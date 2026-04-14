Photo by The Winelist’s own Scott Vance

Get out your mixing bowls and wooden spoons and preheat your ovens, my friends. Italian Cookies is here, and if you’ve pre-ordered a copy, it should be on its way to your doorstep.

First: Thank you. I’ve felt your support as I’ve tried to do double-duty, putting out this newsletter while working on the book, and I am grateful.

Italian Cookies was years in the making and I am extremely proud of it. I’m grateful to my friend and agent, Leslie Jonath, who gently insisted that I pursue this project when I kept putting it off; and to my publisher, Gibbs Smith, an employee-owned, Certified B Corporation and independent publisher who saw its potential and embraced it.

As I told Jenna Helwig of Cookbookery Collective, I knew from the beginning that I wanted Italian Cookies to be more than a recipe book. I wanted it to be about Italian bakers and artisans, Italian culture, and Italian places, especially places that are unsung. There is so much repetition in the crowded world of Italian cookbooks. I wanted to make a book that was something more.

In Sunday’s Buona Domenica, you got a peek at Daniela’s Italian Cookies sketchbook. Today I’m sharing a few photos from the book. They are gorgeous; they have a romantic, almost sumptuous, aspect about them and it it’s hard to believe they were produced in a studio in New York City’s flower district. But I know they were because I was there, watching as photographer Lauren Volo, prop stylist Maeve Sheridan, and assistant stylist Deborah Kim created each shot.

Anicini (Sardinia). Photo by Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies

Biscotti da Inzuppo (Basilicata). Photo by Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies

Biscotti di San Pellegrino Terme (Lombardy). Photo by Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies

Buccellata/Cuccidati (Sicily). Photo by Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies

Pastarelle di San Nicolò (Umbria). Photo by Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies

Occhi di Bue (Trentino-Alto Adige). Photo by Lauren Volo for Italian Cookies

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Over the next couple of months I’ll be traveling around, happily feeding folks cookies and peddling my new book. There are lots of fun events on the horizon. If one is near you, please come out to say hi, taste cookies, and get a book signed! Here is a current list. You can also find it on my website, where I will be updating it regularly. (More events are in the works, so please check back.)

April 16, 2026, 7-8 p.m. EDT

Book launch Cookie Party

Old Town Books, Alexandria, VA (sold out)



April 19, 2026, 3 p.m. PDT

Conversation with Kate Leahy and Book Signing. Free event, with cookies!

Omnivore Books, San Francisco.

April 22, 2026, 6-8 p.m. PDT

In Conversation with Tori Ritchie + cookie tasting and book signing.

Museo Italo Americano, San Francisco.

April 23, 2026, 6-8 p.m. PDT

La Dolce Vita Cookies & Wine, with Megan Glaab, lead winemaker at Tansy Wines.

Book Society Social, Berkeley.

April 24, 2026, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PDT

Cookies & Coffee Tasting and Book Signing

The Caffè by Mr. Espresso, Oakland

April 25, 2026, 1-3 p.m. PDT

Cookbook Week Pop-Up Bake Sale & Book Signing with an incredible group of bakers.

Kantine, San Francisco

April 27, 2026, 6-8 p.m. PDT

In Conversation with Diane Morgan Book Talk, Cookie Tasting, and Book Signing

Vivienne Culinary, Portland, OR

April 28, 2026, 5-8 p.m. PDT

Happy Hour Hands-On Cookie Workshop, with snacks and wine.

Nostrana, Portland, OR (sold out)

May 3, 2026, 4:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

LIDO & ITALIAN COOKIES Italian Cookbook Panel and Book Signing, with cocktails and cookies.

Binding Agents, Philadelphia, PA

May 4, 2026, 6:30-8:30 p.m. EDT

ITALIAN COOKIES Cookie Swap and Conversation with Bonnie Benwick

Bold Fork Books, Washington, DC

May 28, 2028, 7-8 p.m. EDT

In Conversation with Kathy Gunst, Cookie Tasting and Book Signing

Print Bookstore, Portland, ME

More on ITALIAN COOKIES

I recently joined host Viviana Altieri on her program The Italian Radio Hour to talk about the research for Italian Cookies, which took me all across Italy.

And here, once more, is the link to the live Cook Along that I did with Giulia Scarpaleggia, whose book Vegetables the Italian Way also publishes today! Spoiler alert: I’ll be sharing two recipes from Giulia’s book in Sunday’s newsletter.

An early review of Italian Cookies from Booklist:

★ In her ninth cookbook, Marchetti presents 100 recipes showcasing the special Italian touch for turning the same basic ingredients (butter, olive oil, nuts, and sugar) into unique, delicate, and craveable bites. As with all Italian cooking and baking, lore is baked into each recipe, such as the anecdote Marchetti shares about the famous alpine butter—rich canestrelletti and occhi di bue (bull’s eye) jam sandwiches. Bakers will learn more about regional ingredients and their influence—like cornmeal from the Po valley, which makes for a lightly crunchy bite when mixed with wheat flour in paste di meliga and krumiri and adds a deep golden hue to the Veneto’s raisin-studded zaletti. Bakers will be inspired to make the nutty meringues called brutti ma buoni (”ugly but good cookies”) and the biscotti of the country’s central and southern regions. Anginetti (orange and anise cookie knots with a citrus glaze) exemplify southern Italian, citrus-infused creativity, and a smattering of wine-infused biscotti shows off a talent for incorporating easy-to-find ingredients in a lightly sweet, post-meal treat. This book is a must for dedicated bakers, encouraging a focus on Mediterranean sweets and spices, with an emphasis on natural flavors inspired by the regional foods throughout “the Boot.” —Starred review

Keep an eye out for an upcoming giveaway of Italian Cookies. Until then, thank you, as always for reading, subscribing, and sharing. I genuinely appreciate your support. And if you’re holding a copy of the book in your hands, open it up, start baking, and let me know what you make.

Alla prossima,

Domenica