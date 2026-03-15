Carrot love! Art by Daniela Bracco

Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking.

ITALIAN COOKIES publishes on April 14! I was delighted to be a guest on The Italian Radio Hour program. I spoke with host Vivian Altieri about the book, my Abruzzo heritage, and my background as a reporter, author of Italian cookbooks, and cookie lover from way back. Viviana is from Rome but lives in Pittsburgh, where she is the executive director of Istituto Mondo Italiano, an organization that supports the local Italian community and promotes Italian culture. Have a listen:

THE ITALIAN RADIO HOUR INTERVIEW

Italian Cookies illustrations by Daniela Bracco

Meanwhile, the cookie book tour is coming together. Here is a list, with links, to forthcoming events. I will add more as they are confirmed (hello, Portland, OR, Chicago, Philly and L.A). If you are local to any of these events, please come out and say hi, taste some cookies, and listen to delicious cookie stories.

You can pre-order ITALIAN COOKIES through Bookshop.org, your local independent bookseller, or Amazon. If you have already pre-ordered, thank you. Email me your proof of purchase (domenica [at] domenicacooks [dot] com) and I’ll send you a signed book plate for your book!

This week’s newsletter features two recipes for paid subscribers starring CARROTS, a vegetable that, IMO, does not get enough love. Below you’ll find recipes for Roast Pork with Carrot Sauce, and Carrot Almond Cakelets—aka Camille in Italian.

Browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—258 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

This week's recipes: Pork Roast with Carrot Sauce, and Carrot-Almond Cakelets

Back in January when I was in Villavallelonga for the Festa di Sant’ Antonio Abate, I had lunch at the home of vice-mayor Vittoria Di Ponzio. Even though I knew an enormous feast was just a few hours away, I couldn’t stop myself from enjoying the food that Vittoria brought to the table, among them a bowlful of stewed fava beans—mandatory during the week of celebrations honoring Saint Anthony Abate—as well as pasta with ragù, and slices of veal roast bathed in a bright carrot sauce.

Everything was delicious, but the roast really caught my attention, mainly because I hadn’t had it before. The meat was juicy and savory—Italian veal is more mature than what we typically get in the U.S. and to my palate has more flavor and a more pleasing texture. The sauce had depth from the juices of the roast but also a gentle sweetness from the carrots. I asked Vittoria about it without asking for the full recipe—she had already been so generous with her time and hospitality, it felt wrong to ask for even more! She specified that she cooked the roast on the stovetop, not in the oven, and that the sauce contained no tomatoes.

I’ve been thinking about it ever since, and I finally carved out some time to work out a recipe. Doing so reminded me how much I love when carrots take center stage in a dish, whether savory or sweet. They are such an underrated vegetable. We all have a bag of carrots in the fridge. We pull them out without much thought, munching on them as a healthful snack or putting them to work in soups or stews or sauces. I wrote about my affection for carrots in The Glorious Vegetables of Italy:

“The carrot is the workhorse of the vegetable world. This underappreciated root finds its way into more recipes than any other vegetable I can think of—salads, soups, stews, braises, roasts, sides, even desserts and drinks! I am always happy to sing the praises of carrots, for their glorious color, their appealing crunch, their nutritional benefits, and their versatility.”

Those words were published back in 2013, but I still feel the need to sing the praises of carrots. Yes, there is classic carrot cake, which I and millions of others adore. But it seems beloved in part for its ability to disguise rather than showcase the vegetable, the way zucchini bread comes with claims that you’d never know the bread contained any at all. So my mini crusade continues, and I am giving carrots some love today, with two recipes: a roast based on Vittoria’s, with center-cut pork loin standing in for veal; and camille—carrot-almond cakelets, a sort of cross between a muffin and a cupcake, perfect for breakfast with your morning coffee or as an afternoon snack with tea (or more coffee).