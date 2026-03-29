Ciao, it’s me again!

I’m linking below to an updated version of today’s newsletter. It now includes a link to a sneak-peek recipe from Italian Cookies, posted the other day by my friend Susan Spungen. Susan writes the newsletter Susanality, and she shared her version of the Brutti ma Buoni cookies from the book. I neglected to include the link in my newsletter this morning and I wanted to fix that.

Susan is also giving away a signed copy of Italian Cookies to one of her paid subscribers. Click on the updated version of today’s newsletter, which links to Susan’s recipe for chocolatey Brutti ma Buoni and to enter the giveaway!

Or follow this direct link to Susan’s post. While you’re there, click around. Her recipes are professional, well-tested, and stylish!

Here’s the link to my updated newsletter.

Grazie ~ thanks for reading!

Alla prossima,

Domenica