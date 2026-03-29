Buona Domenica Bonus Post!
A sneak-peek recipe from Italian Cookies and a giveaway!
Ciao, it’s me again!
I’m linking below to an updated version of today’s newsletter. It now includes a link to a sneak-peek recipe from Italian Cookies, posted the other day by my friend Susan Spungen. Susan writes the newsletter Susanality, and she shared her version of the Brutti ma Buoni cookies from the book. I neglected to include the link in my newsletter this morning and I wanted to fix that.
Susan is also giving away a signed copy of Italian Cookies to one of her paid subscribers. Click on the updated version of today’s newsletter, which links to Susan’s recipe for chocolatey Brutti ma Buoni and to enter the giveaway!
Or follow this direct link to Susan’s post. While you’re there, click around. Her recipes are professional, well-tested, and stylish!
Here’s the link to my updated newsletter.
Grazie ~ thanks for reading!
Alla prossima,
Domenica
Thanks for sharing this recipe. My Italian family loved Brutti ma Buoni, and the kids all delighted in their name. My mom, Nana, and aunts were all excellent cooks, but decided they were going to be only that, and never baked. I'm thinking they either bought Brutti ma Buoni from the local Italian bakery, or got them as a gift from friends. There was always dessert, but never home made. I've been trying to break that tradition.
The ones I remember definitely had more chocolate in them, so maybe I'll compromise and use two tablespoons of cocoa.
You asked for our favorite Easter dessert and mine is very American. For years, I've been making a carrot cake or cupcakes from a recipe in Fine Cooking (how i miss you) that everyone loves.
These were my favorite Italian Bakery cookies when I was a child. They used to come from Sal and Dom’s in the Bronx. We would have them at my grandma’s house. I have tried to recreate them over the years but would love to try your recipe, Domenica, because they look more like the ones I remember. I think my recipe came from one of the Italian magazines from some years ago. I tried the link but wasn’t able to obtain the recipe without subscribing to the Substack. I have had your book on order for a few weeks now and look forward to getting a copy in April.