Art by Daniela Bracco for Italian Cookies

Benvenuti! Just a few notes before we get to today’s newsletter, which I am especially excited about: a Q & A session with our very own Daniela Bracco about her art and how she approached the illustrations for Italian Cookies.

Later today—3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. BST/6 p.m. CEST—I will be live on Substack cooking with my friend and fellow food writer Giulia Scarpaleggia. As many of you know, Giulia writes the newsletter Letters from Tuscany. Her latest book, Vegetables the Italian Way, debuts this Tuesday, the same day as Italian Cookies. During our live cookalong, Giulia will bake the Tozzetti all’Alchermes (liquor-spiked biscotti) from my book and I will make the Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad from hers. Here is the link to catch us live. Bring your questions and comments!

On the subject of Q & A sessions, I answered a series of fun and thought-provoking questions for Jenna Helwig, who writes the Cookbookery Collective newsletter. Jenna, who is also the food director at Real Simple magazine, has a particular talent for drawing out revealing answers from authors. Read the interview to find out what I had to say about viral Tik Tok recipes and a lot more.

Please click the heart at the top of this post to help boost its visibility. Grazie!

Original drawings by Daniela that she turned into digital art for Italian Cookies

Even before I signed a contract with Gibbs Smith to write Italian Cookies, I knew that I wanted the book to include illustrations by Daniela Bracco, whose whimsical, soulful art has graced this weekly newsletter since the first issue more than four years ago.

When I sent a sample of Daniela’s work to Ryan Thomann, the senior art director at Gibbs Smith, he emailed me this reply: “I LOVE the illustrations. I was picturing a much more traditional style when you mentioned it, and I was very pleasantly surprised by the sassy approach.”

Italian Cookies is organized regionally (Cookies of the North, Cookies of Central Italy, Cookies of the South, and Cookies of the Islands). During the design stage, Daniela created illustrations for each chapter opening, as well as spot art that appears throughout. The book is richer for it.

Daniela and me in Rome in 2024

Daniela and I were introduced virtually some years ago by cookbook author Viola Buitoni. Since then, Daniela and I have met a couple of times in Rome, where she lives. Still, I realized that I didn’t know a lot about her background, other that she was born in Sicily; or how she came to be a graphic artist. I wanted to know more, and since so many of you have commented on her illustrations for Buona Domenica over the years, I thought you might, too.

Daniela has created graphic art for numerous publications, including Lonely Planet, Federazione Italiana di Tennis e Padel (the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation), and Slow Food Editore. She also illustrates the newsletter Piccolo Centro, by Ilaria Ippoliti, which tells the stories of artisans, culture, and traditions in Le Marche.

More glimpses of Daniela’s notebooks

BUONA DOMENICA: After four years, it’s (past) time we let folks know a little more about you. Tell us about yourself, your background, where you grew up.

DANIELA BRACCO: I grew up in a small village in Sicily—one of the many obscure villages in the Sicilian hinterland, far removed even from the sea. As a child, what I loved doing most was playing in the streets with the other children; or, if I absolutely had to stay indoors, drawing and coloring was a great way to keep myself occupied—and seated in a chair. For many years, drawing, painting, or visual language in general remained, for the most part, merely a passion. I always sought to nurture my artistic curiosity through study, but it was not until university that I discovered illustration—both as a form of artistic expression and as a profession.

BD: Do you remember when you started drawing, or the first time you realized that this was what you wanted to do? What appealed to you about drawing?

DB: I don’t remember when I first picked up a pencil, but I do remember that, from a very young age, I was deeply interested in drawing and intensely curious to see how others reacted when presented with my work. This was because—I believe—I identified so strongly with this expressive language. It was a way for me to come to know myself more deeply, as well as others. Today, my relationship with this medium has shifted somewhat; it is a dynamic that constantly oscillates between conflict and the sense of serenity that follows when that conflict is resolved. For me, this dynamic has become vital—it is a burning flame that challenges me and fosters my growth; it prevents me from stagnating and helps me transcend my limitations—and I am not speaking merely of technical boundaries. I could no longer do without it.

Daniela’s opener for the Cookies of the Islands chapter

BD: You are from Sicily. How did growing up on the island influence your style?

DB: It is difficult to answer this question. I haven’t lived in Sicily for several years now; over the years, I have lived in various Italian cities—places as diverse as Venice, Milan, and Rome—and I believe that we seek out certain places that resonate deeply with us wherever we happen to be. Consequently, my own style, too, reflects these movements and changes.

BD: You now live in Rome. How long have you lived there, and how do you like it? Tell us some of your favorite things about living in the Eternal City.

DB: I have lived in Rome for eight years. Rome is a complex and beautiful city. I find this duality very stimulating—it is a bit like my relationship with drawing: full of conflict. I often describe it as a collection of many different villages; you live in a single city, yet it feels like getting to know many, because every neighborhood has its own distinct identity. For me, this serves as an incentive to explore the details of things more closely—to delve deeper and observe everything with a watchful eye. There is also one thing that makes me feel truly at home in this city: the blue sky.

BD: You draw both with physical tools and digital ones. Do you have a preference? Is it difficult to switch from one medium to the other?

DB: These are two very different tools, both in terms of their usage and their significance. Digital media is a very fast and immediate tool; it makes the work easier, especially when facing tight deadlines. In the digital realm, you can easily backtrack without much fuss—without wasting materials, for instance—and this accelerates the workflow. At the same time, however, working on paper compels you to reflect more deeply on what you intend to draw *before* you actually do it. Since there is no “delete” button, you must accept the risk of making mistakes—and, should one occur, learn to embrace your error and move forward, or recognize when you need to start over from scratch. Physical tools represent the exploratory and discovery-oriented aspects of the creative process; they are also the ones that make me feel the most free.

BD: Tell us about your freelance work. What are your favorite assignments, and what type of work gives you the most satisfaction as an artist?

DB: The other work I do as an illustrator is quite varied. Some projects are tied to the local region—for instance, the illustrations for Piccolo Centro, a newsletter that shares stories about people practicing unique trades, some of them very ancient. These are all distinctive, carefully curated stories, united by the fact that the individuals featured help to celebrate and enrich the Marche region. Other projects are sports-related, such as the illustrations created for the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation. Most recently, I worked on illustrations for a magazine dedicated to celebrating the culture and city of Rome.

Daniela’s opener for the Cookies of Central Italy chapter

BD: How did you approach the art for Italian Cookies? Did you have a certain style in mind for the chapter intros? Or was it a matter of trying out different ideas?

DB: From the very beginning, I wanted the illustrations for this book to make a strong yet pleasing visual impact, while simultaneously serving as a complement to the text—without ever becoming too intrusive. In terms of drawing style, I aimed for a minimalist approach, free of excessive detail—a sense of visual economy that I often strive for in my work. I like the viewer’s eye to grasp the essence of an image immediately; to achieve this, I favor lines and shapes that closely resemble simple geometric forms. I then enriched the illustrations with hatching techniques—reminiscent of how hand-drawn illustrations were traditionally created in the past. I also sought to strike a balance within the compositions: a balance between the land and its people, between the landscape and the cookie itself.

BD: Since this is an Italian food newsletter, let’s talk a little about food. Do you enjoy cooking or baking?

DB: Yes, I enjoy cooking, although I don’t make anything too complex or time-consuming. Over time, I’ve learned to better appreciate simple cooking—as well as certain vegetables I refused to eat as a child—so I prepare a lot of soups, especially in winter, or recipes featuring seasonal vegetables. Desserts, on the other hand, are something I make very rarely.

BD: What is your favorite dish to make?

DB: Lately, I’ve really liked cooking a simple, old recipe for pasta with fresh broad beans—those tiny, incredibly tender ones that can only be found at this time of year.

BD: Sicily is famous for its pastries. Do you have a favorite pastry?

DB: The Sicilian cannolo with ricotta is my favorite dessert, especially when made with ricotta that isn’t too sweet. I try to eat them primarily in winter, because the ricotta is much more flavorful than in summer, when the pastures are dry.

BD: What is your favorite cookie?

DB: It’s hard to pick just one—I really love butter shortbreads (frollini al burro) and little wine rings (ciambelline al vino)—but what I actually do, ever since I discovered Forno Cipriani with you, is go in and get a little bit of everything; I just can’t choose!

(A couple of years ago, Daniela and I stopped in Forno Cipriani, a bakery in Rome that has been around for more than a century. The display cases were filled with a tempting variety of rustic cookies and freshly baked tortes.)

BD: Grazie, Daniela ~ thank you for sharing a little of your story with us!

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Italian Cookies comes out on Tuesday! I’ll be sending out an email with links to upcoming events and options for purchasing the book, including signed copies. Heartfelt thanks to all of you who have already pre-ordered your copy. I know you’ve heard this before but pre-orders can make a huge difference in the ultimate fate of a book. I’m grateful for your support.

RECIPE: Ciambelline al Vino

Not only is this one of Daniela’s favorite cookies; it’s also one of mine. Although I sometimes shape them into traditional rings, I really like the appearance of the cross-over loop, called torcetti. There are several recipes in Italian Cookies that call for wine, a clue that the cookies hail from the south of Italy. You’ll find ciambelline (or torcetti) al vino in Rome and Lazio, as well as bordering regions including Abruzzo, Umbria, Molise, and Puglia.

These are the first wine cookies I learned to make, years ago, and I still make them often. I love dipping them in my morning cappuccino or a glass of wine after dinner. They are very rustic—no baking powder or soda in the dough)—super crunchy, and always satisfying. You can make them with red or white wine. In Abruzzo, it’s typical to use Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, a hearty red.

The traditional method for making ciambelline al vino is “all’occhio,” meaning that the ingredients are measured “by eye.” You simply combine a “glass” of wine, a “glass” of olive oil, and a “glass” of sugar, then work in enough flour to make a dough that can be rolled into ropes and shaped. I’ve added more precise measurements to help you out a bit.

Makes about 40 cookies

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons whole aniseeds

1 “glass” (170 g; generous 3/4 cup) granulated sugar; plus 1/2 cup (100 g) for dipping

1 “glass” (180 ml; generous 3/4 cup) extra-virgin olive oil

1 “glass” (180 ml; generous 3/4 cup) Montepulciano d’Abruzzo or other robust red wine

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

4 1/2 cups (540 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Spread the aniseeds out in a small dry skillet and set over medium heat. Toast, stirring now and again, for 2 to 3 minutes, until they turn a shade or two darker and you can smell their warm chamomile scent. Transfer them to a small bowl or plate to cool completely.

2. Combine the 3/4 cup (170 g) sugar and olive oil in a large bowl and whisk well. Pour in the wine and whisk for a minute or two longer to help the sugar dissolve. Stir in the aniseeds and salt. Pour in the flour and stir with a sturdy spatula until all the flour is incorporated. Pat the dough into a ball and knead it briefly. It will be shiny and rough-textured. Pat it once more into a ball, cover the bowl, and let the dough rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.

3. Preheat the oven to 375° F (190° C). Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment.

4. Fill a small bowl with the remaining 1/2 cup (100 g) sugar. Cut off a walnut-size piece of dough. If weighing, each piece should weigh just under 1 ounce (about 25 g). Roll the piece of dough into a thin rope, about 4 inches (10 cm) in length and slightly thinner than your pinkie. Note that this oil-rich dough tends to break apart as you roll. Not to worry; simply squeeze it together and reroll. Bring the ends of the rope together and pinch to form a ring; or, if you like, cross one end over the other to make a torcetto (twist). Dip the top of the cookie into the bowl of sugar to coat the surface (leave the underside uncoated) and place it on one of the prepared baking sheets. Continue shaping and dipping cookies. You will fill at least two trays.

5. Bake, one sheet at a time, for 20 to 22 minutes, until the cookies are golden and browned along the edges. Let them cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet before transferring them to a rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.



Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers. You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—261 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

Ciambelline al Vino

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica