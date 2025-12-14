Dreaming of Italian Christmas. Art by Daniela Bracco

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Please click on the little heart at the top. It makes this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world.

COOKIES & COCKTAILS UPDATE: A huge thank you to all who turned out for our holiday party on Zoom. My mixologist and I had a wonderful time baking and cocktailing with you all. Alas, once again I screwed up the recording of the event, so I’m afraid I won’t be able to send it out. Given my technology “prowess,” it’s probably safest if you plan to join us next year!

This week’s newsletter features a recipe for Seppie e Piselli (stewed cuttlefish with peas) from Katie Parla’s new book, ROME: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City.

Browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—246 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter.

Speaking of which: I am offering a 25% discount on an annual subscription through the end of December. Click on the button below to take advantage of the offer for yourself, or give a subscription to the Italian food lovers in your life. Grazie ~ your support keeps this newsletter chugging along, and I am grateful for it.

Get 25% off BUONA DOMENICA

BUONA DOMENICA GIFT SUBSCRIPTION!

A peek into the Christmas market beyond the Roman wall in Aosta, 2018

In all my years on Earth, I’ve celebrated Christmas in Italy only once. This was in 2018. Our daughter was studying in Clermont-Ferrand, France, so we picked her up and drove east to Aosta, crossing through Switzerland along the way.

Aosta is tucked into the northwest corner of Italy, in Valle d’Aosta, the country’s smallest region. It is surrounded by the Alps and therefore landlocked. So, instead of the usual seafood feast on Christmas Eve, our hotel dinner featured generous cuts of braised beef, or maybe veal, served atop polenta. We bought small gifts for each other at the Christmas market in town, ate fried apple rings, and drank vin brulé, an alpine version of mulled wine.

All the other Christmases have been spent rotating among my parents’, my sister’s, and my house; and, a couple of times, at an air b & b in Vermont, where our son was living. The last few years we’ve stayed put at our own home in Virginia, in an ever-elusive attempt to slow the pace and bring some calm to the holidays. But no matter the location, there has always been my mom’s pasta with tuna tomato sauce and her Christmas Eve calamari, a.k.a. “creepy crawlers,” as my sister and I called it when we were little, as part of our Christmas Eve feast. Those, and plenty of other seafood dishes, as tradition dictates. On Christmas Day, there were homemade cappelletti in brodo, meticulously made by my mother, and roast beef tenderloin, my dad’s contribution.

This year, we are heading back to Italy. We’ll be spending the holidays in Abruzzo, in our crooked little house in Penne. And I have plans. Among them: a drive up to the Gran Sasso to tromp around in the snow; a walk along the Adriatic on a desolate winter beach; soaking up the cheer, no matter if manufactured, of whatever hill town Christmas markets I can find; visiting churches to see their intricate and detailed Nativity scenes. And eating roasted chestnuts and drinking wine at the local enoteca.

We flirted with the idea of cooking Christmas Eve dinner in our little kitchen. But we are also curious to try a genuine traditional Abruzzese seafood feast. So we’ve booked a reservation at one of our favorite seafood restaurants. (In much of Italy, restaurants tend to serve either seafood or meat, not both.) What about Christmas Day? I feel a tiny bit guilty saying this, but this year we are also going out for Christmas dinner. A few weeks ago I pinged my friend Ute, whose family runs La Bilancia, a restaurant specializing in traditional dishes from the provinces of Teramo and Pescara. The tables were nearly all booked, but I managed to snag a four-top.

I wrote about La Bilancia back in 2022, when I spent a day observing Ute and her mother preparing Le Virtù. This is an iconic dish served on May 1 to herald spring. It’s a “minestrone” of sorts (but it’s much more, really) that contains at least 40 ingredients and takes at least two days to make:

So, as you can tell, I’m looking forward to taking part in a traditional Christmas pranzo at this most traditional of restaurants that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Expect some dispatches, here and on Instagram, from our Apennine adventures over the next few weeks. Hopefully you’ll find something in them to spark your interest and put this beautiful, underrated part of Italy on your travel bucket list.

How are you spending the holidays?

Leave a comment

Share

Seven Dishes for Your Seafood Feast

Photo credits, top row: Mark Beaham, Andrea Gralow, Kathrine Irwin. Bottom row: Kathrine Irwin, me, me

The other day, I was scrolling through the list of recipes I’ve developed for The Mediterranean Dish, a popular recipe website, over the last few years. I was surprised at how many of them are seafood dishes, though I don’t know why I’m surprised. I mean, I created them, I love seafood, and the website does focus on Mediterranean cooking. In any case, I realized that any of them would make a great addition to a Christmas Eve dinner. Even if you are not planning an entire menu around creatures of the sea, bringing just one of these dishes to the table would be a delicious nod to this tradition. Here are links to the recipes pictured above:

INSALATA DI MARE | Seafood Salad

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE | Linguine with Clams

COZZE ALLA MARINA | Mussels Marinara

LINGUINE CON GAMBERI | Shrimp Linguine

MERLUZZO CON POMODORINI, OLIVE, E CAPPERI | Cod with Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers (paywalled)

SCAMPI IN PADELLA | Classic Shrimp Scampi

Friends: What’s on your Christmas Eve menu?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Seppie Con Piselli in Umido | Stewed Cuttlefish and Peas

And here is a seventh recipe, newly tested and enthusiastically approved by me. If you’ve never tried the combination of seppie con piselli—cuttlefish and peas—you might be surprised at how good it is. Two humble ingredients that together create a rich, savory stew. The first time I had it was at my friend Ottavia’s house, across the street from the beach in Silvi Marina. The seppie were super fresh, stewed to tenderness in white wine, and the peas were sweet and starchy. I’d wanted to make it ever since but never got around to it, in large part because cuttlefish is not available on this side of the Atlantic.

Last week I came across a similar recipe while paging through Katie Parla’s new book, ROME: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City. I decided to substitute calamari for the cuttlefish (more about this below). Katie’s version, a Roman one, contains tomatoes; it has elements of both my mom’s Christmas Eve calamari and Ottavia’s wine-stewed cuttlefish. I loved it, and I can’t wait to make it again in Penne, with fresh Adriatic cuttlefish.

Before we get to the recipe, a word about Katie’s book. As per the title, this book is more than a collection of recipes. It contains a condensed history of the Roman Empire and follows the post-Empire evolution of the city and its food ways right up to now. It is packed with information, essays, anecdotes, photos and collages, and guides on where to eat and shop for food. Katie’s personality runs throughout. In the intro, she writes: “This isn’t a book about ‘the best’ of Rome. It’s a book about the real Rome. And I’m here to guide you through it, one bite at a time.” This she does, in her no-holds-barred way. There’s an appendix on “how Rome drinks” with essays on Starbuck’s encroachment on Rome’s coffee scene, and one on the city’s disappearing enotecas. Jenna Helwig, who writes the Cookbookery Collective newsletter, posted a Q & A with Katie a couple of weeks ago. She is a refreshingly candid interviewee and I recommend reading it.

Back to the recipe for Seppie con Piselli in Umido: If you are not familiar with cuttlefish, it is similar to calamari (squid), but squatter in shape with slightly tougher, sweeter flesh. It takes well to slow simmering, which gives it the time it needs to become tender and impart its sweetness to the sauce in which it is cooked.

Cuttlefish don’t hang out in the Atlantic or Pacific oceans, at least in U.S. waters, preferring the eastern Atlantic and the temperate waters of Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe (same, cuttlefish!). But not to worry. Squid, pictured above, works just as well. You can find squid, already cleaned and separated into sacs and tentacles, at fish markets and well-stocked supermarket seafood departments.

This recipe is slightly adapted from the one in Katie’s book.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds cuttlefish or calamari, cleaned

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

Sea salt

1 small fresh or dried peperoncino or 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 (14-ounce; 396 g) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed; or finely diced tomatoes

1 pound (454 g) frozen peas, defrosted

Good bread for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prep the cuttlefish or calamari. Cut the sacs into rings or strips about 1/2-inch (1 cm) thick. Leave the small tentacles as is; cut the larger ones in half (leave the long thready piece attached, as it will shrink during cooking). Set aside in a bowl.

2. Heat the olive oil, onion, and a generous pinch of salt in a large heavy-bottomed sauté pan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft and translucent, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the peperoncino and 1 tablespoon of parsley and cook until fragrant, another minute or so.

3. Turn up the heat to medium-high and add the cuttlefish or calamari, stirring to coat them with oil. Cook until they have released their moisture—this will take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook at a lively simmer until the liquid reduces by half. Stir in the tomatoes and peas, season with more salt, and return to a simmer. Lower the heat to maintain a gentle bubbling and cook, partially covered, until the cuttlefish are very tender, about 30 minutes more. Stir in the remaining parsley, taste, and add more salt if needed. Serve with a drizzle of good olive oil and bread for swiping up the sauce.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Seppie con Piselli in Umido

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.Remember to take advantage of this month’s 25% discount on an annual subscription!

Alla prossima,

Domenica