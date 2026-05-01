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Across Italy, especially in the South, grape farmers and winemakers have worked to lift their industry out of a post-war devotion to quantity and volume. That’s meant “rediscovering” grapes that had essentially fallen off the production map (like Trebbiano Abruzzese and Susumaniello). It’s also meant working to rejuvenate varietals that never left the scene but had become mired in mediocrity.

Gaglioppo is one of those.