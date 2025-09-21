Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Malzone's avatar
Carol Malzone
15h

I used to be on the Gusti team, some years back. But in a way I still am. I use and promote her products any way I can because they’re simply the best. Her tomatoes are the reason my friends consider me a 3-star chef.

I met Beatrice serendipitously. She was a client at the Pilates studio where my daughter taught- probably around 2006, and that was the beginning. A lucky day for me.

I love your article, Domenica!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
1d

I love the custom of midnight spaghetti ☺️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 domenicacooks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture