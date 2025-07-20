Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Please click at the little heart at the top of this post. This small gesture makes a big difference—it brings visibility to Buona Domenica and our Italian food-loving community. Grazie!

Right now, it feels like all the summer fruit is peaking or about to: apricots, blackberries, blueberries, cantaloupe, honeydew, nectarines, peaches, watermelon. And yet, I’ve gone and made a dessert for you that has none of them!

I could apologize, but I wouldn’t really mean it. Because what this dessert does have is: chocolate, cream, and crushed amaretti cookies. It’s called bonèt and it is, essentially, a chocolate crème caramel from Italy’s Piemonte region. I’ve been wanting to learn how to make it since I had my first lush spoonful in Torino some years back. A couple of weeks ago, I came upon a container of homemade amaretti that I had stashed in the garage freezer during a final bout of recipe tests for my forthcoming book. I took it as a sign. I had saved those cookies for a reason, and that reason was bonèt.

In recent years, I’ve had the good luck to travel to Piemonte on several occasions, both for my small-group culinary tours and for several Food Writers in Italy workshops, including our forthcoming one in October. This means I’ve had quite a few opportunities to eat bonèt, or bunèt, as it is called in Piemontese dialect. It is one of a handful of traditional chocolate creations for which this hilly region in northwest Italy is known. Others include baci di dama cookies, which are buttery hazelnut buttons sandwiched with bittersweet chocolate; and the drinkable dessert known as bicerin, which layers hot chocolate, espresso, and softly whipped cream.

Stratta, one of many choco-centric cafés in Torino; and the café's bicerin

Chocolate and Piemonte—especially the city of Torino—have gone hand in hand for centuries. The story goes like this: In 1559, after winning back control of the Savoy state from the French, Duke Emanuele Filberto declared Torino the capital of the Duchy and raised a glass of hot chocolate to celebrate the victory. Chocolate became l’ultimo grido—the latest trend. In 1826, Pierre Paul Caffarel opened a chocolate factory and began processing cacao beans, the first to do so in the city. His most famous creation was the gianduiotto, a chocolate shaped like an inverted canoe. It is made from a combination of cacao and hazelnut paste and it is as smooth as Sinatra’s croon. It is hands-down my favorite chocolate, and I always buy a packet in the duty-free shop at the airport whenever I leave Italy, even though the company is now owned by Lindt.

Historic chocolate confectionaries and cafés, with their eye-catching typography and art nouveau interiors, are still sprinkled across Torino and the region. There is even a museum of chocolate, located in the basement of Pasticceria Pfatisch, one of the city’s vaunted chocolatiers since 1915. And let’s not forget the most famous chocolate and hazelnut product to emerge from Piemonte: Nutella, which was invented in Alba, in the Langhe hills.

For more on the history of Torino and chocolate, check out this 2023 photo story by Simon Bajada published in National Geographic.

ABOUT BONÈT

wMy bonèt, unmolded and decorated with homemade amaretti

If you’ve been hanging around here awhile, you know that I love spoon desserts, especially custards and creams. In the archives you’ll find recipes for Crema with Amaretti and Amarene Crème Caramel al Caffè, Lattaiolo (milk custard), Olive Oil Panna Cotta, Pumpkin Panna Cotta, and Rice Pudding with Almonds. So of course I was bound to try bonèt.

Dense, refreshingly cold, and starring the alluring combination of caramel, chocolate, cream, and crushed amaretti cookies, bonèt strikes me as quintessentially Piemontese—elegant but approachable; rich, but also rustic. According to Il Giornale del Cibo, an Italian food trade publication, the dessert’s name likely derives from an old Piemontese word for a hat that the traditional conical-shaped mold resembled in shape. An article in the Giornale notes that the name could also reflect the dessert’s customary role as the dish that “capped off” a banquet.

Bonèt originated in the Monferrato hills east of Torino in the 13th century, and early versions contained milk, cream, and eggs. At some point, amaretti cookies entered the picture, followed by chocolate. Both make sense, given Monferrato’s proximity to both Saronno, in Lombardy, where crunchy amaretti originated; and to Torino. The crushed cookies, which are mixed into the custard before baking, add body, sometimes congregating in a layer at the bottom of the pan, which then becomes the top once the dessert is flipped onto a serving plate. The custard is baked in a caramel-lined pan, like crème caramel, and when it’s turned out onto the plate, the caramel becomes a drippy sauce.

Modern versions of bonèt are baked in ring molds, individual molds, or loaf tins. I’ve used a loaf tin for this recipe. The rectangular shape really suites the custard, which is dense and smooth and slices easily. Although bonèt is considered more of a winter dessert in Piemonte—it is exceptionally rich—to me, its cold creamy texture and chocolate-almond flavor are the perfect combination to offset summer’s heat and humidity. Try it and you’ll see what I mean.

RECIPE: Bonèt alla Piemontese

Bonèt is not difficult to make, but it does involve two steps that sometimes strike fear in home bakers: making a caramel to coat the mold in which the custard is baked, and baking the custard in a bagnomaria, or water bath. For the caramel, use a heavy-bottomed stainless steel saucepan. This encourages even melting of the sugar, and the pan’s light-colored bottom allows you to see the color of the caramel as it forms. For the water bath, you’ll need to set the mold (baking dish, ring mold, or loaf tin) in a large pan and then fill it with hot (not boiling) water and transfer it to a preheated oven.

Once the custard is baked, it needs to chill completely before being unmolded onto a serving plate. Use a plate with a lip or one that is slightly concave, to catch the drippy caramel.

BONÈT ALLA PIEMONTESE

