Buona Domenica

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Live Cook-Along with Domenica Marchetti and Giulia Scarpaleggia

A recording from Domenica Marchetti and Giulia Scarpaleggia's live video
Domenica Marchetti's avatar
Giulia Scarpaleggia's avatar
Domenica Marchetti and Giulia Scarpaleggia
Apr 13, 2026

Good morning!

Thank you to everyone who joined our live Cook-along. Here is the replay for those of you who were unable to tune in yesterday.

Giulia and I have been friends for years. By a stroke of luck or serendipity, we both have new books coming out TOMORROW, April 14! We decided to celebrate the publication of our books with this Cook-along. I made a recipe for Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad from Giulia’s new book, Vegetables the Italian Way; and she made a recipe for Tozzetti all’Alchermes from my new book, Italian Cookies.

We are both sharing each other’s recipes. I’ll be posting the pasta salad recipe in Sunday’s Buona Domenica newsletter; and Giulia will be sending out the tozzetti recipe.

Enjoy the show!

Domenica

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