Free-form fig & frangipane tart, baked and photographed by me

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking.

This week’s recipe is for a free-form fig and frangipane tart, with fresh fruit and almond cream encased in a rich butter crust, a true late-summer treat. You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—223 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter, or offering a gift subscription to a fellow Italian food lover. Grazie!

