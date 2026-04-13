Live Cook-Along with Domenica Marchetti and Giulia Scarpaleggia

Good morning!

Thank you to everyone who joined our live Cook-along. Here is the replay for those of you who were unable to tune in yesterday.

Giulia and I have been friends for years. By a stroke of luck or serendipity, we both have new books coming out TOMORROW, April 14! We decided to celebrate the publication of our books with this Cook-along. I made a recipe for Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad from Giulia’s new book, Vegetables the Italian Way; and she made a recipe for Tozzetti all’Alchermes from my new book, Italian Cookies.

We are both sharing each other’s recipes. I’ll be posting the pasta salad recipe in Sunday’s Buona Domenica newsletter; and Giulia will be sending out the tozzetti recipe.

Enjoy the show!

Domenica