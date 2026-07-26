Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Jacquelyn Hartwig's avatar
Jacquelyn Hartwig
3d

Love the idea of corn pasta! Will put this on the menu board. However, I will "milk" the corn cob after cutting corn off and add liquid to sauce. Also, will add corn cobs to pasta water as you bring to a boil.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Meryl Feinstein's avatar
Meryl Feinstein
2d

This looks amazing, Domenica!

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
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