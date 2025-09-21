Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking.

This week’s newsletter features a recipe for La Spaghettata di Mezzanotte, or Midnight Spaghetti. Check out the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—231 and counting—here. All archived recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter.

I honestly can’t remember the first time I met Beatrice Ughi. It might have been at a culinary conference, or the Fancy Food Show in New York City. I was a new author looking for good Italian ingredients with which to test my recipes and she just sort of appeared.

Even if you’re not familiar with Beatrice’s name, it’s a good bet you know Gustiamo, the company she runs, especially if you have one of my cookbooks or have been a reader here for awhile. The Bronx-based importer has been supplying the U.S. and Canada with high-quality Italian food products since 1999, selling both retail and wholesale, to restaurants and to home cooks. I’ve listed Gustiamo as a source in my books since The Glorious Pasta of Italy was published back in 2011, and I often link to their website in my newsletter.

For years, Beatrice has fought for truth in food labeling in the face of increased confusion and obfuscation. The bane of her existence, she says, are the countless inexpensive, low-quality food products marketed by multinational conglomerates—products with disingenuous labels and nebulous claims that suggest that what’s inside is authentically Italian but that in fact is not. Gustiamo’s About page states its mission matter-of-factly: “We import real ingredients from Italy to the USA…We are a disruptive company, fiercely dedicated to transparency and paying the right price for food…Our Gusti Customers, chef and non-chefs alike, are curious and adventurous; they source ingredients and products with great care and pay close attention to craftsmanship, legitimacy, and above all superior quality + taste.”

Translation: if you are looking for a bargain, you may not find it at Gustiamo, but you will find meticulously sourced, top-notch ingredients from every region of Italy, made by dedicated artisans and producers.

It’s a cliché to say someone’s smile is contagious, but Beatrice’s truly is; expansive, enthusiastic, genuine. She doesn’t speak much about herself, but she loves to talk about her small kick-ass company, the Italian farmers and producers with whom she has formed strong bonds over the last 25 years, and new artisans she continues to bring into the fold. It was Beatrice who put me in touch with Sabatino Abagnale, a tomato producer from Campania whom I wrote about in Preserving Italy; and celebrated pasticciere Corrado Assenza, proprietor of Caffè Sicilia, in Noto, Sicily, from whom Gustiamo sources its sweet Romana almonds. Assenza has been featured on The Chef’s Table series (and you’ll also read about him in my forthcoming book).

Visiting Gustiamo a few weeks ago

Over the years, Beatrice and I have kept up a correspondence. We get together occasionally when she travels to DC to meet with restaurateurs who feature Gustiamo products in their dishes. Many times I’ve pledged to come to visit her and the Gusti team in the Bronx. I think she was about to give up on me when, a few weeks ago, I finally made good on the promise. After exiting the subway at 174th Street, my husband and I followed my phone GPS over a bridge, down a flight of stairs and under an overpass, and eventually to a collection of warehouses on the outskirts of a neighborhood. It felt vibrantly gritty in a 1970s Martin Scorsese/Sidney Lumet sort of way, even if only in my head.

Beatrice gave us a tour of the warehouse: shelves stacked with jars of anchovies and artichokes in olive oil; cans and bottles of tomatoes; boxes of Faella pasta; and freshly milled flour from Sicily. There’s a makeshift kitchen and conference “room”; a packing table, where orders are filled; and the piazza with its graffiti Gustiamo mural that occasionally pops up in the company’s Instagram feed.

During our visit, I turned on my phone recorder for part of our conversation. Among the dishiest revelations that Beatrice shared is that—surprise!—she does not love to cook. I’ve condensed our chat into the following Q & A so you can get to know Beatrice a little better and learn how someone who began her career as an accountant in Rome came to run a high-end food business in the Bronx.

The Gusti team’s meeting space, which Beatrice jokingly calls its “conference room”

BUONA DOMENICA: You’re originally from Rome. How did you get started in the import business?

BEATRICE UGHI: It was an accident, a very lucky accident. I was an accountant in the Rome office of Ernst & Young, and they transferred me to New York, where I met and married my husband, Michael, an American. I stayed a few years with the firm, becoming a manager. But I was an Italian in New York, and I felt my career was not moving. Some Italian entrepreneurs wanted to open a company here in the United States that would be devoted to selling artisanal Italian food online. I’m talking 25 years ago. They already had a company in Italy, and their idea was to start something similar in the United States. They had big, ambitious plans, and so they hired me.

BD: It sounds like a dream job?

BU: Yes, except that I was not into food or cooking at all. My husband claims that I could not even boil water when we met 35 years ago. I still do not cook very well, but I get by now after 35 years. In any case, I did not have the passion for food. To me, De Cecco pasta was a good pasta, Barilla—Barilla no, actually, already at the time even I knew that there was a limit.

And so the entrepreneurs introduced me to some vendors and producers, whom they had been working with in their Italian business. I started out knowing nothing about agriculture, about Italian politics around agriculture, about what is good is what is bad. After two years, the Italian entrepreneurs who hired me wanted out. They asked me if I wanted to continue and I said yes. At that time I had nothing else to do. Also, those two years had been important to me, an Italian, in starting to understand, for example, what is the difference between an olive oil that I was selling at a high price and the supermarket oils that claim to be Italian and have an Italian name but that aren’t even produced in Italy. I was learning about farmers and farming practices, the politics that affected them and our business. In two years I was hooked. And I’m more and more hooked every year.

BD: Tell us about how you choose your producers.

BU: Sabatino and Corrado were among the original producers that the entrepreneurs had selected. It’s almost like we were kids together, we grew up in our work together. But mainly it’s a process of staying connected. We talk to our producers all the time, we are connected to restaurants and journalists. And we travel around Italy looking for new sources, for farms and producers who are committed to respecting the traditions of the land and to growing the highest quality foods.

There is Maida, a farm in Cilento that makes passata from pomodorini gialli, a stunning gold tomato. The farmer, Francesco Vastola, cultivates Slow Food-protected peppers called papacelle. He has a little lab in which he processes them specially, with his own olive oil and a few drops of white wine vinegar. We do very well with these. Another one of our producers, Marco Colzani, who makes our popular pistachio and sweet almond spreads, is trying something new—succo di frutta [fruit juice]. He’s very careful about keeping the terroir in his products. He puts the cultivars of the fruits on all the labels of his juices. So for his mango juice, you can look at the label and see that the mango is Sant’Agata di Militello, from Sicily.

One of our newest producers is the Testa family. They have been fishing for generations in Catania, Sicily. They specialize in catching bluefin tuna, strictly following European regulations. What makes them truly special is that they process the tuna themselves in their small, family-run canning facility in Sicily, preserving it by hand in glass jars with extra virgin olive oil.

[At this point I got distracted by a little thing called shopping, so I sent Beatrice a few quick-fire follow-up questions after I returned home.]

BD: How many people are on the Gustiamo team?

BU: Approximately 12 people. [You can read more about the Gusti team here.]

BD: What is the most popular product that you sell to home cooks? What about restaurants and chefs?

BU: It’s the same for both: Pasta, canned tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil.

BD: What are five products or ingredients from Gustiamo that you feel are essential for home cooks?

BU: Colatura, bottarga, anchovies, olives, and chili peppers.

BD: You mentioned that you personally have never really been into cooking, but that you now do cook a little bit. What is your go-to dish?

BU: Pasta con la bottarga!

BD: How has the business changed over the last 25 years? Have American consumers become more savvy or discerning about Italian ingredients?

BU: Yes, they have. But at the same time, competition from fake Italian and “Italian-style” products has become increasingly strong and sophisticated. It’s been seriously hurting us and our small producers—more and more over time.

BD: What is the one thing about Italian food you wish more consumers understood?

BU: To stay away from cheap "Italian food." It's often fake—and possibly even harmful to your health and to the planet!

BD: On a lighter note, where is your favorite place to eat Italian food in NYC?

BU: Roman’s in Brooklyn; Borgo, Sempre Oggi, and Forsythia in Manhattan

BD: Finally, what is your go-to restaurant when you return to Rome? (Asking for myself!)

BU: Mazzo, daLu’, and Piatto Romano.

BD: Grazie, Beatrice!

* * * * * * * *

Readers: What’s your favorite Italian pantry item to use in cooking?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: La Spagettata di Mezzanotte

My Midnight Spaghetti, which is just as delicious at 7:30 p.m.

I was tempted to make Pasta con la Bottarga (pasta with dried fish roe) after Beatrice named it as her go-to dish. But as I was scrolling through the recipes on the Gustiamo website, I came across this one for la Spaghettata di Mezzanotte, or Midnight Spaghetti, and sentimentality won out.

Midnight Spaghetti is a longstanding Italian tradition in Italy. After an evening out with friends, at a restaurant or wine bar or dancing at the discoteca or gathering in the piazza or hanging at an outdoor caffè or gelateria till the early morning hours, you come home, friends in tow, and eat and drink some more! My sister and I did this more than a few times with our comitiva (clique of friends) during our summers in Italy.

Where did this casual, celebratory, life-affirming tradition originate? One theory traces it to 1960 Bologna and a popular nightclub called Whisky a Go-Go where the great singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla used to perform. At midnight, the joint would serve up spaghetti, free of charge.

Midnight Spaghetti is not a fancy dish. The point is to throw together something all’improviso, using what you have in your pantry. Typical ingredients include anchovies, capers, peperoncino, tomatoes, breadcrumbs, and such, though versions vary from region to region and cook to cook. Gustiamo’s recipe calls for spaghettoni, fat spaghetti, which yields an especially creamy, starchy sauce—just the thing for a splurgy midnight bite. A dish such as this, made up entirely of pantry staples, is only as good as the quality of those staples. Here are Gustiamo’s choices. Obviously, use what you have and brands you prefer, but make it the best your budget can allow. I ended up using my own chili peppers in oil because I just made a batch.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 package (500 g) spaghettoni or spaghetti

Coarse sea salt

8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 to 2 teaspoons peperoncini sott’olio (chili peppers in olive oil), store-bought or homemade, coarsely chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons capers in sea salt, rinsed and patted dry, and coarsely chopped

10 anchovy fillets in extra-virgin olive oil

2 to 3 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add the coarse sea salt, and begin cooking the spaghetti. Be judicious with the salt, since the capers and anchovies will bring plenty of saltiness to this dish.

2. While the pasta is cooking, combine the extra virgin olive oil and garlic in a large skillet. Heat on medium and cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds, until the garlic releases its aroma and begins to sizzle gently. Don’t let it brown. Add the chili peppers, the rinsed and chopped capers, and the anchovy fillets. Stir just until the anchovies start to dissolve, then turn off the heat.

3. Drain the pasta when it’s 2 minutes away from al dente, reserving a cup or so of pasta water. Turn the heat back on under the pan with your condiments and add the spaghettoni. Add a hefty splash of reserved pasta water and stir everything together. When the pasta’s finished cooking and the sauce is creamy, turn off the heat and stir in the minced parsley.

4. Divide between plates and serve immediately.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Spaghettata di Mezzanotte

Share

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, cooking, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica

P.S. Paid subscribers: Look for a midweek announcement with details about my new culinary tour for 2026.