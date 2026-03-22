The sweetness of ravioli dolci di ricotta. Art by Daniela Bracco

Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. And welcome to a new installment of Abruzzo in Tavola, in which I share a story and recipe from the region. I’ll be focusing on Abruzzo and its neighbor Molise once a month during 2026 as a way to bring to you a lesser-known part of Italy and to more deeply explore my own family heritage. I’ve created an Abruzzo in Tavola category, which you’ll find in the navigation bar at the top of the Buona Domenica home page. This will enable you to easily search for specific posts and recipes related to Abruzzo or Molise as the content in this category grows.

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ITALIAN COOKIES publishes on April 14! Here’s a short description of the book I wrote for the online magazine Appetito. And here is the link to an interview I did with Viviana Altieri of The Italian Radio Hour podcast.

Here is a list of upcoming events in April, with more to be added. SAN FRANCISCO friends, please come say hi when I am in your fair city during Cookbook Week!

You can pre-order ITALIAN COOKIES through Bookshop.org, your local independent bookseller, or Amazon. If you have already pre-ordered, thank you. Email me your proof of purchase (domenica [at] domenicacooks [dot] com) and I’ll send you a signed book plate for your book!

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FOOD WRITING WORKSHOPS

DEER ISLE, MAINE: There are still a few spots open for our FOOD WRITERS RETREAT: Maine , taking place June 2-5. Join Kathy Gunst, Leslie Jonath and me for this small-group writing retreat on spectacular, rural Deer Isle. The theme is “Finding Your Voice and Getting Your Work Out Into the World.” We will be delving into essential aspects of food writing and publishing. You can read the details here .

Food Writers on the Western Riviera takes place October 15-21. In this week-long tour and writing retreat, we will explore the lesser-known, western part of the Italian Riviera, an area known for its picturesque beach towns, profusion of flowers, excellent olive oil, unusual citrus fruits, and Mediterranean flavors. Our base will be the elegant, historic Grand Hotel Alassio overlooking the Ligurian Sea. From here, we will be conducting daily writing workshops and delicious excursions. Find out more here.



This week’s newsletter features a recipe for paid subscribers for Ravioli Dolci di Ricotta, sweet ricotta ravioli, a traditional recipe from Abruzzo’s Teramo province. You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—259 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

Have you ever been drawn to a recipe because of its peculiarity? That’s what happened to me with ravioli dolci di ricotta—sweet ricotta ravioli from Abruzzo that are traditionally served with a savory sauce.

For years I’ve wondered about this seemingly discordant combination; in fact, I’d bookmarked recipes in at least three cookbooks but could never quite bring myself to try any of them. Something about mixing egg pasta containing a sweet filling—almost as sweet as cannoli filling—with tomato or meat sauce, or even with butter and salty Pecorino cheese, another way to dress them, seemed errant, if also enthralling.

The dish recently crossed my radar yet again. In Teramo, Abruzzo’s northernmost province, ravioli dolci are enjoyed during Carnival, the period of late-winter revelry before Lent. This makes sense given the sort of festive air they have about them. The filling is a zesty combination of fresh ricotta cheese, finely grated lemon zest, fresh marjoram, and sugar—enough sugar that their sweetness is prominent. How they are served depends on how they are sauced. If it’s one of the savory sauces mentioned above, they are served as a first course. If, instead, you serve them dressed with melted butter, cinnamon, and sugar, they become dessert.

Not surprisingly, this recipe has its roots in the Italian Renaissance. While stuffed pasta in general is said to date to Roman times, the first written mention of ravioli can be traced to 14th century Tuscany. During the Medieval and Renaissance periods, spices such as cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and saffron were employed liberally in celebratory dishes featuring meat, fowl, and fish by those who could afford the luxury.

Three ways with ravioli dolci: butter. pecorino cheese and marjoram; simple tomato sauce; butter, cinnamon, and sugar

The exact origin of these cinnamon-spiked ravioli is uncertain. At some point, the spice trend made its way to the Teramo province, where these ravioli took hold. In fact, they are now considered to be a classic example of la cucina Teramana. The province’s traditional dishes are among the most sumptous in Abruzzo, combining fresh local ingredients, such as sheep’s milk cheese, with French technique, harking back to the reign of Napoleon in the early 19th century. Among the most famous (and beloved) of dishes originating in Teramo are Scrippelle ‘Mbusse, savory crêpes steeped in meat broth; Tacchino alla Canzanese, deboned turkey served in its own gelatin; and Timballo alla Teramana, a many-layered affair of crêpes, rich ragù, artichokes, cheese, and hard-boiled eggs.

And these ravioli. For me, they bring to mind other odd, intriguing dishes that combine sweet and salty flavors. There are tortelli con zucca e amaretti, a Mantovan recipe for pasta stuffed with winter squash and ground amaretti cookies, which are hugely popular. There’s the very Sicilian tradition of mixing savory ingredients like bitter greens, anchovies, and/or sardines with pine nuts and sweet raisins or currants, a combination I adore. Or how about that classic Neapolitan dessert Melanzane al Cioccolato, consisting of layers of fried eggplant slices, chocolate sauce, chopped nuts, amaretti cookies, and candied fruit? It’s a dish from the Amalfi Coast that can be traced to the invasion of the Saracens between the 8th and 9th centuries AD.

Ravioli dolci served dessert-style, with melted butter, sugar, and cinnamon

I haven’t yet worked up the nerve to make the eggplant, but I finally made the ravioli. Amazingly, the dish works, however you choose to sauce the pasta. Will it replace classic Abruzzese ravioli di ricotta—the kind with no sugar in the filling? Probably not, but I can for sure see myself making this again. I especially enjoyed the ravioli dressed with melted butter and sprinkled with freshly grated Pecorino cheese, a scattering of fresh marjoram leaves, and a grinding of coarse sea salt. And the version with melted butter, sugar, and cinnamon turned out to be a really good dessert. The flavor reminded me of rice pudding, which I love. I could definitely see making those as a dessert to end a dinner party during Carnival. I even enjoyed the ravioli dressed with tomato sauce, although it took me a few bites to adjust my palate, or maybe my brain. By the time I was halfway through my plateful, I was eating them with gusto.

I know it sounds weird, and that is in part because…it is. But also, our tastes have changed over the centuries. This combination was not so strange once upon a time. Think of this dish as a tasty little trip back in time, a way to maybe reawaken your palate.

What do you think about mixing sweet, salt, and spices in a recipe? Do you have a favorite unusual one?

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RECIPE: Ravioli Dolci di Ricotta Abruzzesi

Ravioli dolci served savory-style, with tomato sauce

This unusual recipe—fresh egg pasta ravioli filled with sweetened, cinnamon-spiced ricotta—has its roots in the Italian Renaissance, when sugar, salt, and spices often appeared together in celebratory dishes. It is also a great example of cucina Teramana, cooking from Abruzzo’s northernmost province, Teramo.

I diverged from traditional recipes in a couple of ways: I used about half the amount of sugar called for, and I omitted the egg yolks in the filling. I found they were not needed if the ricotta was well drained (see Cook’s Note). I also used cow’s milk ricotta instead of sheep’s milk, as the latter is not easy to find in the U.S. and what is available is quite different from what you find in Abruzzo.

Makes about 3 1/2 dozen ravioli, enough to serve 6 to 8

For the full, printable recipe, click on the button below, available to paid subscribers.

RAVIOLI DOLICI DI RICOTTA

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica