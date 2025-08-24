Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Daniela and I are officially on break until the end of August. During the hiatus I’ve been sending out weekly bonus recipes to our community of paid subscribers. This is the final recipe in the series. We are off next Sunday for the Labor Day weekend, so the next newsletter will publish on September 7.

This week's bonus recipe is Cod with Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers.

Greetings from New York City, where I am spending a few days doing a mix of work and R & R. Or, more accurately, work and a single R—as in recreation. I have never been able to associate New York with relaxation. How can anyone relax in the city that never sleeps?

I am not complaining. I love walking all over and the rush that being here gives me. Also, my work has to do with visiting Italian bakeries from the Bronx to Brooklyn, so I wouldn’t dare whine about it.

Do you have a favorite Italian bakery in New York? I’d love to hear about it and maybe bookmark it for a future visit, so please feel free to name drop in the comments!

THIS WEEK’S BONUS RECIPE