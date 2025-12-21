It’s Christmastime in the city! Art by Daniela Bracco

This week’s newsletter features a recipe for Pasta al Forno con Zucca, Prosciutto, e Scamorza Affumicato (Baked Pasta with Winter Squash, Prosciutto, and Smoked Scamorza), available to paid subscribers.

Latest crop of Italian cooking magazines and our minimalist Christmas decorations

I have a longstanding habit. One of the first stops I make upon arriving in Italy is at the newsstand—any newsstand, in whichever city or town I happen to be—to buy the latest copies of La Cucina Italiana and Sale e Pepe, my two favorite Italian cooking magazines.

I inherited this ritual from my mother, who used to make frequent stops at newsstands to get not only her cooking magazines but also La Settimana Enigmistica, the weekly crossword puzzle publication. Her older sister Gilda was also a big newsstand patron: her interests were the fashion and gossip magazines, such as Grazia and Gente, and several magazines devoted to knitting and crochet (she was impressively skilled at both). When I was old enough, they would often send me out to pick up their magazines, which I would, along with the weekly Topolino (Mickey Mouse) cartoon zine for myself. (You’d be surprised at how much Italian I learned from reading those cartoons!)

There are fewer newsstands now, which is why I always seek them out. And I still get a little flutter of anticipation as I approach them. The other day when I hit the only working newsstand left in Penne, I was happy to see that 1) it was still there, and 2) there were still a few December copies of both La Cucina Italiana and Sale e Pepe, plus the November issue of Sale e Pepe. Reading through these magazines gives me a sense of current cooking trends and introduces me to up-and-coming and celebrated chefs and wine makers. There are always food travel features and, also, inspiration for what to make for dinner at home. I have issues of Sale e Pepe dating back to the late 1980s. And I still have a few of my mom’s copies of La Cucina Italiana going back to the early 1960s, when she was a subscriber.

While flipping through the November 2025 issue of Sale e Pepe, I spotted a recipe for an indulgent pasta al forno (baked pasta) with sweet winter squash, ricotta, crispy strips of prosciutto, and stretchy scamorza cheese. It sounded celebratory and not a little decadent so I’ve decided it’s going to be the centerpiece at this year’s New Year’s Eve dinner. We will be a small group of merrymakers: my husband and me, our two grown kids, and our friends Sam and Paul Mincarelli, who are opening a restaurant here in town. Oh, and the guest of honor, their sweet dog, Cesare, who somehow always looks like he is smiling. I just got the good news a few weeks ago that Italian citizenship for my kids and me has been finalized, so it seems fitting to raise our glasses here in Penne. Now on to the final, final step of securing an appointment to obtain our passports (which takes only a few gazillion months, from what I hear).

You’ll find the recipe for Pasta al Forno con Zucca, Prosciutto, e Scamorza at the end of the newsletter. I’ve already done a test run and can tell you that it is 100% celebration food.

What’s on your New Year’s menu?

A Look Ahead to 2026

COOKIES, COOKIES, COOKIES!

Cookie art by Daniela; cover photo and author photo by Lauren Volo

Expect to see some (delicious) cookie content in the early-mid part of 2026. ITALIAN COOKIES will be published in mid-April, and I’m already lining up book signings, cookie tastings, classes, and conversations in person and online. Watch this space for details, and if you haven’t already, please consider pre-ordering the book, which you can do through Bookshop.org or Amazon. And, if you happen to know a great venue in your part of the world that might like to host an Italian cookie book event, please let me know in the comments. I’m up for (almost) anything!

Food Writing Workshops

Moments from Food Writers in Piemonte, spring 2025

I am organizing two food writing events in 2026:

May 26-28, MAINE FOOD WRITING RETREAT: I will be teaming up with award-winning food writer Kathy Gunst and book designer and packager Leslie Jonath, founder of Connected Dots Media, who also happens to be my fabulous book agent! We will be leading an intensive, three-day retreat in rural Maine. Our focus will be on several essential aspects of the food writing and publication process, from finding your voice to finding your place in the food writing world; and from creation to publication, whether you want to write a cookbook or a newsletter. We will also explore stunning, rural Deer Isle, Maine, where the retreat will take place. Details will be forthcoming, but it you are interested, please email me (domenica[at]domenicacooks.com).

October 15-21, FOOD WRITERS IN ITALY: Kathy Gunst and I will hold our fifth Food Writers in Italy workshop in the gorgeous western Riviera. Our daily writing prompts are tailored to helping you discover and strengthen your voice as a food writer and to delve deeper into the realm of food writing. Along with our daily writing sessions, we will explore this lesser known part of the Italian Riviera with daily excursions. We’ll visit an historic pastry shop, a small olive oil producer, a Slow Food citrus grower, and lush gardens, among other destinations. If this is the food writing experience for you, email me (domenica[at]domenicacooks.com).

CULINARY TOURS

TASTE OF THE LAKES, my sole culinary tour for 2026, in collaboration with Beautiful Liguria, is sold out. If you would like to be added to the waiting list, let me know in the comments or in an email (domenica[at]domenicacooks.com). I am currently working on tours for 2027. Stay tuned for an update.

A Look Back: Favorite Posts of 2025

I scrolled back through all the newsletters I published in 2025 and chose my five favorites. Here they are in ascending order of preference:

#5

#4

#3

#2

#1

Five Favorite Recipes from 2025

Ragù alla Bolognese, Peperoni Arrosti con Bagnèt Verd, and mini Panini all'Olio

Buona Domenica published 69 recipes in 2025! It was hard to pick my favorites, but here they are, in no particular order:

I’d love to hear which posts from Buona Domenica resonated with you? Which recipes did you make in 2025? What would you like to see more of in the coming year?

Favorite Illustration by Daniela!

I couldn’t choose just one, so here are my favorite four. Clockwise from top left:

September’s Quiet Riot

A Birthday Bolognese

Chocolate, Cream, and Crushed Amaretti

Buona Pasqua!

Which is your favorite Daniela illustration from 2025?

RECIPE: Pasta al Forno con Zucca, Prosciutto, e Scamorza

My test batch of the pasta al forno confirmed it’s a winner

I spotted this indulgent take on pasta al forno (baked pasta) in the November issue of Sale e Pepe magazine. Pasta twists are boiled until al dente, then tossed with a creamy ricotta “bechamel,” sweet sautéed winter squash, crispy strips of prosciutto, and stretchy scamorza cheese, and baked until bubbly, with crispy browned bits. It sounded too decadent for a weeknight dinner but perfect for a celebration, so I decided it would be the centerpiece for our New Year’s Eve dinner. It’s easy to make, and much of the prep can be done in advance.

The original recipe calls for pennoni (extra-large penne). I substituted a shape called fidanzati capresi, large pasta twists with a whimsical name that translates to “betrothed couple from Capri.” Any good baked pasta shape, such as penne, rigatoni, mezze maniche, or ziti, will do.

Pasta al Forno con Zucca

Daniela and I wish you a happy and peaceful holiday and all good things in the New Year.

Alla prossima,

Domenica

P.S. The next newsletter publishes on January 11, 2026. See you then!