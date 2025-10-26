The cover of ITALIAN COOKIES, which will be published by Gibbs Smith in Spring 2026

Something different this week: a first look at the cover and the art from my forthcoming cookbook, ITALIAN COOKIES! Also, a heads up that there are no recipes in this issue of BD, but fear not—fresh recipes will return next week.

Dear Friends,

I am delighted to share with you the cover of ITALIAN COOKIES: Authentic Recipes and Sweet Stories from Every Region. The official publication date is April 14, 2026. I’ll have plenty more to share between now and then, including sneak-peek recipes. Today I want to focus on the front cover, pictured above, and some of the art that graces the pages of the book.

The cover depicts an array of cookies, arranged on striped ceramic tiles. Butter cookies, wine cookies, almond cookies, piped cookies, fruit-filled cookies, dunking cookies, chocolate-dipped and iced cookies. Rustic cookies and fancy cookies. Many tasty Italian cookies.

But when I look at the photo, I see so much more: I see all of the creative forces that went into creating that cover; I see the work of many hands over many hours. This is how the cover came together:

Why, yes, I did bake every single cookie on these trays.

It was the final day of the photo shoot. This was last January, at Blue Salt Studio, in lower Manhattan’s Flower District. I had hired Lauren Volo, the same photographer who shot Preserving Italy (and had managed to conjure Italy in her tiny Brooklyn studio). We had brought on Blue Salt’s Maeve Sheridan as prop stylist and Debbie Kim as assistant stylist. After nearly a week of shooting, after every last cookie had gotten its glow up and its glam shot, Lauren, Maeve, Debbie, and I stood around in a sort of late afternoon, sugar-dusted stupor, gazing at dozens and dozens of polaroids of cookies tacked onto a blue wall. We were speculating about which would make a great cover.

Debbie Kim and Lauren Volo at the blue wall

In the weeks prior to the shoot, I had baked hundreds—maybe thousands—of cookies, which I had frozen in containers. My husband and I had driven them all up to New York from our home in Virginia, along with shopping bags filled with homemade jams, fillings, icings, jars of sprinkles and candied fruit, and assorted other ingredients (butter, flour, sugar, chocolate, almonds, pine nuts, hazelnuts etc.) to make more cookies.

Now, in the aftermath, half-emptied containers were stacked around us. In the kitchen area, two long tables held baking sheets filled with cookies that had been used in the days of shooting.

I don’t remember whose idea it was to take a photo of all the cookies together, a sort of parting shot. But soon, Maeve was assembling a group of peach- and cream-colored tiles, trying them in a variety of geometric patterns before settling on stripes. Debbie started carrying over trays of cookies, and Lauren (in the video) started placing them on the tiles, nudging them around until she was satisfied. I watched in awe as the tableau came together. As soon as we looked at the digital image on Lauren’s computer, we knew that this had to be the cover shot.

Fortunately, my team at Gibbs Smith, the publisher, agreed. Typically the publisher has the final say on a book cover. It is not so much an artistic decision as a marketing one; the goal, after all, is to sell books! With this cover, I feel like we hit the sweet spot. I hope so! If you look at it again, you might notice how it brings to mind a cookie box from a pastry shop, and how the lettering is the color of butter and hazelnuts—at least, that’s how it appears to me. I love it. What do you think?

The Art

Detail from the intro to the Cookies of the South chapter, by Daniela Bracco

From the beginning, I wanted Daniela Bracco’s illustrations to be a part of ITALIAN COOKIES. Her smart and stylish art has been a perfect complement to this newsletter since the first issue back in February 2022. I knew she could do the same for the book. When I sent examples to Michelle Branson, my editor at Gibbs Smith, and Ryan Thomann, the senior art director, they got it right away. Ryan sent this reply: “I LOVE the illustrations. I was picturing a much more traditional style when you mentioned it, and I was very pleasantly surprised by the sassy approach.”

Among the art that Daniela contributed are illustrations introducing each chapter. The image above is a detail from the Cookies of the South chapter. Below are two more examples of Daniela’s art sprinkled throughout the book. Click on each image to view it in full.

Daniela's cookie illustrations are sprinkled throughout the book

This book is a deep and delicious “tuffo”—plunge—into the world of Italian cookies, a world filled with history and family lore, a world in which the protagonists are not just cookies, but also the artisans who make them, the places where they are made, and the ingredients, both rich and humble, that comprise them. I’ll be sharing more stories, along with “sneak peek” recipes, as publication draws nearer.

The good news is that ITALIAN COOKIES is already available for pre-order on Bookshop.org and on Amazon.

Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica