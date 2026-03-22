Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
judy witts francini's avatar
judy witts francini
2d

I’ve made the eggplant! It’s delicious. I am addicted to the Tuscan spice blend “droghe“ in the many variations. It’s funny how cinnamon went from savoury to sweet connotations.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Samantha Mincarelli's avatar
Samantha Mincarelli
2d

Wow, I can’t wait to try these they look delicious. The more I learn about Italian cooking the more I realize how diverse it is, with people leaving their footprints across time and region. I’d love to try the tortellini with zucca and amaretti cookies this winter (maybe at the restaurant!). I made an apple/raisin/walnut chutney today that will be combined with stewed butter greens tonight, and some deviled eggs with plenty of mustard and honey. The combo of salty and sweet never gets old! Looking forward to the Cookie Book. Ci vediamo! 😘

Reply
Share
3 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 domenicacooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture