into a small bowl of olive oil, let it infuse, and then brushed the oil over salmon, which I slow-roasted in the oven.

This is my first time using fennel pollen in a sweet recipe, and I love the role it plays in this cake, adding elements of spice and herb and brightening the flavor of the pistachio. It settles nicely, too, infusing the cake as it sits. In fact, I think I like this cake best the day after it is baked. Recipe slightly adapted.

Makes one 9-inch (23-cm) cake, to serve 8-10

Click on the button for the full, printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Fennel Pollen Pistachio Cake

The Week’s Links

Carlo Petrini, founder of the Slow Food Movement, died last week at age 76 from prostate cancer. Slow Food began in 1986 as a protest against the opening of Italy’s first McDonald’s, in Piazza di Spagna, and grew into a global organization that has helped transform the way people grow and produce food. Here’s an obituary published in the New York Times.

I recently spoke with Evan Kleiman of KCRW’s Good Food about Italian Cookies. You can listen to the episode here:

I had such fun baking live with cookbook author Irina Georgescu. Irina baked the Pasticcini di Mandorla from Italian Cookies, and we chatted about the book and Italian and Romanian ingredients and baking traditions. If you missed the live event, you can watch it here:

Last week, I shared a link to my conversation with Kate Leahy and Molly Stevens of the Everything Cookbooks podcast. In a happy coincidence, this week’s guest is Kathy Gunst, my food writing workshop partner. If you’ve been curious about our food writing workshops and retreats, have a listen. You’ll get a sense of how special these small-group gatherings are.

Speaking of which…Kathy and I will be in conversation this coming Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m. EDT, at PRINT Bookstore, in Portland, ME. We’ll talk about what inspired the book, the research that took me all over Italy’s boot, and the extraordinary stories of Italy’s bakers and bakeries. P.S. I’m bringing lots of cookies!

Coming up: The Winelist is back this week with a new edition. Look for it in your inbox on Thursday.

THANK YOU to all who have purchased Italian Cookies. I hope you are loving it! If you haven’t yet, please consider leaving a review of the book. Reviews lend credibility and legitimacy to the book; they give it the visibility it needs to keep the momentum going. Grazie!

Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica