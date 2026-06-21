Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Gill Catterall's avatar
Gill Catterall
2d

I lived in France for 21 years and made this every year. I really like it. Also made walnut leaf wine, but wasn’t so keen on that. It tasted a bit like cough mixture. I am back in England now, I need to find a walnut tree and make it again. Also made a local apéritif called Fenelon, with red wine & cassis.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Mark Jones's avatar
Mark Jones
1d

Hello Domenica

We are going to be in Perugia for 5 days in September Is there something special that you know of that we should not miss?

Thank you for all your great food ideas and stories

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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