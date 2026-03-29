Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Francine's avatar
Francine
7h

Thanks for sharing this recipe. My Italian family loved Brutti ma Buoni, and the kids all delighted in their name. My mom, Nana, and aunts were all excellent cooks, but decided they were going to be only that, and never baked. I'm thinking they either bought Brutti ma Buoni from the local Italian bakery, or got them as a gift from friends. There was always dessert, but never home made. I've been trying to break that tradition.

The ones I remember definitely had more chocolate in them, so maybe I'll compromise and use two tablespoons of cocoa.

You asked for our favorite Easter dessert and mine is very American. For years, I've been making a carrot cake or cupcakes from a recipe in Fine Cooking (how i miss you) that everyone loves.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Joanna Denis's avatar
Joanna Denis
2h

These were my favorite Italian Bakery cookies when I was a child. They used to come from Sal and Dom’s in the Bronx. We would have them at my grandma’s house. I have tried to recreate them over the years but would love to try your recipe, Domenica, because they look more like the ones I remember. I think my recipe came from one of the Italian magazines from some years ago. I tried the link but wasn’t able to obtain the recipe without subscribing to the Substack. I have had your book on order for a few weeks now and look forward to getting a copy in April.

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
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