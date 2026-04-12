Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Barbara S's avatar
Barbara S
1h

My copy of the your book arrives by Wednesday. I can’t wait. So happy for you and the success you’re having as a cookbook author. Look forward to seeing you on Thursday at the Alexandria book signing.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Annette D. (North Carolina)'s avatar
Annette D. (North Carolina)
2h

I love learning more about Daniela. My maternal grandparents were from Ali, a town in Messina, so I really relate to my Sicilian heritage, and hers. A while back you had a link to purchase some of Daniela’s prints. I regret not doing so. Is there a way to purchase any now?

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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