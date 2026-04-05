Art by Daniela Bracco

Ciao!

Just hopping in for a sec to wish you all a Happy Easter and Buona Domenica. Daniela and I will be back with a brand new newsletter and fresh art next week.

Before I go, I thought I’d share my Easter menu (with a few recipe links). We are keeping it informal but festive. How about you? I’d love to know what you’re making.

Antipasto: Giardiniera-Stuffed Eggs and Fiadoni Abruzzesi

Dinner: Spit-Grilled Rosemary Leg of Lamb, a riff on the Rosemary-Rubbed Butterflied Leg of Lamb from Big Night In (p. 112, for those who have the book), with roast baby potatoes and stewed green beans on the side.

Wine: My source at The Winelist informs me that there will be two at the table: a 2025 Pecorino Aries from Cialovich, in Loreto Aprutino; and a 2023 Susumaniello from Masseria Li Veli, in Cellino San Marco, Puglia.

Dessert: Typically I bake something myself, but this year I could not resist splurging on this sumptuous affair from Bisnonna Bakeshop, a pre-order bakery in Fairfax, VA that serves up tempting Italian treats. And, my dear BIL John, a wonderful baker (his carrot cake and haupia cake make me swoon), is bringing an as-yet undisclosed dessert. I can’t wait.

If I were making dessert, it would probably be this Zuppa Inglese (Italian trifle) from my friend David’s blog, Cocoa & Lavender. But three desserts seems excessive. So I am going to make it for Mother’s Day.

What’s on your menu?

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Clockwise from top left: Reginelle, Biscotti Girandola, Biscotti Ricci, Pabassinas, Biscotti da Inzuppo, Canestrelletti

Ironically, there will be no Easter cookies on our table this year (the giant Easter bunny is long gone). However, I have been busy making and stashing lots of cookies and cookie dough in the freezer in advance of the April 14 release of Italian Cookies. Pictured above are some of the iPhone shots I took over the last couple of years while testing recipes for the book. Clockwise from top left they are: Reginelle (Sicily); Biscotti Girandola (Tuscany and elsewhere); Biscotti Ricci (Sicily); Pabassinas (Sardinia); Biscotti da Inzuppo (Baslicata); Canestrelletti di Torriglia (Liguria).

Which one catches your eye?

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TASTY LINKS & SNEAK-PEEK RECIPES

By a happy coincidence, both my book and that of my friend and fellow author Giulia Scarpaleggia are debuting on the same day. Giulia’s book is Vegetables the Italian Way. She and I will be cooking from one another’s books live on Substack next Sunday, April 12, 12 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT; 5 p.m. BST; 6 p.m. CEST). Be sure to save the date and join us here.

The Baking Queen herself Dorie Greenspan, who writes the sweet and upbeat newsletter xoxoDorie, shared the recipe for Sbrisolona from Italian Cookies, along with some very generous words about the book. Thank you, Dorie!

Sbrisolona, by the way, is a big, crumbly cookie from Lombardy and Emilia Romagna meant to be broken up into large pieces and shared. It somehow seems fitting that it’s the one Dorie chose. And in case you didn’t already know, Dorie published a comprehensive cookie book a few years ago called Dorie’s Cookies. I highly recommend it!

In case you missed last week’s bonus post, food stylist, author, editor, and cookie maven Susan Spungen created a chocolatey riff on the recipe for Brutti ma Buoni. We also went Live on Substack to talk about our mutual love for cookies (she has a cookie book coming out in the fall) and Italy.



And I joined David Leite and Amy Traverso on their podcast Talking with my Mouth Full. We dug into Italian cookies and assorted other topics. And I proved that you’re never too old to fall for an April Fool’s prank.

Wishing you and yours a peaceful holiday.

Alla prossima,

Domenica