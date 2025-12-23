Friends: On January 29, I will once again be teaching an online pasta workshop in collaboration with 177 Milk Street and I’d love for you to join me.

On the menu: Fresh Egg Maltagliati and Ragù Bianco Speziato, a rich, gently spiced meat sauce with no tomato. We’ll also make an Italian cocktail to share a toast to our pasta success. Here is the class description from Milk Street Cooking School:

“Mid-winter is the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and dive into a hands-on cooking project. For fan-favorite guest teacher Domenica Marchetti, that means pasta, and the more ultra-regional and under-appreciated, the better. In this livestream small group workshop—capped at just 25 attendees—she’ll guide you step by step in making Maltagliati all’Uovo con Ragù Bianco Speziato. Let’s break down that mouthful of a recipe name. The maltagliati is a “badly cut” rustic egg noodle—that’s where the all’uovo comes from—that’s essential in the region of Emilia-Romagna. You’ll learn to mix, knead, roll and cut this pasta dough into its signature shape with careful help from Domenica. The ragù bianco is a white sauce that is gently spiced—that’s the speziato, for those of you following along—and features beef and pork but no tomato. As we cook, you’ll learn the history behind this unique and rarely exported pasta shape and why maltagliati and ragù bianco are a match made in heaven. Plus, in celebration of your hard work, Domenica will show you how to make an Italian Sour, a festive vermouth-based cocktail topped with a wine floater.”

DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, January 29, 2026

TIME: 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST)

PRICE: $74.59

DISCOUNT 1: Use the code RAGU15 to receive a 15% discount with no usage limit

DISCOUNT 2: Use the code DOMENICA50 to get 25% off—limited to 10 uses

This class is limited to 25 attendees so that everyone gets the attention they need to successfully make the recipes. I encourage you to register early and take advantage of the discount.

Also: a cooking class makes a great last-minute gift, in case you are in the market for that! Here is the link to sign up:

REGIONAL WINTER PASTA WORKSHOP

Wishing you all a happy holiday!

Domenica