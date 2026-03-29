Hippity hop! Art by Daniela Bracco

Here is an updated version of today’s newsletter. It includes a link to a sneak-peek recipe from Italian Cookies published on Susanality, Susan Spungen’s newsletter. I wanted to be sure you saw it and got the opportunity to enter her giveaway of the book. See the link below.

A note that Daniela and I will be off for Easter break next Sunday, April 5. The next newsletter will publish on Sunday, April 12.

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Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Please click the heart at the top of this post; it helps make this tasty newsletter more visible to the world.

Fellow Substacker Susan Spungen shared her version of the Brutti ma Buoni from Italian Cookies in her newsletter Susanality! She is also giving away a copy of the book to one of her paid subscribers. Be sure to subscribe to get the recipe and enter the giveawy.

On Thursday, April 1, I will be live here on Substack with fellow food writers David Leite and Amy Traverso, co-hosts of the Mouth Full Podcast. Here is the link to join us live. Bring your cookie questions (or any questions!).

Did you catch this month’s edition of The Winelist?

There are still spots available for our food writing retreat on Deer Isle, Maine, in June; and our food writing workshop and tour on the Western Riviera of Liguria in October. Join us!

This week’s post features a recipe for paid subscribers for giant Easter bunny cookies, plus links to other Easter dessert recipes. You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—260 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

When my sister and I were growing up, our mother, Gabriella, made us giant bunny cookies every Easter. She used patterns that she cut from waxed paper and drawing paper and which she kept neatly folded and tucked away in her recipe file box. She would make and bake the cookies, and we would decorate them with icing and sprinkles.

After Mom died in 2021, her recipe box passed to me. Every now and again I go through it and find something surprising, like a recipe I had forgotten about or a note. Which is why I try not to open it too often. I love those little revelations and don’t want them to end.

My mom, Gabriella, in Italy; two of her hand-drawn bunny patterns

Awhile back, while looking through her recipe box, I came across a zipper lock bag with the patterns folded inside. In addition to three bunny patterns, there was her large waxed paper pattern of a Christmas tree and one of a doll in a triangular-shaped dress, both of which she used to make giant gingerbread cookies at Christmastime.

I had always thought of these giant cookies as something that Mom just came up with for Maria and me. As I was researching Italian Cookies I realized that they were likely an adaptation of traditional holiday treats she grew up with in Italy. Oversize doll and animal cookies show up in various regions, especially at Christmas and Easter. In Abruzzo, where Mom was born and raised, little girls are given a large doll cookie at Eastertime, while boys get a horse-shaped cookie. Together, the pair is known as “la pupa e il cavallo,” or “the girl and the horse.” Sometimes, a hard-boiled egg, symbolizing rebirth and fertility, is embedded into the cookies before baking, held in place by criss-crossing strips of dough. Once baked, the cookies are iced and decorated with sprinkles.

Alas, my decorating skills have not improved much since childhood

It makes sense that Mom would substitute the Easter Bunny for traditional Abruzzese shapes in an effort to embrace new-to-her American traditions. She switched up the dough recipe, too. In Abruzzo, the cookies are typically made with olive oil dough, sometimes with honey or chocolate added. But Mom liked to use a recipe called Mary’s Sugar Cookies from her Betty Crocker cookbook. The book, which now resides with my sister, served as our mother’s basic guide to American cooking.

With my adaptation here, I’m moving back towards Italian tradition by using pasta frolla, classic Italian shortcut pastry. Pasta frolla is an important staple in Italian baking, used to make everything from basic butter cookies to crostata crusts, and there are many variations. The word “frolla” means “cured” or “aged” and refers to the fact that the dough is meant to sit and rest in the fridge for a day or two before it is used. This “curing” improves its flavor and texture.

Pasta frolla is composed of four ingredients: flour, fat (typially butter), eggs or egg yolks, and sugar. Some versions call for lard, or even olive oil, rather than butter, especially in southern Italian recipes. The dough can be flavored with vanilla, citrus zest, cocoa powder, or liquor such as rum.

For these cookies, I’m using a classic butter version of pasta frolla, the recipe for which is included in the Basics and Embellishments chapter of Italian Cookies. It’s less sweet than typical sugar cookie dough, and the texture works really well for cut-outs, yielding cookies that are tender yet crispy and slightly crumbly when you bite into them. I like to use pastry flour for this dough, as it makes the cookies extra tender, but all-purpose flour also works well.

Among my Easter cookie cutters is one that makes this cute carrot shape

Mom would make a batch of royal icing for us to decorate our cookies with. You’re probably familiar with it. It’s made with confectioners’ sugar and egg whites and dries to concrete hardness, so it’s great if you are into fancy piping and elaborate decorations. I prefer traditional confectioners’ sugar icing, which omits the egg whites. It doesn’t set quite as hard but it tastes better and is a lot easier on your teeth!

What is your favorite Easter sweet?

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FAVORITE EASTER DESSERTS FROM THE BD ARCHIVE

RECIPE: Gabriella’s Easter Bunny Cookies

My mom’s large bunny pattern yields cookies about 10 inches (25 cm) in length. Try making a pattern yourself with waxed paper or parchment. Or use standard cookie cut outs. I have a set of Easter shapes that includes the carrot pictured above. As for other embellishments, my suster always used shredded sweetened coconut for her bunny’s tail. I didn’t care for coconut as a kid so I used sprinkles. Now, I love it, but I prefer unsweetened, so I use that instead. For the whiskers I used black writing icing, which you can find in the supermarket baking aisle.

Makes about 6 large cookies or several dozen small ones, depending on the size of your cutters

Click on the button below for the full, printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Gabriella's Easter Bunny Cookies

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Three friendly reminders:

This Thursday, April 1, I will be on Substack Live with David Leite and Amy Traverso, co-hosts of the Mouth Full Podcast. Here is the link to join us live. Bring your cookie questions (or any questions!).

You can still pre-order your copy of Italian Cookies , which publishes on April 14. Send me your proof of purchase and I’ll mail you a signed book plate!

Daniela and I will be off for Easter Sunday. The next newsletter will publish on April 12.

Buona Pasqua! Alla prossima,

Domenica