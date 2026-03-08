Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of Italian cookbooks.

ITALIAN COOKIES publishes on April 14!

This week's post for paid subscribers finds us (virtually) in Sicily, where bakery display cases are currently piled with sfinci, fried choux pastry puffs filled with sweetened ricotta cream in anticipation of the Festa di San Giuseppe on March 19.

You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—256 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

I just had to take a bite of a sfincia while photographing this plateful

The Feast of St. Joseph, which falls every year on March 19, is a big deal in Italy. Not only does the holiday commemorate the putative father of Jesus and patron saint of carpenters; it is a celebration of all fathers—Italy’s version of Father’s Day—and of spring’s long-awaited return.

In Sicily, which claims St. Joseph as its patron saint, the day is met with genuine ardor. There are parades and processions; in churches and in homes, three-tiered altars are assembled and adorned with fruit and ornately decorated loaves of bread.

And there are pastries.