From the Lake Orta to La Morra

Saluti dal Nord Italia ~ I arrived in Milan on Wednesday, by way of a connecting flight through Frankfurt. This made for a long day of travel, but also some breathtaking views of the Alps punching up through a sea of clouds as we crossed over Austria and Switzerland into Italy—a fantastical scape of craggy meringues! I will never not be awed by the view of the Earth from above, a perspective that somehow puts everything…in perspective.

I spent the first two days here doing “recon” with Emanuela, my collaborator at Beautiful Liguria, for our 2026 Taste of the Lakes Tour, which takes place next October—more on that below. On Friday, my food writing partner, Kathy Gunst, and I welcomed a new group of Food Writers in Piemonte. We are staying in La Morra, a town in the heart of Barolo wine country, where we are working on daily writing prompts, honing our storytelling skills, and exploring the food of the Langhe hills: sweet hazelnuts, rich cheeses, silky tagliolini, fresh porcini mushrooms, braised meats, truffles…in other words, just your average diet plate.

It’s only been four days, but I already have a contender for best dish of the trip: Uova in Camicia con Pecorino Fonduta, pictured above. Uova in camicia, or “eggs in a shirt,” is the poetic Italian term for poached eggs. In this case, it was a trembling, barely poached egg, resting in a sumptuous puddle of pecorino fondue made from Alpine milk and sheep’s milk cheese. The fondue had the color and texture of thick pouring cream, or maybe crème fraîche, and was garnished with sautéed chanterelles and a single basil leaf. It was one of the courses in our welcome dinner for our food writing group. Pure in flavor, salty from the cheese and sweet from the cream, it left the entire table quivering, like that barely poached egg.

Kathy and I are organizing more Food Writers In Italy (and elsewhere!) workshops for 2026. Please watch this space for updates. And if you’d like to get on our notification list, send me an email: domenica[at]domenicacooks.com.

It occurred to me that this would be a good opportunity for another edition of Ask Me Anything—my last one was more than an year ago. If you’ve got a question about Italian food and cooking, cookbooks, travel, tours, or…anything, really, fire away. Maybe you’re looking for a new destination to visit in Italy. Or you would like to know more about a particular region and its cuisine. Or what must-have Italian foods & ingredients I always stuff in my suitcase. Or what I watched on the flight over (Amelie, and Arsenic and Old Lace).

Taste of the Lakes Tour

A few pics from my recent visit to the Lakes District

I’m delighted to be hosting my first tour of the Italian Lakes district, in collaboration with Beautiful Liguria. This week-long culinary tour begins in Verona and winds its way up to Lago di Orta, Lago Maggiore, and Lago di Como. I announced the tour just over a week ago in an newsletter to paid subscribers and, to my surprise, it is sold out. I guess the Lakes are calling!

If you did not get a chance to sign up, you can still get on the waiting list, in case there is a cancellation, by sending me an email. For more about the tour, you can now access the newsletter I sent out last week, and you can read more on my Domenica Cooks website.

Here are a few highlights:

* Guided food and culture tour of the historic center of Verona.

* Day trip into the hills to visit an historic producer of Valpolicella wines and olive oil with lunch in a panoramic village.

* Morning in a fairy tale borgo followed by a hands-on tortellini class and lunch.

* Private boat tour of Lake Como, with a traditional lake fish lunch.

* Private boat tour along Lake Maggiore, with a visit to the famous Guffanti cheese caves, where some of the best Italian cheeses are carefully aged.

* Private tour of one of the prettiest islands in the Lake District.

And lots more!

New Book: Lebanese Baking

I have another book to tell you about. This one is by my friend Maureen Abood, an accomplished writer and an expert in Lebanese cuisine. Maureen and I met many years ago, I believe it was at a conference for food writers. She is the author of the book Rose Water & Orange Blossoms, which was also the name of her erstwhile blog. While the blog is no more, you can still find Maureen’s recipes on her website, maureenabood.com. She also curates an online shop that sells Lebanese ingredients and a few baking and cooking tools. And, she is one of the founders of the Harbor Springs Festival of Books. I had the honor of presenting at the festival in 2015, its inaugural year, when Preserving Italy was published.

Lebanese baking, which officially releases on Tuesday, is filled with recipes for rich, crumbly cookies, plain and fancy cakes, baklava and pastries, as well as savory pies, breads and more. My copy is back in my kitchen in Virginia, and as soon as I’m home, I’ll be making a recipe from Maureen’s new book and sharing it here (spoiler alert: it’s going to be a cookie recipe!). But I wanted to put the book on your radar in the meantime and give Maureen a shout out in time for its official release date.

And one more to look forward to…

Somebody more intrepid than I has tackled the enormous project of translating Ada Boni’s enormous compendium, Il Talsimano della Felicità, into English! That person is Michael Szczerban, editor/publisher of Voracious Books, an imprint of Little, Brown & Company. His English translation, titled The Talisman of Happiness, was more than a decade in the making, according to this piece in the New York Times. I have my mom’s original Italian copy, which is more than 70 years old. It is a gigantic tome, with parchment-thin pages and more than 2,000 recipes, many of them unwieldy, vague, archaic, and difficult to translate, let alone interpret. I am duly impressed!

The only previous English version of Boni’s iconic cookbook was an inferior, severely whittled down edition published in 1950 (with several subsequent printings). Even though I’ll continue to use my mom’s book, I am excited about this new English edition (I’ve pre-ordered it). The Talisman of Happiness will be published on Oct. 28.

RECIPE: Olive Oil Cake with Honey & Fennel Pollen

Before I left for Italy, I baked a cake for my family; nothing too fancy, just a simple olive oil cake, slightly adapted from a recipe in the Via Carota Cookbook. The batter is made with a mix of flour and cornmeal, which gives the crumb a golden hue. Once it’s baked, the cake gets a honey syrup soak, and then a finishing sprinkle of fennel pollen and flaky sea salt. These flourishes give it a nice restaurant sheen, but it really is a simple snacking cake at heart.

I had to make some adjustments to the original recipe. This is because the first time I made it, I used a 9-inch (23-cm) cake pan, which is what the recipe calls for. Even as I was pouring the batter into the pan, I could tell it was too much, but—stupidly, perhaps—I did not want to second-guess the instructions, so I poured it all in, right up to the rim. Naturally, copious amounts of batter overflowed as the cake baked. Luckily, I had set the pan onto a baking sheet before I slid it into the oven, just to be safe, and all the overflow ended up on the baking sheet instead of the oven floor.

My options were to try again with the same amount of batter and a larger (10-inch; 25-cm) pan, or to scale down the ingredients by one-third. I chose to scale down, only because not everyone has a 10-inch cake pan, but most people do have a 9-inch. The adjusted amounts worked beautifully.

By the way, this cake is delicious even without the honey soak and the sprinkling of fennel dust and salt, almost like tender cornbread.

Makes one 9-inch (23-cm) cake

INGREDIENTS

For the syrup:

1/2 cup (170 g) wildflower honey

1/3 cup (80 ml) warm water

For the cake:

3/4 cup (180 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan

1 cup (120 g) unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

1/2 cup (80 g) fine-grind cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

Scant 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 large eggs

2/3 cup (135 g) sugar

Zest and juice of 1 small orange (3 tablespoons juice; see Baker’s Note)

1/2 cup (120 ml) whole milk

To serve:

1 1/2 teaspoons fennel pollen (see Baker’s Note)

Flaky sea salt



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine the honey and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat (take care not to let it foam up and boil over). Lower the heat and simmer gently until the mixture is the consistency of maple syrup, 5 to 10 minutes, depending on your flame. Set the honey syrup aside to cool until ready to use, or refrigerate it in a covered jar for up to a week.

2. Preheat the oven to 350° F (180° C). Brush a 9-inch (23-cm) round cake pan with olive oil and dust it with flour. [I placed a round of parchment in the bottom of the pan and oiled and dusted it as well.] Tap out the excess flour.

3. Whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl and set it aside momentarily. Combine the eggs, sugar, and orange zest in a large bowl. Beat with a whisk or mixer [I used a hand mixer] until the mixture is pale and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly pour in the olive oil, followed by the milk and orange juice, mixing on low to blend them in. Gently fold in the dry ingredients with a large spatula until well combined and the batter is smooth. Take care not to overmix.

4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and jiggle to settle the surface. Bake, rotating once, until the cake is deep golden brown on top and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean—40 to 50 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and set it on a rimmed plate large enough to catch any syrup. Drizzle or generously brush the honey syrup over the surface of the cake. Keep drizzling or brushing until you have used at least half the syrup. For a thorough soak, keep going until you’ve used it all. Let the syrup soak in for 15 minutes, then sprinkle on the fennel pollen. Right before serving, sprinkle lightly with flaky salt. Don’t skip these finishing touches; although the cake is delicious plain, the fennel pollen and salt make it sublime.

BAKER’S NOTE

I used a small orange that only yielded 2 tablespoons of juice, so I added 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice. This gave me the amount I needed, and it added a bright, tart note that the orange lacked by itself.

Fennel pollen is a grainy powder harvested from the tiny flowers of wild fennel. It has a rich, almost savory aroma that reminds me a tiny bit of curry leaves. If you can’t find it or don’t want to buy it, grind or pound a spoonful of toasted fennel seeds and sprinkle a small amount on the cake.

Olive Oil Cake with Honey Syrup

Don’t forget to post your Ask Me Anything questions and comments. Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica