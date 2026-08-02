Colu's Summer Squash Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts and Blue Cheese

Photo by Silver und Seck for Better at Home , by Colu Henry

Colu Henry is a food writer and author of three books on home cooking and easy entertaining. Her recipes have been published in the New York Times and elsewhere, and she is author of the newsletter Colu Cooks here on Substack. I love how her recipes take a simple preparation and make it a little more special by adding one or two luxurious ingredients. Here she’s done it with summer squash. This dish has been on repeat at my house since I first tried it. Below is Colu’s headnote from her book Better at Home, followed by her recipe.

On a late-August afternoon, our friends Scott, Alice, and their daughter Vera came by for a visit and a swim, and of course I felt the need to put out snacks. As one is usually overwhelmed by the amount of zucchini piling up (myself included), I wanted to utilize it, but also make it feel special. I did so by sautéing it until golden and topping the zucchini with toasted nuts and crumbly cheese, and as it was summer, clearly a showering of basil was necessary. The squash can be fried and left at room temperature earlier in the day, but I would wait to garnish it until just before serving. One of my favorite ways to entertain this time of year is to make a number of vegetable salads such as this that can be served at room temperature. When guests arrive, all you need to do is fire up the grill and cook one thing, be it fish, steak, or otherwise and let the sides steal the show. They’ve waited all year to do so, so let them enjoy their time.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds (910 g) assorted zucchini and summer squash, cut into rounds ¼ inch (6 mm) thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ tablespoons pine nuts

Grated zest of 1 lemon

2 ounces (55 g) good-quality blue cheese

Small fistful of basil, torn

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Line a plate with paper towels and have near the stove. In a 12-inch (30 cm) skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Working in batches so as to not crowd the pan, add about half of the squash and cook, flipping frequently, until it begins to soften and turn golden in spots, 5 to 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the squash to the paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining squash.

2. While the squash cooks, heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add the pine nuts and toast, stirring often, until they are aromatic and golden in spots,

3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

3. Transfer the squash to a platter and top with the lemon zest and pine nuts, and scatter with the blue cheese and the basil. Taste and adjust seasonings with more salt if needed.