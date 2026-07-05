Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
10h

These are all such beautiful meals and I’m so glad you “Raided” your archive, along with pairings by Scott, how great! xx

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
elana kobrick's avatar
elana kobrick
6h

Oooops cut myself off. Above all your instructions are precise and easy to follow. Grazie tantissimo.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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