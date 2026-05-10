Saluti! I am happy to announce the winners of last week’s cookbook giveaway. The two winners of Italian Cookies are Anne V-S and Kristine. And the winner of Big Night In is Kyle. Congratulations! Please look for an email from me this morning.

You can browse the Buona Domenica archives here, and the Index of Recipes here. And remember to check out The Winelist, our new monthly wine column for paid subscribers, by Scott Vance.

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From age 2 to 22, I spent nearly all my summers at the beach on the Adriatic coast of Abruzzo. We would rent our umbrella, along with two of those slingy lounge chairs, for the entire summer, and that’s where you could find me most of the time. In the early years, my days were all about making castles and digging holes in the sand, playing tamburello, and seeing how many summersaults I could execute under water without taking a breath. The moody teen years were spent slathered in Bain de Soleil, hanging with friends, and taking long walks to brood and/or collect sea glass.

Our lido, or beach club, was called Bagni da Franco, Franco being the manager. (Beach clubs in Italy sit on state-owned land, but are private businesses managed by individuals or concession companies.) Lidi can be fancy or modest and ours was a bare-bones place, a glorified concrete slab with a foosball table and a juke box. You could get espresso, bottled drinks (gazzosa or Crodino for me, thank you very much), and a limited selection of Algida ice creams, kept in a freezer case. Every once in awhile, in the afternoons, Franco would put out a batch of freshly fried pizzette, made by his wife. No sauce or embellishments beyond a sprinkling of salt. They remain my favorite beach snack.

Although there have long been more ambitious lidi that serve both as beach establishments and restaurants and/or dance clubs (or discotheques, as we called them back in the day), the beach club food scene has definitely become more ambitious. Bagni da Franco is now Malibu Beach, and you can get beer on tap and spaghetti alle vongole, among other offerings.

In the early days of Covid, when we were all confined to our homes, I would scroll Instagram and look longingly at photos and videos from Italy—from the empty streets of Rome and small towns to the Dolomites and coasts—and dream of my return. It turns out, I was not the only one.

Melissa Pellegrino and Matthew Scialabba were doing the same from their home in Connecticut. They are the chef-owners of Bufalina Wood Fired Pizza, in Guilford. We met last Sunday at Binding Agents Cookbook Shop, in Philadelphia, for a joint conversation with bookstore owner Catie Gainor. Melissa and Matt’s new book is LIDO: Recipes & Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs. You might think a cookbook about beach food would have little in common with a cookie book. But both books look at Italian food and culture through a very specific culinary lens. It was a fun and illuminating conversation, and of course I bought a copy of LIDO.

In their 20s, Matt and Melissa lived in Italy for five years, traveling through the regions, working on cheese dairies and agriturismi and learning a host of culinary skills. They opened their restaurant in 2011.

In the introduction to LIDO, they note that there are more than 25,000 beach clubs in Italy. They decided to focus on clubs in seven coastal regions: Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Campania, Lazio, Tuscany, Liguria, and Lago di Como, in Lombardy. The book is divided in two parts. The first half is a sort of tour of the beach clubs in these places, accompanied by Matt’s photos of colorful umbrellas, stretches of coastline, and salt-weathered cabanas. The second half contains recipes from or inspired by the clubs, with Melissa’s enticing food shots. Yes, there are plenty of seafood recipes (hooray!). But also cocktails, vegetables, summery soups and pastas, and beach-inspired desserts.

Pasta with swordfish and dried olive powder; and a bowl of the powder

Paging through the recipes, I was drawn right away to one for pasta with swordfish, cherry tomatoes, and something called black olive powder. I adore swordfish and loved the idea of tossing it with pasta in a lightly roasted cherry tomato sauce. The olive powder is a new-to-me ingredient. It first crossed my radar last year when a friend asked me about it (she had bought a jar in Italy). Recently I’ve seen several references, and when I saw it in this recipe, I knew it was time to give it a try. It is, essentially, dried olives ground to a crumbly consistency. The drying concentrates their briny and salty qualities, making them a bit like vegan bacon bits or caviar. LIDO includes a recipe, which I’m sharing here, along with the pasta recipe. You can buy olive powder, or olive dust, as it is also called, online, but LIDO’s homemade version is easy to make and really good. Beyond flavor, the olive crumbles add a visually striking element to the pasta. Plus, it’s a versatile condiment and can be used in tuna or egg salad, as a garnish for deviled or scrambled eggs or crostini, on roast or grilled fish or vegetables, and probably other dishes I’ve not yet thought of.

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RECIPE: Pasta with Swordfish and Black Olive Powder

Melissa and Matt’s original recipe for this summery pasta calls for garganelli, a ridged, quill-shaped egg pasta from Emilia-Romagna. I had no luck finding it at my local supermarket or at Balducci (now owned by Safeway). So I substituted mezzemaniche (half-sleeves), a short, tubular pasta, sort of like truncated rigatoni. The wide tubes did a great job of holding the sauce and capturing pieces of swordfish. The cherry tomatoes are lightly roasted, so they remain nice and juicy and make a good base for the sauce. Fresh basil leaves and a shower of briny olive crumbles add color and bursts of flavor. I made only one minor change, which was to add a little heat in the form of chili pepper. Totally optional and up to you. This is my new favorite summer pasta, perfect for channeling lazy days beneath an umbrella at the edge of the sea.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound (454 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

20 fresh basil leaves

Sea salt or kosher salt

1 pound (454 g) garganelli or mezzemaniche pasta, or another short shape

2 garlic cloves, lightly crushed and peeled

1 small chili pepper, minced; or a pinch of dried red pepper flakes (optional)

1 pound (454 g) swordfish, skin removed, cut into 1/2-inch (1.3-cm) cubes

1/4 cup (25 g) Black Olive Powder

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 425° F (220° C).

2. In a roasting pan, stir together the tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and 10 basil leaves. Roast until the tomatoes are juicy and just starting to fall apart, 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat and salt it generously. Drop in the pasta and cook according to package directions, stirring once or twice, until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup (120 ml) of the pasta water. Set aside.

4. Place the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil and the crushed garlic in a large sauté pan or skillet and set over medium-low to medium heat. Cook until the garlic is fragrant and just beginning to turn color. Press down to release its flavor but don’t let it brown. Stir in the minced chili pepper or a pinch of red pepper flakes, if using. Remove the garlic (or leave it in).

5. Add the swordfish to the pan and cook, stirring, until it turns opaque and is just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Scoop the swordfish into a bowl or a plate.

6. Add the drained pasta and 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the reserved pasta water to the pan, along with the roasted cherry tomatoes and their juices. Cook on low, adding more pasta water as needed, until the sauce is thickened and coats the pasta, about 2 minutes. Add the swordfish and remaining 10 basil leaves and toss gently to combine. Drizzle in a glug or two of olive oil, if you like.

7. Serve the pasta sprinkled with the olive powder.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Pasta, Swordfish, Black Olive Powder

RECIPE: Black Olive Powder

Kalamata olives, first dried in the oven, then pulverized in the food processor

This flavor booster of oven-dried olives processed to a crumbly powder consistency has become popular in Italy over the last number of years. In their book, Melissa and Matt note that it seems especially popular at Italian beach clubs. From the headnote accompanying their recipe: “Several beach clubs we visited used olive powder, a deeply savory condiment with briny intensity and eye-catching flecks of jet black. It imparts not only visual appeal but also a lasting impression on the palate. Luckily, it’s easy to make at home. Keep a jar in your fridge to add depth to pastas, salads, and more.”

They’re right: Black olive powder is super easy to make and it really delivers, both in its striking appearance and its punchy flavor. Beyond pasta, I can see it as a garnish for deviled eggs or crostini, folded into tuna salad, scattered on pizza or focaccia, and sprinkled on roasted or stewed fish.

Makes about 1 cup (100 g)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (290 g) Kalamata olives, pitted

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 250° F (120° C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Arrange the olives in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan and roast until dry, stirring occasionally—3 to 3 1/2 hours. Let cool directly on the pan,

3. Pulse the cooled olives in a food processor until they are the consistency of fine crumbs. Alternatively, place them on a cutting board and chop very finely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Black Olive Powder

What is your favorite unusual Italian condiment?

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TOUR NOTES

TASTE OF THE LAKES TOUR: Due to a cancellation, we have two spots available on this sold-out tour! We begin this week-long tour in Verona and then continue on to Italy’s breathtaking Lakes District. Dates are October 4-11, 2026. Send me an email if you’re interested: domenica [at] domenicacooks [dot] com.

FOOD WRITERS ON THE WESTERN RIVIERA: There are only a few spaces left for this one-of-a-kind immersive food writers workshop in western Liguria. Dates are October 15-21, 2026. We will be based in Alassio, a beautiful resort town on Liguria’s western Riviera. In the mornings we write, in the afternoons we galavant! Email me for details: domenica [at] domenicacooks [dot] com.

ITALIAN COOKIES UPDATE & UPCOMING EVENTS

Cuccidati, Caporali, and Imperialine, from Italian Cookies. Photos by Lauren Volo

As of this moring, ITALIAN COOKIES is the #1 bestselling book in Italian Cooking new releases on Amazon. A huge and heartfelt thank you to those of you who have bought the book, and especially to those of you who have taken the time to leave a review on Amazon. We are up to eight! If you haven’t yet, please consider leaving one. Reviews lend credibility and legitimacy to the book; they give it the visibility it needs to keep the momentum going.

READ

Thank you to Irina Georgescu for this lovely write-up of Italian Cookies. Those of you who have been reading this newsletter for awhile know how much I admire Irina’s work. She writes gorgeous, deep-dive cookbooks about her native Romanian and Eastern European cuisine. I interviewed Irina last year about her most recent book, Danube. And her book TAVA is one of my all-time favorite baking books. Irina and I will be going live on Substack on May 21 at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT; 6 p.m GMT +1). I’ll be sharing a link as the date draws closer.

LISTEN

On Friday, I had the pleasure of being interviewed by WNYC’s Alison Stewart for her radio program All of It. You can listen to the segment, “A Journey Through the Wonderful World of Italian Cookies,” here.

I also appeared on one of my longtime favorite food radio programs, The Splendid Table. Here is my interview with host Francis Lam.

JOIN ME

Saturday, 5/16: Luncheon and Cookie Class at Osteria Morini, in Washington, D.C. I’m teaming up with my friend, Chef Matt Adler, for this special lunch and class in which we’ll make two recipes from Italian Cookies. The event is sold out, but you can asked to be put on the waiting list.

Monday, 5/18: Middleburg Books is a warm and welcoming independent bookstore in the Virginia countryside. Join us for a special Supper Club gathering and cookie exchange. I’ll be in conversation with owner Mary Beth Morell. There will be savory snacks and refreshments, and we’ll share the cookies we bake from the book.

Thursday, 5/21: I’ll be at Crème de la Crème, in Old Town Alexandria, for an evening of cookie tasting and conversation. Details to come.

Thursday, 5/28: Hello, Maine! I’m excited to be coming to PRINT bookstore, in Portland. I’ll be in conversation with fellow food writer (and my writing workshop partner) Kathy Gunst. There will be cookies to taste as well!

More events are coming, so please stay tuned.

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Alla prossima,

Domenica