Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of Italian home cooking, baking, and wine! Today marks the debut of The Winelist, written by Scott Vance, my journalist husband and a longtime student of Italian wine. The Winelist is a new monthly feature for paid subscribers. Future Winelist posts will be sent out once a month on a weekday to our paid community (rather than on Sundays, when my weekly newsletter publishes). But I wanted to share the first issue with all Buona Domenica subscribers to give you a taste of what’s to come.

If you have been wanting to delve a little more deeply into the many wine and grape varieties of Italy, or if you need help decoding the maze that is is the world of Italian wine, or even if you’re simply curious about the subject, The Winelist is for you. Enjoy!

Ciao!

Italy has around 600 native varieties of wine grapes – at least that’s the official count. That doesn’t include all the international standards (think Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, etc.) that are planted up and down the Italian boot. It can be a confusing, maddening, intimidating wine landscape. Which is why it’s always been so fascinating to me.

Domenica’s father, Frank, got me hooked more than three decades ago, starting when we tasted candidates to serve at our wedding reception in New Jersey (he was a value guy, so these were well-priced bottles of Orvieto, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Chianti Classico, and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo). I found it all new and exciting. Frank would be my generous and enthusiastic Italian wine guide for years to come.

I hope to do a little of that here at Buona Domenica, by sending a monthly note to paying subscribers exploring an Italian varietal and recommending one or more wineries that make it. My plan is to focus mostly on those native Italian grapes and on small and mid-sized wineries, but I’m not living by rules. If there are Italian wines you’re curious about, let me know in the comments and I’ll put them on the research list. I’d love to hear from you.

The Trebbiano we enjoyed at Casa Tiberio

Trebbiano Abruzzese is a great place for us to start. Two reasons: It’s one of the many, many Italian grapes that have been rescued from obscurity in recent years. Second, it’s still shrouded in confusion, even among Italians who follow wine.

Cristiana Tiberio, a winemaker in Cugnoli, Abruzzo, has been campaigning to clear all this up. The challenge is that many tons of wine is produced, and exported, every year with the DOC label Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, literally Trebbiano from Abruzzo. This is usually an unremarkable and inexpensive white blend using the workhorse Trebbiano Toscano, plus other stalwarts like Bombino Bianco. Lost over the years was the fact that there’s a particular grape, Trebbiano Abruzzese, that is native to the region and genetically distinct from those others. It’s fussy and difficult to grow but can yield spectacular wine that the more common blends rarely touch. Sometimes wines labeled Trebbiano d’Abruzzo are made with that namesake grape, but most of the time they aren’t.

Cristiana and Antonio Tiberio; photo courtesy of Tiberio Wines

Years ago, Tiberio became fascinated by this traditional variety. She and her father, Riccardo, found an overgrown vineyard rumored

to include the old Trebbiano Abruzzese. DNA tests confirmed it—at least for some of the vines. They bought the lot. Today, Cristiana makes the wines and her brother, Antonio, tends the vines.

“My goal from the beginning was to try to save that heritage,” Tiberio said as we sat at her dining table just after Christmas. “There are vines we have that are 97 years old.”

Tiberio says that sometimes “even the growers didn’t understand” the difference between Trebbiano, the grape, and Trebbiano, the blend. “It’s still a big problem. The same growers who refuse to admit that Trebbiano Abruzzese exists – they say they have it [in their vineyards] but they don’t.”

And not all growers are eager to take on the challenges posed by these vines.

“Trebbiano Abruzzese is a demanding grape,” Tiberio says. Crucial is careful management of the vineyard using the ‘pergola,’ or trellis system, built so that the vine’s leaves shield the clusters of grapes from the sun to give them time to ripen. “You can’t just plant it everywhere,” Tiberio said. “It’s slow to develop sugars, it has very sensitive skin – so the pergola that gives it shade is important.”

The extra effort pays off.

In their book Italian Wine, Shelley Lindgren and Kate Leahy put it this way: “The best Trebbiano Abruzzese wines are subtle but spectacular, with delicate notes of honey and lemon peel balanced with herbs and the local ginestra flower, delivering mild to bright acidity. When made well, they are among the best white wines in Italy.”

Luckily for us, they are being exported, including to the U.S.

Tiberio’s Trebbiano — crisp, with layers of those citrus and floral flavors—is worth seeking out online or at your wine shop. Also, the Ciavolich family, in Loreto Aprutino, Abruzzo, exports its award-winning Fosso Cancelli, another carefully made, delicious Trebbiano. One note (remember I said this could be maddening): Both those exceptional wines get the same label as the uninspired, common blends: Trebbiano d’Abruzzo. So getting the good stuff comes down to knowing the specs of the wine in question. Or you can just trust me and look for Tiberio or Ciavolich, both of which are 100% Trebbiano Abruzzese!

Thanks for reading.

Cin cin,

Scott