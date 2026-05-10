Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
3d

I need to make olive powder! Going to Amazon today to leave review, your tour is amazing and the illustration today is so vibrant and fun, Domenica!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Jenna Helwig's avatar
Jenna Helwig
3d

I can't believe I haven't gotten my hands on this book yet. It's one of my favorite covers of the spring. And I'm intrigued by the black olive powder! Such a creative way to add big flavor.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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