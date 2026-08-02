Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Erin Henderson's avatar
Erin Henderson
16h

These collabs are the best. I love fly on the wall conversations! More, please! 🫶

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3 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
Gabrielle's avatar
Gabrielle
1d

I love these “crossovers”—it reminds me of the excitement I’d feel when Nancy Drew appeared on the Hardy Boys and vice versa 🤩

Wonderful conversations and menus. I’ve wanted to make sbrisolona since I got the book, it’s time!

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5 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
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