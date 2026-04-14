Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Sheila Crye's avatar
Sheila Crye
7h

Congratulations on publishing another superior Italian cookbook Domenica! All your friends share your happiness!!!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Jillian Hess's avatar
Jillian Hess
4h

Congratulations! This book looks absolutely delicious! Ordering right now!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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