Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Be kind, won’t you, and click on the little heart at the top of this post. It helps make this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world, and isn’t that a good thing?

HEADS UP: This morning at 10 a.m. EST (hope you turned your clocks back!) I will be going live on Substack with musician/Italian food aficionado Francesco Turrisi We will be talking all things Italian food: recipes, cookbook making, and more. Here is the link to join live. (I’ll be sending out a link to the recording afterwards, but if you join live you can ask questions.)

This week’s newsletter features two recipes from Maureen Abood’s new book LEBANESE BAKING. The recipe for Toasted Coconut Mak’rouns is available to all, and the recipe for Barazek Sesame Cookies is available to paid subscribers. Check out the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—237 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter. Grazie!

On to the newsletter…

Dear Friends,

First, thank you for your enthusiastic response to last week’s cover reveal of ITALIAN COOKIES! It’s always nerve-wracking to put something new out into the world, especially when it’s a project you’ve been working on for years and you’re not really sure if anyone else loves the subject as much as you do. I’m really buoyed by the reaction so far. I’ll have plenty more to share in advance of the April 2026 publication of the book, but for now just know that your support means everything.

Speaking of books: A few weeks ago I wrote briefly about the new book LEBANESE BAKING: More Than 100 Recipes for Sweet and Savory Baked Goods, by Maureen Abood. This week I’m sharing two recipes from it. I mentioned that Maureen and I are longtime friends and colleagues, but that’s not why I’m featuring her book. I’m featuring it because it’s great—it delves into the spectrum of Lebanese baking—breads, cakes, cookies, pastries, and savory bakes—a subject that deserves a closer look. Maureen is one of the U.S.’s most respected experts on Lebanese cuisine. Her first book, Rose Water & Orange Blossoms, was an IACP award finalist. For many years she maintained a blog of the same name, which has now been converted to a more general website and online shop devoted to Lebanese cooking and bakng.

Maureen is a second-generation Lebanese-American. She has a calm, affirming demeanor and a generous spirit. She credits those who came before her with instilling in her a passion for baking—her sitto (grandmother), her mother, aunts, cousins and others in the close-knit Lebanese-American community in Michigan where which she grew up and lives. All of this comes through in her recipes. They feel meaningful—a welcome respite from the shiny, viral context-free recipes that seem to dominate these days.

As Maureen writes in the introduction to Lebanese Baking:

Among the more business-minded, the idea for this book first met with consternation: how small, how niche…But Lebanese baking kept calling me, shaping my mission with experiences that broadened my understanding of the canon. In Beirut, the pastry chef at the Four Seasons Hotel topped golden puffed pitas with black sesame seeds and filled glossy croissants with za’atar. Street vendors turned out the ultimate Lebanese breakfasts: sa’atar-topped manakeesh [flatbreads] rolled in paper cones to eat on the go, or hot cheese knafehs [shredded dough pastry] drizzled with flower water syrup and tucked into ka’ak sesame purse bread, also to eat on the move…

The aromatic hallmarks of Lebanese cuisine fill this book: flower waters and spearmint, pomegranate and pistachios, sumac and za’atar. We’ll venture through the magical world of baklawa and knafeh…We’ll bake khubz, breads of all kinds: soft, thick talami; thin saj bread that we call Syrian bread; puffed pita; fatayer [cheese] pies; and manakeeshe, which are flatbreads with toppings. We’ll make cookies and cakes galore…

There’s a chapter devoted to baklawa—phyllo pastries: filled with nuts, soaked with flower water syurp, cut into diamonds, rolled into spirals, even a version titled Triple Chocolate Baklawa. Along with tradition, Lebanese Baking is sprinkled throughout with modern touches. There are raspberry rose macarons and orange blossom madeleines, mocha brownies and pomegranate mousse cake. On the savory side, along with classic pita and several versions of fatayer [savory cheese pastries], you’ll also find za’atar garlic knots and za’atar-spiced croissants.

Not surprisingly, I gravitated immediately to the chapter on cookies. From the chapter intro:

The cookie holds a place of honor as the ideal ambassador of warmth, hospitality, and love from the kitchen. Everyone enjoys a cookie tradition for every season and for a fulfilling way to spend an afternoon, especially with your habibis [dear ones].

This paragraph reminds me so much of the role of cookies in Italian tradition; cookies that celebrate holidays, that commemorate losses, that gather people around the table for coffee or tea and a bite of something sweet. There are recipes for jam-filled cookies and fried cookies, nut cookies, and several versions of ma’amoul (pictured on the cover of the book), a beautiful filled and stamped cookie shaped with a traditional wooden mold.

In the end, I settled on two that stood out to me for a particular reason: they both bring to mind Italian cookies, especially Sicilian. This makes perfect sense, of course, given that many ingredients in Sicilian baking were introduced by Middle Eastern rulers in the 8th and 9th centuries AD—almonds, pistachios, citrus, honey, and sesame seeds among them.

Toasted Coconut Mak’rouns, pictured above on the right, look very much like Sicilian amaretti or pasticini di mandorla—crispy-chewy cookies crowned with a cherry—except in Sicily they are made with almonds in place of coconut. Barazek Sesame Cookies, pictured on the left, bring to mind reginelle, crispy Sicilian cookies coated in sesame seeds. But these sesame cookies are more buttery and have a pistachio-encrusted flip side that makes them especially appealing.

Do you have a favorite Lebanese or Middle Eastern sweet?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Toasted Coconut Mak’rouns

These cherry-topped Lebanese mak’rouns remind me of the coconut macaroons you find in Italian-American bakeries. In Italy, by contrast, coconut is not so common, and macaroons (amaretti) are typically made with ground almonds rather than coconut. I love both versions, but there is something about the rich, caramelized flavor of toasted coconut that I find irresistible. From Maureen’s headnote accompanying the recipe:

“This bakery staple has become my favorite impulse buy at the checkout line in Middle Eastern markets after the hard work of grocery shopping. But these cookies taste even better when homemade. The cherry on top of this sundae-like treat grabs my attention, and I love the contrast between the toasted exterior and chewy interior.”

I took the liberty of crowning my mak’rouns with both red and green maraschino cherries, since I had both in the pantry. I’ll be honest: I’ve never cared for them, but I found a new appreciation for them while working on Italian Cookies. It’s true they don’t taste anything like cherries, but, as Maureen observes, they are eye-catching and festive.

Makes 12 (2-inch/5-cm) cookies

INGREDIENTS

3 large egg whites (105 g)

1 1/2 cups (160 g) confectioners’ sugar

1 3/4 cups (128 g) dessicated coconut or shredded unsweetened coconut

1 teaspoon (4 g) pure vanilla extract

6 maraschino cherries

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In the bowl of a double boiler or a medium heat-proof bowl that fits over a small saucepan, whisk together the egg whites and the sugar until the sugar completely dissolves, about 3 minutes.

2. Stir in the coconut and vanilla extract until well blended.

3. Fill the bottom of the double boiler or saucepan with 1 inch (2.5 cm) water. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low to simmer.

4. Place the bowl containing the coconut batter on over the double boiler or saucepan, taking care that the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is heated through and thickens and the coconut is well coated, anywhere from 5 to 8 minutes.

5. Remove the bowl and dry the bottom. Let the batter cool to room temperature. Cover the bowl with wrap or transfer the batter to a tightly lidded container. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours and up to 3 days.

6. Arrange an oven rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350° F (180° C), and line a baking sheet with parchment.

7. Cut the cherries in half.

8. Using a cookie scoop, spoon, or your hands coated lightly with oil, form the cold dough into 12 balls, approximately 1 ounce (28 g) each.

9. Place the coconut balls at least 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart on the prepared baking sheet.

10. Lightly press half a maraschino cherry, cut side down, in the center of each raw cookie.

11. Bake until the cookies turn golden brown and are just set, 20 to 24 minutes.

12. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool to room temperature. Immediately store any leftover cookies in an airtight container, where they will keep at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Click on the button below for the printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers:

Toasted Coconut Mak'rouns

Share

RECIPE: Barazek Sesame Cookies

These classic Lebanese cookies remind me of Italian wine cookies or Sicilian reginelle, both of which are coated in sesame seeds. But they are quite distinct. For one thing, the flip-side of these silver-dollar sized cookies is coated in chopped pistachios; also, they’re made with butter rather than olive oil or lard. They are crisp, yet tender, with a rounded, toasty, nutty flavor from the sesame seeds and pistachios. Here’s what Maureen writes in her headnote:

“It’s so easy to make this Lebanese bakery staple at home. The small size, crisp texture, and toasty flavor combine to make it enchanting—and addictive! Cookie lovers will find it hard to resist eating several in one sitting.”

She is right.

Makes about 5 dozen cookies

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Barazek Sesame Cookies

Happy baking, and thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica