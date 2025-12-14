Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cristina Lorenzetti's avatar
Cristina Lorenzetti
10hEdited

I am doing a little cooking for the holidays. Many of them your recipes. :) For Sat holiday dinner with fam and friends: Tagliatelle w Short Rib Ragu, Roasted Beet Salad w Gorgonzola and Walnuts. Taralli Dolci Al Limone (!) for dessert and (Talenti) Pistachio Gelato. Oh, and your Giardiniera-Stuffed Eggs Appetizer. Every Christmas, Francesco and I make Marcella Hazan’s Baked Green Lasagne with Meat Sauce, Bolognese Style. Hoping to implement some of the fresh pasta tips we picked up on the tour! Buon Natale!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Bonnie D. Ford's avatar
Bonnie D. Ford
11h

I visited Como once during the Christmas season and have always wanted to return … such a special, inimitable spirit to that season in Italy. I have wonderful memories of my Italian-American family traditions in western Massachusetts. As a child, I was so excited to see lights strung over the streets for “festa.” Thank you for this evocative post and have a great trip!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 domenicacooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture