Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Be kind, won’t you, and click on the little heart at the top of this post. It makes this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world, and isn’t that a good thing?

My forthcoming cookbook, ITALIAN COOKIES, which will be published in April 2026, is available for pre-order on Bookshop.org and Amazon. For a sneak peek at the cover, click here.

This week’s newsletter features two recipes for simple cakes: Olive Oil Cake with Oranges and Pine Nuts, adapted from Gustiamo; and Apple Custard Pie, from

’

wonderful new book,

Yes, I realize this means recipes for sweets two weeks in a row. But you will love these cakes! I promise something savory for next Sunday’s newsletter.

GIVEAWAY: I am giving away a signed copy of Dorie’s new book! The giveaway is open to paid subscribers. Details below in the the body of the newsletter.

Browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—239 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter. Grazie!

Two simple, stellar cakes: olive oil orange cake and apple custard cake

I am an early riser. With the turning back of the clocks last weekend, this means that I am usually up just as dawn is breaking or even a little before. I used to dread this early morning gloom, but I’ve come to appreciate it. I switch on the coffee machine and while it heats up, rumbling and hissing intermittently, I sit at the kitchen table and plan my workday or read (I just finished Jamaica Inn) and think about lofty things, like whether I’ll have a slice of apple cake or orange cake with my morning cappuccino.

Not that I eat cake for breakfast every morning; I’m mostly a granola-topped yogurt person. But there is something supremely comforting about a cake, resting on the sideboard or the kitchen counter, on a crisp fall morning—or chilly afternoon for that matter, just as the light begins to fade. Not a fancy gilded affair with layers and filling and frosting. Just a simple cake that comes together quickly and has a rustic appearance that is nevertheless irresistible.

As much as I do like a thickly iced layer cake every now and then, it seems to me that simple cakes are often just better cakes. They can’t hide beneath the buttercream; they have to show up. The two cake recipes I’m sharing today are great examples of what I mean. One stars apples, the other oranges, and like those two fruits of fall and winter, they are distinctly different, each with its own winning attributes.

The orange cake is a rich olive oil cake with a golden crumb that is studded with chunks of fresh orange, diced candied peel, and Amaretto-soaked sultanas. I happened upon it while scrolling through recipes on the Gustiamo website. (You might recall I featured a Q & A with Gustiamo founder Beatrice Ughi in a previous newsletter and shared her recipe for Midnight Spaghetti.) According to the accompanying headnote for the cake, the recipe is adapted from one by the renowned Tuscan butcher, Dario Cecchini. I brought it to a dinner party recently and people raved about it. I mean really raved. Tender crumb, loads of flavor, and festive in appearance, this cake might become my new favorite Christmas dessert.

The apple cake comes from

’s latest book,

The book is a collection of 100+ recipes for round cakes, loaf cakes, square cakes, Bundt cakes, baby (mini) cakes and savory cakes. Coffee-Chocolate Bundt; Crumble-Topped Pistachio Cake; Baked-in-a-Skillet Gingerbread; Miso-Cheddar Scone Cake. I could go on! Each recipe is accompanied by an illustration by Nancy Pappas. These are so meticulously rendered that at first I thought they were photos. They are mesmerizing. (I am loving the illustrated cookbook trend by the way; hopefully it bodes well for

, which,

, has some gorgeous illustrations by our own

.)

Those of you who have been subscribers for awhile know that I like to post an apple cake recipe every fall. In the Buona Domenica archives you’ll find recipes for

’s

;

; and an

, on the Italian Riviera. When my eye fell upon Dorie’s recipe for apple custard cake, I knew I’d found my 2025 contender. Baked in a loaf pan, this rustic French cake is more apple than cake. Also called “gateau invisible,” or “invisible cake,” it consists of a small amount of crêpe-like batter folded into a mountain of very thinly sliced apples that are then piled into a pan and baked in a hot oven. For an apple lover like me, this cake is heaven.

Joe Yonan interviews Dorie Greenspan at Bold Fork Books, Washington, D.C.

Coincidentally(!) I got to see Dorie yesterday at Bold Fork Books, our local cookbook shop in Washington, D.C., where she talked about the book with Joe Yonan, former food editor of the Washington Post. It was an entertaining and illuminating conversation during which Dorie shared many nuggets of Dorie wisdom. One that especially struck a note with me (I’m paraphrasing slightly as I did not get it all down on paper) is this: “Baking is a game of patience. If butter needs to be at room temperature, it needs to be at room temperature, you can’t use it cold. If batter has to be beaten for three minutes, you have to beat it for three minutes, which can feel like a long time…and cakes need to cool; they are rarely good hot.”

We spend so much time rushing around, especially at this time of year. Why not slow down just a bit and take the time to bake a simple cake, to enjoy the act of slicing the fruit, the measuring and folding together of ingredients, the quiet transformation that takes place in the oven, the anticipation as you wait for the cake to cool on the countertop while your coffee brews.

Leave a comment

Share

GIVEAWAY!

I’m giving away a signed copy of Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. The giveaway is open to paid subscribers in the U.S. To enter, leave a comment telling us about your favorite simple or snacking cake. A winner will be chosen at random and announced in next week’s newsletter. In bocca al lupo!

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Dorie Greenspan’s Apple Custard Cake

This rustic cake, more apple than cake, has become super popular lately. Also called “gateau invisible,” or “invisible cake,” it consists of a small amount of crêpe-like batter folded into a mountain of very thinly sliced apples that are then piled into a pan and baked in a hot oven. The apples settle as the cake bakes and the sugared top caramelizes and becomes beautifully burnished.

In the headnote to her recipe, Dorie writes that this cake is not so much a cake as it is a pudding or a custard. It reminded my daughter (who loved it) of clafoutis, that classic French dessert of baked fruit and custard; and my husband (who loved it) of bread pudding.

Enjoy the cake slightly warm, at room temperature, or chilled; “each temperature has its charm,” Dorie writes. “If you’re a cake-for-breakfast type,” she adds, “you might want to griddle a thick slice in butter.” You can always count on Dorie to serve up great cake advice! (Recipe minimally adapted from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes)

Makes 8 servings



INGREDIENTS

4 to 6 apples (about 1 3/4 pounds; 800 g), peeled (see Baker’s Note)

3/4 cup (102 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup (100 g) sugar

1 small orange or 1 clementine or tangerine (or a lemon, if you prefer)

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup (120 ml) whole milk, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons (1 ounce; 28 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Demerara or turbinado sugar for sprinkling (optional; see Baker’s Note)



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400° F (200° C). Coat an 8 1/2-inch (21.5 cm) loaf pan with butter and flour the pan, tapping out the excess. Run a piece of parchment ver the bottom and up the two long sides of the pan, leaving enough overhang to use as lifters when the cake is baked.

2. Prepare the apples. Cut them in half lengthwise and use a melon baller to scoop out the seeds and core. Peel the apples with a paring knife, then set them flat-side-down on a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, slice them as thinly as you can. If you have a mandoline, you can use that instead (see Baker’s Note). Place them in a bowl and set aside (if you’re worried about browning, squeeze a little orange or lemon juice over them and toss lightly).

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

4. Put the sugar in a medium bowl and grate the orange or lemon zest over it. Smush the sugar and zest together with your fingers until you catch the scent of citrus. Drop the eggs into the bowl and whisk for 2 to 3 minutes, until pale and lightly thickened (you can use a hand mixer if you like). Whisk in the milk and vanilla, followed by the melted butter.

5. Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the flour and use a flexible spatula or a whisk to blend everything together into a batter. Stir in about 1/4 of the apples, coating them with the batter. Add more apples, stirring as you go, coating them as well as you can. You’re not going to catch every slice—there are more apples than batter—but make your best effort.

6. Using a large kitchen spoon, transfer the apples to the prepared pan, evening out the layers and pressing down lightly with the spoon as you go. Continue until all the apples are in, then wiggle them with the spoon to fill the corners and even out the top. Pour in any remaining batter from the bowl, jiggle the apples again, and give the pan a few good raps against the countertop to coax the batter into all the crevices. Sprinkle the top with demerara or turbinado sugar, if you like.

7. Bake the cake for 30 minutes and then take a peek at it—if it looks like it’s browning too quickly, tent it loosely with parchment or aluminum foil [I did not need to tent mine]. The cake needs to bake for a total of 50 to 60 minutes to insure that all the apples cook—it’s done when it’s set, is deeply golden brown and pulls away from the sides of the pan when you tug it ultragently. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake cool for at least 1 hour before unmolding.

8. Carefully run a table knife around the edges of the pan, then use the parchment to pull the cake out of the pan and onto a cutting board; peel away the paper from the sides of the cake and leave the bottom paper in place until you’re ready to serve. Serve slightly warm, at room temperature, or chilled. Serve plain, like a snack cake, or top each slice with ice cream or whipped cream.



BAKER’S NOTE: Dorie notes that if you choose soft, juicy apples, like Gala or Golden Delicious, the apples and the cake will be almost indistinguishable from one another. Choose a firmer apple, like Honeycrisp or Pink Lady, and the slices will retain some of their firmness. I used a mix of apples from the farmers market: Gold Rush, Suncrisp, and Crimson Crisp, which kept a bit of firmness and produced a lovely complex tart apple flavor.

On slicing apples, Dorie says: “Slicing the apples for this cake is a great job for a mandoliine or a Benriner-type slicer. (A food processor fitted with a slicing disk works, too—cut the apples in half and core them before slicing.) If you cut the apples by hand, aim for thin slices—thin enough to bend but not break. Don’t worry about precision—it’s the thinness that counts here. If you’re using a knife it’s best to cut the apples before you mix the batter; if you’re using a tool to slice them, you can place it over the bowl of batter and slice the apples directly into the bowl.”

Demerara sugar is minimally processed cane sugar with large crunchy grains. It is toasty gold in color, and tastes of caramel and molasses.

Turbinado sugar is partially processed cane sugar, with a caramel-like flavor and coarse grains that are light gold in color.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Dorie's Apple Custard Cake

RECIPE: Dario Cecchini’s Olive Oil Cake with Oranges and Pine Nuts

Dario Cecchini is known as Italy’s “most famous” butcher. His shop and steakhouse in Panzano in Chianti draw meat lovers from all over the globe. Apparently, Dario is also a good baker because this cake is stellar—truly one of the best olive oil cakes I’ve ever made. Chunks of fresh orange, diced candied orange peel, and amaretto-soaked raisins are folded into a creamy, emulsified olive oil batter that rises gloriously in the oven. The top of the cake is decorated with sparkling sugar, pine nuts, and fresh rosemary needles, which together bring sweetness, crunch, and the warm flavors of fall. This cake, in essence, is a delicious stroll through the northern Apennines on a sunny November afternoon.

According to the headnote accompanying the recipe on Gustiamo’s website, Dario’s version itself was adapted from one by the author Faith Willinger. And so the chain continues with my adaptation of Gustiamo’s adaptation of Dario’s adaptation of Faith’s recipe.

The biggest change I made was to add a dollop of orange whipped cream to the cake at serving time. Not required, of course, but wow—it made for a dreamy finish.

Makes one 8-inch/20-cm cake, to serve 8 to 10

INGREDIENTS

For the cake:

1/2 cup (75 g) golden raisins

1/4 cup (60 ml) Amaretto liqueur (see Baker’s Note)

1 1/2 to 2 navel oranges

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup sugar, divided

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup (120 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

2 scant cups (240 g) Maiorca soft wheat flour; or 1 cup (120 g) cake flour and 1 cup (120 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (50 g) diced candied orange peel, cut small (see Baker’s Note)

1/3 cup (50 g) Italian or Mediterranean pine nuts

Leaves from 1 large sprig of fresh rosemary (1 to 2 tablespoons)

For the orange whipped cream:

1 cup (240 ml) cold heavy cream

1/2 cup (115 g) cold mascarpone

2 to 4 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons fresh orange zest (use the peel from one of the oranges used in the cake)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 400° F (200° C). Lightly coat an 8-inch (20-cm) ring pan with olive oil and dust with a little flour, tapping out the excess. I use a ring pan with a removable bottom, but a standard ring or Bundt pan will also do (See Baker’s Note).

2. Combine the raisins and Amaretto in a small saucepan bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Turn off the heat, cover, and let the raisins steep while you get on with the cake.

3. Zest one of the oranges and set aside the zest for the whipped cream finish. Peel the oranges and separate the segments. With a sharp paring knife or a tomato knife, cut the segments into small pieces (1/4 to 1/2 inches; 6 mm to 1 cm). You’ll need about 1 1/2 cups of pieces. Set aside.

4. Place the eggs, 3/4 cup (150 g) of the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high for 3 to 4 minutes, until well mixed and lightened in color. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. With the mixer on medium-low, slowly drizzle in the olive oil in a steady stream, mixing until it is thoroughly amalgamated. Reduce the speed to low and add the raisins and their soaking liquid. Mix in the flour, 1/3 at a time, until fully incorporated, taking care not to overbeat.

5. With a spatula, fold in the chopped oranges and candied peel, then scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the pine nuts on the surface, followed by the sugar. Scatter the rosemary needles on top, starting with 1 tablespoon and adding more to taste.

6. Bake for 10 minutes; then lower the heat to 325° F (165° C) and bake for another 30 to 35 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. If you listen, you should barely hear any bubbling sounds from the batter.

7. Transfer the pan to a rack to cool for 20 to 30 minutes. If you used a ring pan with a removable bottom, unbuckle the ring and remove it. Invert the cake onto another rack or a plate; then re-invert it onto a rack to cool completely. If any pine nuts or rosemary fall off, just sprinkle them back on the top of the cake.

8. While the cake is cooling, make the orange whipped cream. Place a medium-size metal bowl and the twin beaters of a hand mixer (or the bowl and whisk attachment to your mixer) into the freezer to chill for 20 minutes. Add the cream and mascarpone to the chilled bowl and beat until the mixture starts to thicken. Add the confectioners’ sugar—2 to 4 tablespoons, depending on how sweet you like it—the vanilla extract, and the orange zest and continue to beat until soft to medium peaks form. the cream should be neither too runny nor too stiff but should dollop nicely and hold a soft set. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

9. To serve, cut the cake into slices and dollop each slice with a generous spoonful of the orange whipped cream.

BAKER’S NOTE

For more information on Amaretto liqueur, see this article by The Spruce Eats.

Good candied orange peel can be hard to come by. Gustiamo sells vacuum-packed peels from Caffè Sicilia, in Noto, Sicily. If you want to try your hand at making your own, it’s easier than you might think. Here’s my recipe.

Gustiamo’s recipe calls for using a 10-inch (25-cm) ring pan for this recipe. After I mixed the batter, it seemed to me it might not be enough to fill that size pan (I wanted a tall cake) so I used an 8-inch (20-cm) ring pan with a removable bottom that I bought a few years ago in Italy. If you can’t find that size, substitute a 9-inch (23-cm) ring pan like this one or a 6-cup Bundt pan.

Click on the button below for a printable version of this recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Dario Cecchini's Olive Oil Cake

Grazie ~ thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica