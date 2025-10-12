Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Be kind, won’t you, and click on the little heart at the top of this post. It helps make this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world, and isn’t that a good thing?

On the last day of Food Writers in Piemonte, we treated our group to a truffle-based dinner at a family-run restaurant in the hills outside of Alba. The meal, both rustic and sumptuous, came after a short, golden-hour tromp, an abbreviated truffle “hunt” through the woods on a piece of privately owned property. Our guide was Alessandro, a young chef whose fiancée’s family owns the land and restaurant. The star of the show was, of course, the truffle dog, a Lagotto Romagnolo named Alba, who took off as soon as she was given the go-ahead and within half an hour had dug up a medium-sized black truffle. She was keen to keep going, but between the uneven, brambly terrain, the fading light, and a frenzy of mosquitos, the group decided we’d rather proceed to dinner. Sorry, Alba!

As a longtime culinary tour host, I generally avoid the cliché that is the tourist truffle hunt—too often a staged event in which already discovered nuggets are reburied in the loamy soil, to be found without too much effort on the part of anyone, including the dog. True truffle hunting is a grueling business. It requires endless patience, a willingness to work at odd times (pre-dawn or at night) and keep at it for hours, often in miserable conditions, whether an insistent cold drizzle, pea soup fog, a downpour, or the blazing summer heat. Mosquitos and other insects abound, aggressive wild boars are always a threat. You have to keep up with the hound as it swiftly zig-zags along minefields of brambles, shifting, uneven ground, muddy slopes, slippery patches of wet leaves, or, in dry conditions, sliding dirt.

I’m pretty sure this is not the experience most tourists want. This is certainly the case with me. However, I am always up for an authentic walk in the woods as the light is waning and the moon is rising, the path is strewn with newly fallen chestnuts, the hills are awash in pinks and blues and a Lagotto Romagnolo is one of my companions, which is the experience we were treated to.

It is officially white truffle season in the Langhe hills, and the least a good host can do is to offer her guests a taste of this pungent and beguiling member of the mushroom family for which so many are willing to pay “one arm and one eye,” as my mom was fond of saying of anything expensive. Our dinner unfolded in a series of truffle-gilded courses: local cured meats and mini crostini topped with black and white truffle butter; tender zucchini flan draped with toma fonduta and finished with a flurry of white truffle shavings; fresh tajarin (thin egg noodles) with butter and more shaved white truffle; and a fresh farm egg, fried and, once again, bathed in truffle. The dishes were wonderful, even if the truffles themselves were (to my admittedly uneducated palate) sort of middling, somewhat heady, earthy and faintly garlicky, and slightly bitter. We’re about a month away from peak white truffle season, and this may be why they did not blow me away.

Also, a confession: I like truffles, but I do not love them. That’s probably why my two favorite dishes from the dinner were the dessert—a simple, wobbly, creamy white panna cotta; and an antipasto of sweet roasted peppers topped with bagnèt verd, a bright green, piquant parsley sauce. It was the roasted peppers and bagnèt that grabbed me the most. This is a combination I saw several times during the week I was in Piemonte, the silky, slightly smoky pepper lobes forming a bed for the sharp sauce. So simple, so colorful, and you don’t have to smash open your piggy bank to enjoy it. It was the first thing I made when I got to my house in Abruzzo. You’ll find the recipe farther down in the newsletter.

If you are interested in learning more about truffles, this article in Italy Segreta is a good place to start. It focuses on a group of hunters that were featured in the 2020 documentary The Truffle Hunters, which is worth a watch.

Where do you stand on truffles? Love? Hate? Agnostic?

A Seaside Lunch

On the drive down to Abruzzo, I stopped for lunch in Grottammare, in Le Marche. If there is a seaside lunch to be had, I am having it.

There is a moment when you’re driving south on the A14, away from Emilia-Romagna and towards Le Marche. You crest a rise and suddenly you glimpse a sparkling blue slice of the Adriatic Sea. The coastal towns begin to appear, a mishmash of old brick villas, blocky concrete apartment buildings, beach hotels, and retail and industrial sprawl. Many of these towns along the Adriatic coast have been rendered ugly by overdevelopment, and yet I have an abiding fondness for them, rooted in nostalgia. One of the worst victims of decades of coastal overdevelopment is Silvi Marina, the town in Abruzzo where I spent my summers growing up.

In Grottammare I found a familiar landscape of umbrella pines, spiky palms, and a flat grid of one-way streets leading to and from the beach. I chose the town not for any particular restaurant—you will find good fish in any of these places—but because a quick search on my phone had informed me that there was a good cookie bakery. It’s funny—my cookie book has been written, edited, photographed, designed, and submitted. It’s likely even been printed by now (there will be a cover reveal soon). And yet, I can’t seem to stop doing cookie “research.” At the bakery, Panificio Ciarrocchi, I bought three packages of cookies and asked for a lunch recommendation. The woman behind the counter named two, one within walking distance.

Much is implied in those two words ‘seaside lunch.’ For me they conjure thoughts of bygone eras of travel, of hotel stays and long meals unfolding over many hours, the clatter of plates and cutlery, the snap of crisp white tablecloths, the perfume of frying fish, of open shutters, sea breezes and breaking waves. My seaside lunch at Il Grecale was not quite that. It was a simple plate of calamari e gamberi fritti, fresh and hot, over which I squeezed a wedge of lemon, the shrimp pink and juicy, the curls and tentacles of calamari tender but still slightly firm, satisfying to chew. I had a mixed salad of greens and radicchio on the side, and sparkling water, no wine because I was driving. Beyond the cheerful confines of the airy dining area—halfway between beach club and restaurant, really—lay the wide expanse of sand and, beyond it, the water. A few people were swimming. I couldn’t resist a short walk before heading back to my car.

What I mean to say is: if you find yourself on the A14 or any road leading to the Italian coast, instead of eating at the Autogrill, take the exit. Find a spot (ask a local), take a seat facing the water, and treat yourself to a seaside lunch. It will restore you.

Three Bites

Italy’s hyper-regional and hyper-seasonal food is a constant source of amazement and delight for me, not to mention its clever and whimsical ways with pastry. Here are a few bites I’ve enjoyed recently that are worth knowing about.

Pink Oysters of the Po River Delta: Wetland preserves between Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, where where the Po River and the Adriatic Sea meet, have become breeding areas for clams, mussels, and oysters. The oysters, called ostriche rose are so named because of the pink cast of their wavy shells. They were on the menu at a hotel I stayed at one night near Faenza as I made my way down to Abruzzo. According to this piece in Delicious Italy, their cultivation on ropes using a carefully controlled suspension system, is based on one devised by a famous producer of Languedoc oysters named Florence Tarbouriech. The two I had were served very cold. They were creamy and salty and a little crunchy. I would have gotten more but they were €10 apiece, a hotel markup, no doubt. Fresh walnuts: Newly harvested walnuts in their shells are in all the markets right now. I stopped by the ortofrutta shop in Penne’s main piazza the other day to buy a handful. I asked if they were fresh and the owner nodded. Then she added, “I have some fresher ones,” measured out a scoopful and slid them into a paper bag. Nuts are referred to as “frutta secca,” or dried fruit, in Italian. Like all fruits, they take months to mature. Immature green walnuts can be pickled or made into jam or nocino liqueur. By fall, their shells have wrinkled and turned light brown. The fruit inside is dry and crisp and ready to be eaten raw, its tannins tamed by the maturation process. The fresh batch I bought were just on the cusp of full maturity. The inside of the nut still bore a slight sticky residue, and the meat beneath the paper skin was pale and fruity, with the faintest trace of tannin. Probably not the best for baking, but they tasted good stirred into my morning yogurt. Bigné con Alchermes: The world of Italian pastry is rich and extends far beyond maritozzi and cannoli and sfogliatelle. This morning, I went out for a walk and a cappuccino at one of Penne’s local coffee bars. The display case held much temptation, from classic cornetti to mini yeasted doughnuts filled with pastry cream and whipped cream. There was even a bevy of bigné (cream puff) swans. The pretty streak of pink in a slice of pastry caught my eye. The young woman behind the counter described it as a bigné slice filled with layers of pastry cream, Alchermes-soaked sponge, and whipped cream. Sounded like the perfect Sunday breakfast to me.

What are your most memorable bites of Italian food—or any food you’ve encountered during your travels?

RECIPE: Peperoni Arrosto con Bagnèt Verd

Silky lobes of roasted peppers form a bed for piquant sauce in this colorful fall antipasto from Piemonte. Peppers sold at the markets in October are large and rectangular and demand attention. Roasting them whole until they nearly—but not quite—collapse makes them easy to peel and coaxes out their sweetness. Both in color and taste, they are a natural partner for the region’s beloved Bagnèt Verd (bagnetto verde), or green sauce. This is a fall dish, but one that glances fondly back towards summer.

