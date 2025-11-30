Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. To view this newsletter in its entirety please click on the headline to open it in your browser. Also: please click on the little heart at the top. It makes this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world.

On Tuesday, I will be live on Substack with fellow food writer Giulia Scarpaleggia talking about the legacy of Ada Boni.

BENVENUTO DICEMBRE!

I’ve been seeing lots of photos of snow in the mountains and villages of Abruzzo. I’m heading over in a couple of weeks and hoping that the winter wonderland will still be there to greet me. Meanwhile, we’ve entered a cold snap here in northern Virginia, and this morning we were briefly pelted with icy rain. This week’s recipe, a warming polenta dish called polenta incatenata, is especially fitting for the season.

There are lots of tasty links in this week’s newsletter, so let’s get to it.

BUONA DOMENICA PRINTS!

Daniela and I are once again offering three of our favorite Buona Domenica prints for sale for the holidays. As most of you know, this newsletter has been graced by Daniela’s artwork since the first issue was published back in February 2022. These prints are made from Daniela’s hand-drawn art based on illustrations she created for the newsletter. Click on the titles below to see the original posts on which the prints are based:

BOMBSHELL SPAGHETTI

RADICCHIO QUARTET

TORTA CAPRESE

QUANTITY: We are offering limited quantities of each print

SIZE: Each print is 12 x 15.75 inches (30 x 40 cm), including the white border. They are printed in Italy on high-quality paper, and signed by hand by Daniela.

PRICE: $50 (USD) per print, plus shipping, but paid subscribers receive a 20% discount ($40 plus shipping).

HOW TO ORDER

Prints are available to those residing in the U.S. or Canada, though we hope to expand availability. To order, simply send me an email (domenica [at] domenicacooks.com), and I will reply directly to arrange the purchase. We accept payment through PayPal, Venmo, or check.

The colors of these prints are as vibrant as they appear in the photos above. They are of impeccable quality and will make wonderful and unique holiday gifts.

Date: Sunday, December 7

Time: 4 p.m. EST; 1 p.m. PST; 10 p.m. CET

Join me on Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m. EST for a holiday cookie bake-along and cocktail party. We will be making iced lemon taralli, pictured above, a sneak peek recipe from my forthcoming book, ITALIAN COOKIES. My mixologist will show us how to make a festive Christmas Sgroppino.

Look for an email with recipes and details in your inbox. And let me know in the comments if you can join us!

More on The Talisman of Happiness

I was so pleased by the response to last week’s newsletter interview with the editors of a new translation of Ada Boni’s master work, Il Talismano della Felicità. For those of you who would like to delve a little deeper: On Tuesday, Giulia Scarpaleggia Il Talismano, and the English-language translation. We’ll share how the book influenced our own cooking and share some favorite recipes. Our conversation will take place at 10 a.m. EST (7 a.m. PST; 4 p.m. CET). Here is the link to join and follow along. I believe you will need to download the Substack app if you want to submit questions and comment during our conversation.

I also want to share a link to this episode of the podcast Everything Cookbooks, which features Michael Szczerban and Raquel Pelzel, the two editors I interviewed in my newsletter, and provides additional insight about their work translating Boni’s book. Everything Cookbooks explores the cookbook industry from an insider’s perspective. It is hosted by four authors with lots of experience between them:

,

,

, and

. I highly recommend it if you want to know more about how cookbooks get made.

American Food Roots on Substack

The front and back of an American Food Roots bookmark featuring our logo

About a dozen years ago, I was one of four food journalists who started a website called American Food Roots. Our aim was to tell the stories behind American regional recipes, and our catch phrase was “Why we eat what we eat.” I wrote about everything from heirloom Southern apples to Switchel, a 17th century thirst-quenching vinegar-based drink; and from the iconic tomato sandwich to James Beard’s clam chowder. My most popular—or maybe notorious—piece by far was one I wrote about the Feast of the Seven Fishes, in which I declared the Christmas Eve dinner tradition to be an Italian-American invention. The article got dozens and dozens of comments, half in agreement, the other half challenging my assertion.

American Food Roots had a section called 50 States, in which we wrote about food traditions from Alabama to Wyoming; a robust recipes section; and a devoted community of readers.

Alas, after a few short years of hard work and fun, we had to call it quits. For while we were all experienced and dedicated journalists, none of us had experience running a website as a business. Our labor of love folded.

I’m happy to share that one of our founders, veteran food writer

, has revived American Food Roots here on Substack. Bonny was a longtime contributor to NPR and is author of the book

.

Over the past several months, Bonny has been posting some of the original articles from American Food Roots, along with some new content. This piece about the plight and (hopeful) comeback of the American chestnut is a great example of what American Food Roots is all about. And it includes several recipes, including my recipe for chestnut cake. I hope you’ll subscribe.

ITALIAN COMFORT FOOD: Fried Chicken, two ways

Chicken Scaloppine + Chicken alla Milanese. Photos by Ali Redmond and Miriam Novova for The Mediterranean Dish

I don’t do much frying these days, but I adore fried cutlets, whether pork, veal, or chicken. Among my recent contributions to the popular recipe website The Mediterranean Dish are these two classics: Chicken Scaloppine—or scallopini if you’re spelling it the Italian-American way—and Chicken alla Milanese. Click below for the full recipes on The Mediterranean Dish. (FYI: the recipes on TMD are free. The tradeoff is that it is one of those ‘Jump to the Recipe’ websites in which the posts are written in what I call ‘SEO style.’ Be prepared to wade through some basic, but useful, info, as well as pop-up ads and videos. Or…just jump to the recipe!)

Chicken Scaloppine with a velvety lemon pan sauce

Restaurant-Style Chicken alla Milanese

DECEMBER RECIPE: Polenta Incatenata

This wintry weather has put me in the mood for polenta. In October I brought back a vacuum-sealed packet of stone-ground polenta from a mill in La Morra. I can’t think of a better way to use it than in this recipe for polenta incatenata.

The recipe comes from a book called “Ricette di Liguria,” published by Slow Food. Many of the books they produce, including this one, are paperbacks with a defined focus, which I like. Others I own are a book of recipes from osterie in Abruzzo, and one devoted solely to ravioli recipes, which I have yet to dig into.

Over the years, as I’ve gotten to know Liguria through my partnership with Beautiful Liguria, conducting small-group culinary tours in the region, I’ve become more and more smitten with the cuisine, which leans heavily vegetarian. Ligurian cooks seem to have endless creative ways with vegetables and meatless dishes.

Polenta incatenata is one such dish. The word ‘incatenata’ translates to “chained,” though maybe “linked” is a better word here. This is hearty food, composed of borlotti beans, kale, potatoes, onions, and carrots, all simmered together and then simmered again with cornmeal. As you stir and stir, the beans and the potatoes and the kale and the onions and the carrots gradually become softer and softer, melting to become nearly one with the polenta. What emerges from the pot is completely different from what went into it, a porridge of sorts, gentle in flavor and creamy in texture.

According to “Ricette di Liguria,” this recipe comes from Sarzana, a picturesque town in the province of La Spezia where, coincidentally, I bought the soup plate shown in the photo at the top of this post. (The writing on the plate reads “eat your vegetables; they’re good for you.”) Sarzana is just over the border from northwestern Tuscany, which also lays claim to a version of this recipe. This corner of Italy gets cold and damp in winter, so a bowl of this comforting, nutrient-rich polenta, brightened with a drizzle of good olive oil, would no doubt be welcomed, no matter which side of the border you are on. It’s a good recipe to bring to the table as we head into winter.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

7 ounces (200 g) dried borlotti (cranberry) beans

1 bunch (8 ounces; 225 g) lacinato (Tuscan) kale

2 big yellow potatoes

2 carrots

1 medium yellow onion

2 small cloves garlic

1/2 cup (120 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

Salt to taste

2 cups (10 ounces; 300 g) finely ground cornmeal

1 cup freshly grated Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Rinse the beans and put them in a large bowl with water to cover by 2 inches (5 cm) and a pinch of baking soda. Let them soak overnight. Drain and rinse, then put them in a pan with water to cover by 2 inches. Add a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes, until the beans are almost tender but still a bit al dente. Drain and set aside.

2. Remove and discard the tough stem ends from the kale and cut the leaves crosswise into thin strips (chiffonade). Peel the potatoes and cut them into bite-sized cubes. Coarsely chop the carrots, onion, and garlic.

3. Combine all the vegetables and the drained beans in a large heavy-bottomed pot and add 2 1/2 quarts / 2 1/2 liters water. Pour in the olive oil. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and skim any foam that forms on the surface. Lower the heat to medium or medium-low and simmer gently for 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

4. Add the cornmeal in a slow stream, stirring all the while to prevent lumps from forming. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often to prevent the polenta from sticking to the bottom of the pot, for 35 to 45 minutes, until the polenta is cooked. At this point, the polenta should be thickened but still pourable. Much of the vegetable and bean mixture will have turned creamy and become one with the polenta, though some pieces and texture will remain.

5. Ladle the polenta into individual bowls and sprinkle each serving generously with the grated cheese. Finish with a drizzle of really good olive oil.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe.

POLENTA INCATENATA

For more on the magic of making polenta, read this lovely reflection by

, who writes the newsletter The Vegan Weekly.

Readers: What comfort foods are you cooking this month?

Alla prossima,

Domenica