Colu's Battered Pecorino Cutlets with Sungolds and Crushed Olive Salsa

Photo by Silver und Seck for Better at Home , by Colu Henry

I have always loved breaded chicken cutlets. So when I came across this recipe in Colu Henry’s book Better at Home: Recipes for Big Nights In, I did a double take. Pounded cutlets are first dredged in flour, then dipped in a mixture of egg and pecorino cheese. From there they go right into the frying pan—no top coating of breadcrumbs. This is actually the way my mom used to make fried zucchini, but I’d never seen it with cutlets before. Brilliant—lighter and juicier than the breaded version. The cutlets are topped with a ‘salsa’ of cherry tomatoes, onion and crushed olives, which adds color and zest. This is a great summer update to a classic preparation.

From Colu’s headnote:

Chicken cutlets are upgraded and battered in an egg and cheese mixture that is almost Francese-like and deeply savory. The cutlets shallow-fry until they are golden, and the bright tomatoes and olive salsa that they’re topped with gives them a nice jolt of acidity. I call for Sungolds here, which are readily available in the summertime. If you find yourself in another season, grape or cherry tomatoes will also work well.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the chicken:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 12 ounces/340 g each)

Kosher salt

3 large eggs

⅓ cup (30 g) grated pecorino cheese (I like Locatelli)

¼ cup (10 g) finely chopped fresh parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour for dredging

⅔ cup (160 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, for shallow-frying

Flaky salt

For the salsa:

2 pints (600 g) Sungold or other small, pretty tomato varieties, halved

1 cup (155 g) Castelvetrano olives, crushed with the side of a knife and pitted

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup (13 g) parsley leaves

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar, plus more to taste [I added more—DM]

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Flaky salt, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

1. With a sharp knife, starting on a fat side of the breast, slice each chicken breast horizontally in half to get 2 cutlets each, or a total of 4. Place a piece of parchment or plastic over top of the chicken and pound with a mallet or a rolling pin until they are about ¼ inch (6 mm) thick. Season with salt.

2. In a wide shallow bowl, whisk together the egg, pecorino, and parsley and season lightly with salt (the pecorino is salty already) and black pepper. Add the flour to another wide shallow bowl.

3. Line a plate with paper towels and have near the stove. In a 12-inch (30 cm) skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Test to make sure the olive oil is hot enough by adding a few pinches of flour—when they sizzle, you’re ready.

4. Working one at a time, dredge a cutlet in the flour, shaking any excess off, and then dip into the egg and cheese mixture and add to the pan away from you. You should be able to get 2 in the pan at once. Cook until the outside is golden and the chicken is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to the paper towels and sprinkle with flaky salt. Repeat with the remaining 2 cutlets, adding a bit more oil if the pan is looking dry.

5. Make the salsa: In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, olives, onion, and parsley leaves. Stir in the olive oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust with more vinegar and salt as needed.

6. Transfer the cutlets to a large platter and spoon the salsa over top and finish with a few pinches of flaky salt.