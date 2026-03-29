Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Kate Hill's avatar
Kate Hill
5h

I love how these strong traditions hang on, across oceans, from village to city to village again. My grandmother would send my sister and I the giant dolls and a cowboy( instead of a horse for my brother) from Portland, Maine to Honolulu in the 1950's. I have since kept the story alive but it's been 5 years since I last baked the doll with an egg in her apron!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Julie Klam's avatar
Julie Klam
8h

Oh, I love this so much! I follow Circo's Pasty Shop on instagram and just watched him make the cookies with the egg in them!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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