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This week’s newsletter features a recipe for Nocino, homemade walnut liqueur, and nocillato, green walnut wine, both available to paid subscribers. You can browse the Buona Domenica archives here, and the full index of recipes (270 and counting!) here. A paid subscription gives you access to all archived newsletters and recipes and The Winelist, a monthly column by Scott Vance, plus other assorted perks. We appreciate your support.

My dad kept a well-stocked liquor cabinet in the dining room. It wasn’t large, so it was pretty carefully curated. No big jugs of Stoli or Bacardi. Instead, there were cherry red bottles of Campari; colorless Grappa and Sambuca; straw-wrapped bottles of deep green Centerba, a very strong digestivo made from herbs gathered on the Majella mountain, in Abruzzo; and—my personal favorite—tall bottles of Evangelista Punch Abruzzo, a sweet, dark, potent liqueur that my mom used to spike her ciambellone and which I loved to drizzle on vanilla ice cream. As a young child, I was taken with its shield-shaped label depicting alpine scenes—skiers, a mountain lodge, snow-frosted trees—and fantasized about climbing into the picture. To this day, a small glass of Punch or another digestivo is my favorite way to end a meal.

One Italian liqueur that Frank did not stock was nocino, an inky black brew made from “green”—unripe—walnuts steeped with alcohol and spices. These days nocino is popular and ubiquitous throughout Italy, and recipes on the Internet abound. But back in the 70s and 80s, the heyday of my dad’s liquor cabinet, nocino wasn’t that well known.

Prepping green walnuts for nocino

I can’t say that I remember the first time I tried it, but I do remember the first time I really took notice of it. This was at the home of my friend Francesca DiNisio, or, more accurately, her in-laws’ home, in Abruzzo. I liked its dark, impenetrable aspect, the round flavor of the nuts, the warmth of the spices, and its slightly bitter finish. Francesca gave me her father-in-law’s recipe, and I’ve been making it, with occasional tweaks and adjustments, for more than a decade.

Le Ricette Regionali Italiane, a vintage cookbook published by the editors of La Cucina Italiana that I turn to often for information and inspiration, notes that nocino is made in many parts of Italy. But it places the liqueur’s origin in Emilia-Romagna, specifically the Po Valley area of Emilia, where walnuts have long been an important crop. The nocino recipe in the book, a standard rendition, combines the green, immature nuts, sugar, grain alcohol, and spices and aromatics such as cinnamon, clove, and citrus peel.

The variation I’m sharing here, based on Francesca’s father-in-law’s (and originally published in my book Preserving Italy) incorporates white wine. It still produces a strong liqueur, but adds an undertone of “cooked” fruit that I really like.

NOCINO RULES AND LORE

Nocino in the making

There are some nebulous rules around how to properly make nocino. Tradition holds that the nuts must be harvested in the early morning hours of June 24, the Feast of St. John the Baptist, while still humid from the night air. According to lore, the nuts should be harvested by barefooted women who climb the trees to pluck the green nuts by hand. Harvesting by hand minimizes damage to the soft exterior. I’m not sure what the bare feet are for.

I adhere as best I can to the rules, but I didn’t shimmy up any trees to gather my green walnuts. If you are lucky enough to have a walnut tree in your backyard or somewhere nearby, you can gather the nuts yourself. I order mine online from a farm in California (details in recipe).

RECIPE: Homemade Nocino

Various vintages of nocino

Whether you harvest or buy the walnuts for nocino, be sure that they are suitably young/immature. Their exterior should be bright green and smooth, and they need to be soft enough that you can cut them with a sharp knife without any trouble.

Then it’s just a matter of combining the ingredients—everyone has their own blend of spices and aromatics that they add. The mixture should steep for 40 days before being filtered and bottled. The nocino then needs to cure for at least six months, which means it will be ready to drink by Christmas. But it gets better with time, so be sure to let some age for at least a year (I still have a couple of bottles that are now more than a decade old). It’s worth the wait; the inky brown, spiced liqueur has a pleasing sweet-bitter finish. It is an excellent digestivo, as green walnuts are high in tannins and contain high amounts of anti-inflammatory compounds. Cin cin to that.

Finally: Don’t toss the solids. Use them to make nocillato, or walnut wine—the instructions are at the end of the recipe. A chilled glass of nocillato is a real treat on a hot summer evening.

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

HOMEMADE NOCINO

A visit to Gustiamo in 2025

Friends in and around NYC: Next Saturday, June 28, I will be handing out cookies and selling copies of ITALIAN COOKIES at the annual midsummer Gusti Party at Gustiamo’s warehouse in the Bronx. Most of you know that I buy a lot of my ingredients online from Gustiamo. I’ve known founder/owner Beatrice Ughi for years, and last year I posted this Q & A with her. The party is open to all; there will be music, food and beverages, and more. Come out, visit the Gustiamo warehouse, taste some cookies and say Ciao! Hope to see you there.

On the subject of Italian Cookies, there are now 20 lovely reviews on Amazon. Thank you to those who took the time to review the book. If you haven’t yet, please consider doing so. A positive review helps increase the book’s visibility. I’m grateful for the support!

Grazie ~ thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica