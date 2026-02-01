Alpine art by Daniela Bracco

With the Milano-Cortina Olympics starting in just a few days, I thought this would be a good time to revisit one of my favorite cookbooks of the last several years: Alpine Cooking: Recipes and Stories from Europe’s Grand Mountaintops, by Meredith Erickson. I highlighted it back in 2019 when it was first published, when I was still writing my monthly newsletter on Squarespace, but it’s definitely worth a second look. In fact, I pull it off my bookshelves every year at this time to get me through the late winter doldrums. Like the best armchair travel cookbooks, it has an ability to transport you—in this case to a landscape of dramatic craggy peaks and snowy forests, of grand hotels and mountain chalets, of famous ski resorts and tiny steepled villages. Best of all, of course, the book follows a culinary trail through the alpine arch connecting Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

“The Alps are for everybody,” Erickson writes in the introduction. Yes, there is the glitz and glamour of St. Moritz, Cortina, and Courmayeur. But there are also hostels and family-run inns, places lodged deep in the forests and in the valleys. “Mountains are not permanent. They are alive,” she continues. Here is her succinct and eloquent description of the formation of the mountain range over millions of years.

“The creation of the Alps is often referred to in guidebooks as a “badly made lasagna that buckled in the cooking (an especially apt metaphor for a cookbook). Around the time of the extinction of the dinosaurs, the Eurasian and African tectonic plates collided and the folding and compression began. The old seafloor around Africa was lifted up over the top of Europe and then twisted (over millions of years) like a giant tsunami across the continent. In the early 1900s and onwards, scientists found fossils of sea creatures embedded in the limestone of the Pennine Alps. Another way to say this: The top of the Matterhorn is actually the bottom bed of the African seafloor.”

As for Alpine food, Erickson writes: “No, it’s not all about cheese!”—though she does go on to say that the area does, of course, produce some magnificent cheeses. But, she adds, “Alpine cooking is a showcase for ingenuity and grit in the face of remote living…Tenacity is the trait that’s shared between the person who attempts to climb the Eiger and the cook who builds a hut beside it.”

The recipes in Alpine Cooking reflect some of this tenacity, along with plenty of ingenuity, thanks to the hoteliers and chefs who provided the inspiration for many of the dishes. To give you a sense of the range: In the Italy chapter, you’ll find a recipe for Panada con Cicoria e Uova, a rustic bread soup with chicory and egg; and also a recipe for smoked char seasoned with pink peppercorns, dill, and orange zest, served with a roasted carrot cream and paper-thin rounds of vinegar-marinated turnips. There’s much more, too: cheese spaetzle, venison ragout (Austria); schnitzel (of course); tartiflette, a gooey potato, bacon, and cheese bake from France; and various Alpine salads and pickles to counter the richness of the cuisine. Desserts? Everything from airy Savoie cake to honey semifreddo, and from chartreuse soufflé to hot chocolate with Alpine herbs.

“Eat a schnitzel at almost every stop,” Erickson advises travelers. “It builds character.” On Italy specifically, she notes: “Of all the Alpine countries, Italy offers the softest landing. The people are warm, the ski pistes seem to be managed better than anywhere else, and the food is…delicious and varied.”

Schlutzkrapfen: rye raviolli filled with spinach, herbs, and alpine cheeses

To the surprise of no one, Italy is where I landed in choosing a recipe to share from the book today, even if the dish’s name doesn’t sound Italian. It’s Schlutzkrapfen, which are spinach and cheese-filled half-moon ravioli. It sounds pretty common, until you learn that the pasta dough contains rye flour and the filling is a mix of ricotta, hard Alpine cheese, and quark, a soft, tangy curd cheese.

Much of the U.S. is currently in a deep freeze, including northern Virginia, where I live. The ground is deep in snow and capped with a thick layer of ice as dense and shiny as milk glass. This morning it was 12° F (-12° C) and the frigid temps will be hanging around all week. It’s a good time to stay inside and revel in the comfort of a warm kitchen and the pleasure of a batch of homemade pasta. Scroll down for the full recipe.

Coincidentally, as I was working on this post late last week, I got a message from Jenna Helwig, who writes the Cookbookery Collective newsletter, asking if I had a favorite winter cookbook for a roundup that she was putting together. You can guess my reply. Here’s a link to her post—lots of good ones!

What’s your favorite cookbook to pull out during a deep freeze?

“An Excellent Volume”

RECIPE: Schlutzkrapfen: Spinach and Cheese Mezzalune from Alto Adige

The word “schlutzkrapfen” means “slippery parcels,” and that is what these half-moon ravioli are, in the best possible sense. Made with rye flour and filled with a mix of spinach and four cheeses—including tangy quark—the ravioli are tossed in melted butter and fresh herbs, giving them a silky coating and a unique alpine profile.

If you’ve never made or eaten rye-flour pasta, you are in for a treat. Rye, a hardy grain, is a staple in Alto Adige and the Valtellina, the northern, Alpine part of Lombardy, used in bread and pasta. Its flavor is surprisingly delicate, slightly nutty and earthy. It’s a good partner for butter-based sauces, like the butter and herb sauce in this recipe.

Quark is fresh curd cheese, common in northern and eastern European cuisine. It has a fresh, tangy flavor and a thick creamy texture. It’s not always readily available. if you can’t find it, substitute crème fraîche, farmer’s cheese, or a mix of sour cream and ricotta.

The original recipe in Alpine Cooking calls for pasta dough made with 5 eggs, but that yields too much for the amount of filling so I’ve adjusted it to a 3-egg dough. If you’d like to make the full batch of pasta, use 5 eggs and 500 g total flour, and double the amount of filling.

Makes about 4 dozen mezzalune, depending on size, enough to serve 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS

For the pasta:

200 g (1 2/3 cups) unbleached all-purpose flour

100 g (3/4 cup) rye flour (I used this)

3 extra-large eggs, at room temperature; or 3 large eggs and 2 to 3 tablespoons water

2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

For the filling:

200 g (7 ounces) baby spinach leaves

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, minced

100 g (1/2 cup) quark cheese

100 g (1/2 cup) drained ricotta cheese (weigh or measure after draining)

2 tablespoons freshly grated hard or semi-hard Alpine-style cheese, such as aged Gruyère or Fontina

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 tablespoon minced fresh herbs—a mix of flat-leaf parsley, chives, and oregano

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

115 g (4 ounces) unsalted butter

Handful of fresh herb leaves—flat-leaf parsley, chives, and oregano

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

EQUIPMENT

Food processor

Wooden pasta board (optional)

Small rolling pin

Fluted pastry wheel or 2 1/2- to 2 3/4-inch (6 to 7 cm) round cookie cutter

Large rimmed baking sheets or a tablecloth-covered surface for holding the shaped mezzalune

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Make the pasta dough. Pulse the flours in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Drop in the eggs and drizzle in the olive oil. Pulse until the mixture comes together to form a ball of dough. Place the dough on a wooden pasta board or work surface. If it’s sticky, lightly flour the surface and the dough with a little rye flour. Knead for several minutes, until the dough is smooth, firm, and supple. Cover tightly with reusable or plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

2. Make the filling. Place the spinach in a colander set in the sink and pour boiling water over it to wilt it. Let it cool for a few minutes, then squeeze out any excess liquid.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Stir in the minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the wilted spinach and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the ingredients are well combined. Transfer it to a cutting board and chop finely. Let it cool for a few minutes.

Combine the quark, ricotta, Alpine cheese, and Parmigiano in a medium bowl. Stir in the spinach and minced herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until you are ready to make the ravioli.

3. Shape the mezzalune. Dust a large rimmed baking sheet or clean surface with rye flour (a tablecloth-covered kitchen table works well). This is where you will put the mezzalune after shaping them.

Set up your pasta machine or stand mixer with pasta attachment and sprinkle the area around it with rye flour. Divide the dough into quarters and re-wrap three. Flatten the fourth piece into an oval with the heel of your hand or a rolling pin. Pass the oval through the widest setting of your pasta machine or pasta attachment if you’re using a stand mixer. Fold the strip of dough into thirds, as you would a business letter, to set a rectangular shape and use a rolling pin to flatten it out a bit. Send it through the rollers on the widest setting once or twice more.

Change the machine to the next, narrower setting and roll the sheet through twice. Continue rolling out the dough through narrower settings, passing it twice through each setting, until you have a long, thin strip, somewhere between 1/16 and 1/8 inch thick. You should be able to see the shadow of your hand through it.

Lay the sheet before you on your floured board or work surface. Place small mounds of dough—a generous teaspoon—along the length of the dough, slightly below the center, leaving 1 to 1 1/2 inches between them. I used a small scoop, but a regular teaspoon works fine. Lightly moisten the dough around the mounds with water and then fold the top half over, pressing down gently in between each mound to remove excess air.

Using a cookie cutter or a fluted pastry wheel, cut the filled dough around the mounds to form half-moon shapes. Use the tines of a fork to seal the mezzalune, or simply press around the edges with your fingers. (You can also make square-shaped parcels, if you prefer.) Place them on the flour-dusted baking tray or tablecloth. Roll out, fill, and shape the remaining three pieces of dough, one at a time. Do not roll out all three pieces of dough before you start shaping more mezzalune, as the strips will dry out quickly if exposed to the air. (You could cover them with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel, but my preference is to roll and fill each piece before moving on to the next.) You should end up with 40 to 50 mezzalune, depending on how large you cut them or what size cookie cutter you use. Cover the mezzalune lightly with a kitchen towel.

4. Cook and serve. Fill a wide, high-sided saucepan with water and bring it to a boil over high heat. This vessel works better for cooking stuffed pasta than a tall pasta pot because it prevents the pasta from tumbling around too much. Salt the water generously when it comes to a boil.

While the water is heating, place a deep serving plate or large shallow bowl in the oven and turn the oven on at a low temperature. Melt the butter in a large skillet or sauté pan over medium-low heat.

When the water is ready, carefully drop in the mezzalune, cooking them in two batches if necessary to prevent overcrowding the pan. Let them bob to the surface and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer them with a slotted spoon or a spider to the skillet with the melted butter. Sprinkle in the herb leaves and sauté for a couple of minutes on medium, just until the mezzalune are nicely coated and turn golden here in a few spots on the surface.

Transfer the cooked mezzalune to the warmed serving plate, sprinkle generously with Parmigiano cheese, and serve.

COOK’S NOTE

The filling may be made a day ahead of time and refrigerated in a tightly lidded container. The mezzalune may be made ahead of time and frozen. Spread them out on flour-dusted baking trays and freeze until firm. Then transfer them to a tightly lidded container and return them to the freezer until you want to cook them. To cook, transfer them directly from the freezer to the pan of boiling water. Note, however, that freezing stuffed pasta can lead to cracks on the surface—this has to do with the fact that the dough and the filling may freeze at different speeds. Cracked stuffed pasta can tear as it cooks in boiling water. To prevent a cracked surface, it’s best to cook these mezzalune while still fresh.

Schlutzkrapfen

