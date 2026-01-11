Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Please click on the little heart at the top to make this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world.

There's lots to discover in this week's newsletter: highlights of a few days spent in Rome; new features coming to Buona Domenica in 2026; and information on forthcoming food writing workshops. Plus, two post-holiday recipes for winter comfort food: Carciofi Violetti alla Romana, or Roman-style artichokes, for all subscribers; and Panini con Frittata Trippata, rustic, frittata-stuffed sandwiches (perfect for lunch on a cold winter afternoon or for a casual weeknight supper), for paid subscribers.

Daniela will be back next week with new art. In the mean time, please enjoy this view of Michelangelo’s Moses, located at San Pietro in Vincoli

Ciao a tutti,

It is good to be back. This newsletter was only on hiatus for a couple of weeks but to me it seems much longer. I guess everything feels a little remote when you’re ensconced in a crooked little house at the top of a medieval town. Well, almost at the top—Penne’s Duomo (currently under reconstruction) occupies the tippy top.

My husband, kids, and I and celebrated the New Year with good friends and their sweet dog here at the house. At midnight, we stepped outside onto our postage stamp terrace expecting to see a few fireworks in the sky towards the center of town. Instead, something wondrous happened. All at once, tiny, bright bursts of color bloomed across miles of countryside and popping sounds rang out all the way down to the Adriatic coast, as hilltop villages, valley towns, and beach communities welcomed 2026. The show lasted some 10 minutes; it was a sight to behold and one I will always remember.

Three Days in Rome

Roman doorways covered in winter splendor

On January 1, my husband and I drove our kids to Rome to see them off. We went a day early so that we could walk around the Eternal City lit up for Christmas. Our hotel was near the popular Monti neighborhood, so we spent the afternoon wandering somewhat aimlessly, our son in search of a good kebab, our daughter on the lookout for an oversized coat, and me snapping pics of all the doors covered in winter greenery and hoping to find a church with a Nativity scene rivaling those in Naples, which take up the entire nave and contain multitudes of villages and neighborhoods and landscape and figurines and are so full and detailed that you often miss the Holy Family as you’re making your way through.

We came upon a “church” that turned out to be the Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli, or St. Peter in Chains. Inside, it was nearly empty save for a small cluster of people up by the altar. Aha!, I thought, I’ve found my Nativity scene. But no. It was merely Michelangelo’s massive sculpture of Moses, made of quarried marble and meant to be part of a never-completed tomb for Pope Julius II. Somehow, in the 50 or so times I’ve been to Rome over my lifetime, I’d never seen it. Thrilling!

After our son and daughter departed, my husband and I were left with most of Friday and all of Saturday to wander some more. The weather in Rome was misty, chilly, rainy and evocative, and I couldn’t keep myself from taking more photos of glowing buildings and doorways draped in frosty vines. There were crowds milling about, but far fewer than in high tourist season and what used to be shoulder season (fall and spring) and is now really an extension of high season. There was no need to buy advance tickets to the two museums we visited, and no crowds when we went. We made no advance dining reservations and I was surprised when I as able to get tables at restaurants I wouldn’t normally bother with because they are too popular. Here are a few more highlights from our brief trip. I hope you’ll find something for your next (or first!) visit to Rome. If you haven’t yet, think about going in winter, when the city feels more manageable, less chaotic and slightly calmer.

Detail from Villa Livia dining room; Pastorella, by Michetti; winter landscape by Segantini

National Roman Museum at Palazzo Massimo: Part of Rome’s Museo Nazionale complex, this museum houses a treasure trove of Roman art: busts of Caesars, marble and bronze sculptures, frescos, and enormous, vividly colored and beautifully detailed mosaics reclaimed from ruins. Not to mention the frescoed walls of the dining room at Villa Livia, named for Emperor Augustus’s wife.

GNAMC, National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art: Located on the grounds of Villa Borghese, this sprawling building houses collections of art from the 19th century on. In addition to works by Cezanne, Degas, de Chirico, Giacometti, Klimt, Modigliani, Monet and Van Gogh, there are many, many more works by Italian artists you may not have not heard of but should. Among them: Giuseppe DeNittis and Giovanni Boldini, part of a group of Italian artists who lived in Paris and were contemporaries of the French impressionists; 19th century Neapolitan painter Domenico Morelli, who painted both Romantic and religious subjects; my personal favorite Francesco Paolo Michetti, whose moving paintings depicted scenes of rural life in Abruzzo; and early 20th century artists Gottardo Segantini, Plinio Nomellini, and Gaetano Previati about whom I’m only beginning to learn. I’ve barely scratched the surface here, but hopefully I’ve whetted your appetite.

Best Bites

Pappardelle con Fiori Invernali, at Trattoria Morgana: We stopped here by chance on our walk back to our hotel from Palazzo Massimo. Classic setting, great geometric tile floor, lots of Italians enjoying lunch. The pappardelle were thick and rustic, served al dente and tossed with crispy pancetta and cooked Romanesco cauliflower, hence the name “fiori invernali,” (winter flowers). I found it really satisfying after a long morning of walking.

Pollo alla Cacciatora, also at Trattoria Morgana: Somewhere between oven-roasted and braised chicken, studded with olives and rosemary and served with a savory pan sauce. Two other dishes we had here weren’t bad but sort of missed the mark: carciofi alla Romana were silky but overcooked, and the puntarelle salad, while nice and crunchy, was overdressed.

Gobbi fritti, at Piatto Romano: My guess is that most diners come here for the classic Roman pastas, but the stand-out dish for me was the appetizer of fried cardoons, generously plated, crisply coated, piping hot, and not at all greasy. Also, the bright chicory and orange salad, the perfect counterpoint to those cardoons. I love the simplicity of the place—butcher paper on the tables, unadorned white and mustard walls, a few bottles of wine and glass jars of preserves arranged in niches.



Fettuccine Alfredo, at Il Vero Alfredo: We had no intention of going to this tourist magnet, where the walls are decorated with framed photos of celebrities and where waiters prepare your dish of fettucine swimming in butter and parm tableside. But then Elizabeth Minchilli posted this video on Instagram. I almost hate to say it, but the obscenely rich pasta was as good as it looks in Elizabeth’s video.

Two New Features for Paid Subscribers

Monthly focus on Abruzzo and Molise: Most of you know that my mother was from Abruzzo, and that I spent my summers here while I was growing up. Now that I live here part-time, I have an opportunity to delve into the cuisine in greater depth. The food of Abruzzo is rich and varied, ranging from hearty mountain fare to Adriatic seafood and a wealth of legumes and vegetables that are cultivated in the hills and plains. Over the past (nearly) four years since starting this newsletter, I’ve occasionally shared an Abruzzese recipe—here’s an example. All through 2026, I will be sharing more of these recipes and stories with my paid community.

Abruzzo is bordered to the south by the small, rural region of Molise. The two used to be a single region known as “the Abruzzi” until 1970, when Molise independence was finalized. La cucina Molisana is similar to Abruzzese cuisine, but there are differences, which I also hope to explore this year. My paternal grandmother, Maria De Rita Marchetti was born in Molise, and I am looking forward to exploring the region and its food. The Molisani sometimes invoke a saying, “Il Molise non esiste,” or “Molise doesn’t exist,” because it is so under the radar. My aim is to shine a light on it here.

Monthly wine extra! I’ve always felt that you can’t properly represent Italian food and culinary traditions without including vino. So I am thrilled that my house sommelier, Scott Vance, will be writing a monthly post for paid subscribers devoted to Italian wine. The first one goes out in February and, fittingly, is devoted to a wine from Abruzzo. Stay tuned!

RECIPE: Carciofi Violetti alla Romana

I associate artichokes with spring and fall, so I was surprised—and happy—when I found them on restaurant menus and markets in Rome in early January. I picked up a couple of long-stemmed beauties at a market near my hotel, where they were keeping company with winter squash, Savoy cabbage, cauliflower, and other winter vegetables, and brought them back home to Penne.

The classic way to prepare Roman-style artichokes is to stand them in a tall saucepan and braise them. The artichokes are served the same way—upright, with the stem end up and the flower end down. The presentation is eye-catching. But you can also cook them in a shallow sauté or sauce pan and serve them more casually, lounging on a platter in a pool of their savory cooking liquid. That is what I’ve done here.

Carciofi violetti (violet artichokes) are medium in size and have pretty purple flour heads. They are harvested with their long stems, which you should definitely not toss! The stems seem tough, but they become silky and tender when braised. I lopped off about half the stem of each artichoke so the artichokes would fit comfortably in the saucepan while still retaining some of that elegant length. I braised the leftover stem pieces alongside the chokes. We enjoyed them for dinner, with some local scamorza (lightly dried mozzarella) and bread on the side.

Makes 2 servings (easily doubled)

INGREDIENTS

1/2 lemon, both juice and strips of zest

2 long-stemmed artichokes

A handful of fresh parsley leaves—about 1/2 bunch

1 large or 2 small cloves garlic

About 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, or to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup dry white wine

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Use a vegetable peeler or zester to zest strips from the lemon half. Set the strips aside. Fill a bowl with water and squeeze in the juice from the lemon half.

2. Trim the artichokes. If the stems are very long, lop them off at about the halfway point so that your artichokes will fit in a medium-sized heavy-bottom saucepan or deep skillet. Trim the ends off the stems and with a paring knife, peel off the tougher outer layer—not too much. Cut the stems crosswise into 2- to 3-inch (5 to 7.5-cm) pieces and drop them into the lemon water.

Remove the tough outer leaves from around the artichokes, pulling downward and snapping them off at the base. Continue until you are left with the more tender, tightly closed center leaves. Using a sharp paring knife, pare away the tough green layer of flesh from the base and remaining stems of the artichokes, taking care to leave the stems attached. Cut about 1 inch crosswise off the tops of the chokes. Drop them in the acidulated water.

3. Chop together the parsley leaves and garlic until you have a fine mince. Place the mince in a bowl and add a generous pinch of salt and about 1 tablespoon olive oil. Stir it around; it should be a loose paste.

4. Remove an artichoke from the bowl and shake off the water. Gently pry the choke open, loosening the layers of leaves and creating an opening in the center. Fill each artichoke with half the parsley paste, and rub a little around the outside of the chokes.

5. Place the artichokes and stems in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or skillet and add enough water to cover by about 1/3. Toss in a couple of reserved strips of lemon peel. Sprinkle in a little salt, cover, and set on medium heat to bring to a simmer. Then lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook for about 45 minutes, turning the chokes and stems two or three times, until they are nearly tender (piercing through a choke with a paring knife blade should meet with a little resistance). Pour in the wine, recover the pan, and simmer 5 minutes. Then uncover, turn up the heat, and cook a couple minutes longer, until the liquid has thickened to a pourable sauce.

6. Arrange the artichokes and stems on a plate and spoon the sauce over them. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.

Carciofi Violetti alla Romana

RECIPE: Panini con Frittata Trippata

I have found my new favorite comfort food: Panino con Frittata Trippata, a spongy Parmigiano-laced frittata, sliced into strips and cooked briefly in tomato sauce (the way Romans cook tripe), then piled onto a soft roll.

Daniela is off this week for personal reasons but will be back next week with new art! Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica