Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Faith's avatar
Faith
1d

Buona Pasqua!

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Luc Juteau's avatar
Luc Juteau
1dEdited

Buongiorno Domenica,

I am doing a Bourbon-Orange-Glazed Ham part of (A buffet for 24) from Fine Cooking Dec/Jan 2009.

I am sending an email with the recipes for the buffet.

Spero che il tuo cosciotto d'agnello al rosmarino alla griglia risulti delizioso.

Buona Pasqua

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