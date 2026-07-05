Benvenuti! Thank you for being here. Please click on the heart at the top of this post to help bring it more visibility. This small gesture goes a long way.

This week’s newsletter features three summertime menus highlighting a dozen recipes from the Buona Domenica archives, along with recommended wine pairings. And the marvelous illustration above by Daniela Bracco.

You can browse the archives here, and the full index of recipes (272 and counting!) here. A paid subscription gives you access to all archived newsletters and recipes and The Winelist, a monthly column by Scott Vance, plus giveaways and other assorted perks. We appreciate your support.

At least once a week, I dip into the Buona Domenica recipe archives. Mostly this is to add new, printable recipes to an ever-growing list. Four and a half years into the life of this newsletter, we are now approaching a bank of 300 recipes—we’re at 272. Even though I’ve organized the recipe index into categories and subcategories, it’s still a long and unwieldy list (I’m working on simplifying it further).

When I have time, I enjoy diving in deeper, scrolling through the list more slowly and mindfully, clicking on some of the links to pull up the full recipes. Each time, I encounter recipes, really good ones, that I forgot I’d posted. I worry about these recipes, all of them. Recipes like this one, and this one, and this one. I worry that once they’ve had their moment in the sun, meaning once they’ve been published in a newsletter, they simply fade from view and languish in the archives. I worry you will forget to make them and enjoy them.

These thoughts bring to mind the final scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which the ark in question, the mythical Ark of the Covenant (and all that it contains), is nailed into a wooden crate and wheeled into a cavernous warehouse to be stowed away, indefinitely.

Of course I want to prevent the same sad fate for my recipes! So today I am bringing a dozen up from the warehouse, in the form of three summer menus put together by Scott and me. We’ve temporarily removed the paywall from the recipes in the first menu, which was chosen by Scott. The recipes of the other two menus are available to paid subscribers.

These are casual, loosey-goosey groupings meant as suggestions more than formal menus. If you’re up for a dip in the recipe archives yourself, why not take a crack at putting together you own summer menu? If you do, please let us know about it in the comments.

Leave a comment

1: A Spicy Grilled Chicken Menu

Peach, Tomato & Burrata Salad; Pollo alla Diavola; Pizza Bianca

Scott (The Winelist) came up with this menu, a simple but stellar trio of meat, greens, and carbs. The sweet-tart-creamy salad of ripe peaches and tomatoes with burrata is just what you want to dress up the char-grilled spicy spatchcocked pollo alla diavola. And yes, the pizza bianca requires a little planning ahead, but it’s worth it so that you can tear off pieces and use them to soak up the pistachio vinaigrette from the salad and the saltylicious juices of the grilled chicken.

The Winelist recommends: Any of the three famous whites of Campania: Greco di Tufo, Fiano di Avellino, or Falanghina. Those are three distinct grapes but all of them feature crisp acidity, minerality and a range of citrus flavors that would complement the menu nicely.

Dessert: Scott didn’t specify a dessert other than to suggest chilled fresh fruit. My 2 cents: slice up a ripe peach and drop those slices right into your glass of wine. Let them macerate for a few minutes, then spear them with a fork and enjoy. Caution: don’t use a paring knife, as was my Zia Elsa’s habit, even though she never got injured as she deftly guided the peach slices from her wine glass into her mouth.

2. An Arrosticini Menu

Roasted Red Pepper Salad; Arrosticini; Aperol Cake

This is a casual menu, meant to feed a small crowd. First, a plate of vinegar-marinated zucchini to whet your appetite. The roasted pepper pasta salad is from Giulia Scarpaleggia’s new book, Vegetables the Italian Way. A good, zesty pasta salad—served room temperature rather than cold—has become a must for me in summer. And this one partners perfectly with the lamb skewers, which are seasoned with nothing but salt, a little rosemary, and the smoke from the grill. Like pound cake, the Aperol cake has no raising agent beyond the air whipped into the eggs in the batter. The bright orange aperitivo gives the cake an appealing bitter citrus note and a pretty blush color. You could, if you like, serve Aperol Spritzes before the meal, giving the menu a nice synchronicity.

The Winelist recommends: Etna Rosso, a Sicilian red made from grapes grown in the mineral-rich, volcanic soils of Mt. Etna. Light ruby in color, the wines have red berry and cherry flavors and are pleasantly spicy. This will be either 100% Nerello Mascalese, or a blend that adds a little Nerello Cappuccio, another local variety. For this menu, stay away from Etna Rosso labeled “Riserva,” which tends to be heavier. Serve the wine slightly chilled.

3. A Summer Polpette Menu

Peperoni con Bagnèt Verd; Eggplant and Porcini Polpette; Cinnamon-Spiced Fig Sorbetto

The pleasure of a good meatball should not be denied, no matter the time of year. In this summery version, meatless meatballs made with eggplant and porcini mushrooms are simmered in a light tomato sauce. To start the meal, colorful roasted red peppers with bagnèt verd, a piquant Piemontese green sauce. On the side, an optional Sicilian potato salad punched up with olives, capers, and oregano. That’s a fair bit of food, so I’ve kept dessert light(ish) with a cinnamon-spiked fig sorbetto. You could go even lighter and make lemon granita instead.

The Winelist recommends: Barbera, a medium-bodied red, ideally from the Asti or Alba wine regions of Piedmont. Barbera is fruity (cherry and berry flavors) and refreshing, thanks to high acidity but low levels of tannins. Serve slightly chilled.

Leave a comment

Share

BONUS RECIPE

I’m seeing lots of no-churn ice cream recipes this summer. So I thought I’d remind you of this one I posted a few years ago. It works with any of the above menus.

Red wine and figs belong together. Wine enhances the fruit’s own notes of honey and berry, while adding depth and a splash of sophistication. It makes for pretty ice cream, too, the wine-plumped figs adding a blush of rose. Pretty much any fig variety will do here, though the darker-skinned ones will give you those gorgeous ruby flecks. I used brown turkey figs from my trusty little tree.

Do you enjoy crafting menus? Tell us more!

Leave a comment

ONLINE PASTA CLASS!

Pasta lovers: Join me on Thursday, July 30, for an online class with 177 Milk Street! In this small-group work shop, we’ll be making Zucchini Anolini, a summer riff on a classic stuffed pasta from Emilia-Romagna. I’ll teach you how to make the dough and roll it out into thin sheets. Then we’ll make a light but richly flavored filling of zucchini and ricotta cheese. And (in a clever and practical twist!) we’ll use the liquid from draining the zucchini to create a light, glossy sauce.

Date and time: Thursday, July 30, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. EDT

Price: $74.59

DISCOUNT: Enter the code PASTA15 to receive a 15% discount on the class.

Click on the button below to register:

Summer Stuffed Pasta Class

ITALIAN COOKIES Events

Art form Italian Cookies by Daniela Bracco

This month I am heading to Milwaukee and Chicago!

Saturday, July 18, 4-6 p.m. CDT: I will be at Semolina MKE Handcrafted Pasta and Pantry, in Milwaukee, where owner-pastaia Petra Orlowski is hosting me for a cookie tasting and book signing at her shop and cooking school. Tickets include cookies, coffee, and wine, plus a signed copy of the book.

GET TICKETS HERE

Sunday, July 19, 10:30-12:30 a.m CDT: The Chicago chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is hosting a morning of coffee and Italian cookies at Sip Society Coffee Education Center. There will be an Italian Cookies Q & A, with coffee service provided by Wolf at the Door, a culinary cookbook pop-up in Chicago. Tickets include all food and drink and a signed copy of Italian Cookies.

GET TICKETS HERE

Easton, MD

On Saturday, August 1, I’ll be at Piazza Italian Market, on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, for a cookie tasting, talk, and book signing. Details to come!

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica