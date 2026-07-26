It’s hot! We’re making pasta anyway. Animated art by by Daniela Bracco

Benvenuti! Welcome to the latest installment of Abruzzo in Tavola, my monthly series exploring the food of Abruzzo. Turn on your fans because we’re making pasta this week. It’s a summery one, with cornmeal in the dough and a cherry tomato and sweet corn sauce. It’s a riff on a traditional recipe from Abruzzo and you are going to love it. Because of the cornmeal, the dough rolls out easily, no need to drag out your pasta machine.

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A quick ITALIAN COOKIES update: Next Sunday, Aug. 1, I will be at Piazza Italian Market, in Easton, MD. If you are on or near the Eastern Shore, come by and say hi, get a book signed, and taste some Italan cookies! Click here for details.

Awhile back I ran across a recipe in one of my Abruzzo cookbooks for triangular pasta called ‘patellette.’ It’s a recipe from the province of Teramo, the northern quadrant of Abruzzo and the origin of some of the region’s most famous and beloved dishes, including my personal favorite, scrippelle ‘mbusse.

I quickly scanned the recipe as I paged through the book, noting that the dough contained cornmeal. Interesting! I bookmarked it, then moved on and promptly forgot all about it.

Once we hit sweet corn season here in the Mid-Atlantic, the recipe for patellette (pronounced pah-teh-LEHT-teh) popped back into my mind. Not that cornmeal and corn on the cob have all that much in common—one is dry and ground into meal and flour, the other is sweet and juicy and meant to be enjoyed fresh. On the other hand, they are related. And although people tend to associate cornmeal (polenta) with cold-weather cooking, it also goes well with summer ingredients.

Rereading the recipe, I noticed the pasta was paired with a rustic sauce made with pancetta, onion, tomatoes, with pecorino cheese to finish. Remind you of anything? More on the sauce in a bit.

For now, back to the pasta. The recipe in the book had no headnote and no information on the history of the dish. So I pinged my friend Ottavia, one of my culinary muses, who grew up in the province of Teramo and has lived there all her life. She wasn’t familiar with a backstory for patellette. But she did tell me that in the part of Teramo that she is from the pasta is called “patellucce,” (pronounced pah-teh-LOOCH-eh) and that in addition to the tomato and pancetta sauce, it is often served with legumes, specifically chickpeas or beans.

I’ve long been curious about the tradition of cornmeal in Abruzzese cooking, an ingredient mostly associated with the cuisine of the Veneto and the north. I found an explanation on the website of the Parco Nazionale del Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga. Turns out cornmeal was not part of the Abruzzo diet until the 18th Century, when a famine in 1764, triggered by a poor wheat harvest, forced the population to diversify its crops. The most renowned polenta dish in Abruzzo has to be polenta alla spianatoia. It’s a great example of hearty and rustic mountain cuisine: a big batch of polenta is poured out onto a tabletop or wooden trough. Hearty ragù with mixed meats and sausages is ladled over the top. You stake out your territory and dig in. Another, less dramatic, example is the pizz’ e foje I wrote about early this year, a dense pan-fried cornmeal cake mixed with cooked greens.

The recipe for patellette offers yet another look at how cornmeal is used in Abruzzese cooking. The pasta contains two parts wheat flour to one part cornmeal. Water is the only binder. It’s easy to imagine how this pasta might have come about—possibly a resourceful cook looking to use up a store of polenta, to stretch the more precious wheat supply, or simply to feed more people.

And what about the name? The word “patellette” translates to “small flap,” which makes sense given the pasta’s flat, triangular shape. But it may also refer to “patella,” or limpet, a conical and vaguely triangular shaped mollusk that is found in the Adriatic. Whatever its provenance, I’ve found patellette a welcome addition to my pasta repertoire.

You can mix the dough on the countertop, in a stand mixer, or in a food processor. I used the food processor, then finished kneading on my wooden pasta board. After a short rest (30 to 60 minutes) you roll the dough out into a comparatively thick sheet and then cut it into strips, which are then cut into triangles—they don’t need to be perfect. We’re really going for a version of maltagliati here, meaning the more rough and rustic, the better.

The dough rolls out easily with a rolling pin. This is because it is egg-free and has less gluten than all-wheat dough, so you don’t need much elbow grease or a pasta machine to stretch it. However, this lack of elasticity also means the dough can tear. Keep this in mind as you handle it. Make sure to flour your work surface and the dough as you roll and you’ll be fine.

I planned to dress the pasta with tomato and pancetta sauce, following the recipe in the book. It is, essentially, Amatriciana sauce, except with a little extra pasta water stirred in to make it somewhat brothy. By the way, Amatrice, where the sauce originated, is located in the region of Lazio, but it is less than 10 miles from the Abruzzo border. In fact, it was part of Abruzzo until 1927, when it was turned over to the newly created province of Rieti, within Lazio. So it makes sense that you would find Abruzzese recipes with this sauce.

An unorthodox, summery take on Amatriciana sauce, with cherry tomatoes, pancetta, and corn cut off the cob

In the end, however, I went with a summery Amatriciana riff, substituting cherry tomatoes for sauce tomatoes and—yes—adding fresh corn cut from the cob. Cooked patellette has a toasty, lightly sweet corn flavor, like good polenta, so my summer sauce turned out to be a great match. I did make sure to follow the original recipe’s direction to add pecorino “a volontà,” mean “to you liking.” I like a lot, so that’s what I added.

One final note before we get to the full recipe: Unlike polenta, which takes a good long while to percolate to doneness on the stovetop, patellette cooks very quickly in boiling water—less than three minutes. Go past that point and you risk ending up with flabby pasta (unforgiveable). Watch the pot closely—the triangles of pasta will rise to the top when they are just about done—and taste one to make sure the raw flour flavor has cooked out but the al dente texture is still there.

What’s an unusual pasta you’ve come across?

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RECIPE: Patellette with Summer Amatriciana Sauce

Fine cornmeal brings a touch of toasty sweetness to these rustic pasta triangles from Abruzzo. Toss with classic Amatriciana sauce, or try this summery cherry tomato and fresh corn adaptation. Either way, be sure to finish with lots of grated cheese. I used pecorino but ricotta salata would be a great alternative.

Makes 6 servings

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PRINT: Patellette with Summer Amatriciana Sauce 31.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Alla prossima,

Domenica