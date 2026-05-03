Please click the title at the top of this post to view the newsletter in its entirety.

Whenever I’m headed to a book event, I think about the young man who visited me in Fredericksburg, VA.

This was back in 2008, when I was promoting my second cookbook, Big Night In: More Than 100 Wonderful Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends Italian-Style. The book was filled with really good, clever recipes for casual entertaining. Recipes like Sea Salt and Rosemary Sweet Potato Chips; Grilled Caesar Flank Steaks with Lemon-Anchovy Butter; Crepe Cannelloni with Zucchini and Cheese Stuffing; Italian Pot Likker Greens; and Sour Cherry Mascarpone Pound Cake. It was named one of the best books of the year by Food and Wine. Yet it did not sell well; I’m still not sure why.

On this particular day, I was at a kitchenware store in Fredericksburg’s historic downtown. The book signing had been arranged by a kind sales rep who was always scouting potential venues for me. I had been stationed towards the back of the shop near a small demo kitchen. I stood at the counter next to stacks of my books, my Sharpie at the ready, bowls of sea salt and rosemary sweet potato chips strategically placed to attract any customers who ventured to the back of the shop. Some did, tasting chips as they wandered by, but only a few bought books. Awkwardness ensued. By the end of my two- or three-hour stint—however long it was, it seemed longer—I felt deflated.

I was packing up when a young man came bounding down the aisle. He was from Canada, he explained, and had been visiting friends in Washington, D.C. when he came across a notice about the book signing. He’d driven 60 miles to buy an autographed copy of Big Night In for his mom in Montreal. She had a copy of my first book and loved it, he told me, and he wanted to give her the new book for Christmas.

And just like that, my dejection evaporated, my spirits soared. I loved that this young man had interrupted a weekend with friends to drive down from D.C. to buy this gift for his mom. And somewhere in Montreal there was a cook who loved my recipes.

A few scenes from West Coast events in April

The reception for Italian Cookies has been altogether different. The book seems to be resonating in a way I hoped but was not expecting, both at home and out West, in San Francisco and in Portland, where I spent the last 10 days. Your enthusiasm for this seemingly frivolous subject—cookies—that in truth is not frivolous at all (it’s about history, lore, culture, place, people, bakers!) has made me feel just like that young man did all those years ago. Times 1,000. Grazie infinite.

I have one small favor to ask of you: Consider leaving a review of Italian Cookies on Amazon. There are currently no reviews and only one rating (at least it’s 5 stars!). I wish these things did not matter, but they do. They lend credibility and legitimacy to the book; they give it the visibility it needs to keep the momentum going.

To celebrate, I am giving away two copies of Italian Cookies. Generally, giveaways are reserved for paid subscribers, but I’m opening this one up to all. And, what the heck, while I’m at it, I’m going to show a little love for Big Night In, and give away a copy of this under-appreciated book to a paid subscriber. Winners will be chosen at random and announced in next week’s newsletter. To enter, simply tell me in the comments about a cookbook that you feel did not get the attention it deserved or that you would love for people to know about.

Leave a comment

Share

Some of the beauties on display at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, Portland OR

The final 2.5 days of the Italian Cookies western swing were spent in the splendid city of Portland, OR, and its environs. We stayed at the home of our good friends Diane and Greg, who, among other things, took us to Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, where the showy blooms of these stately shrubs were at their peak. Diane made paella(!) for dinner one night, and as I was helping to roll mini chorizo meatballs for the dish, she brought up a favorite old recipe of mine that she still makes often: Polpette in Swiss Chard-Tomato Sauce. It’s been awhile since I made it. So of course it was the first meal I cooked when I got home last week. There’s a link to the recipe farther down in the newsletter.

TASTY LINKS

Francobolli, or mini tramezzini, a specialty of Venice

I often save links to articles and posts that I come across and find interesting. Here are a few that caught my eye recently:

Tramezzini: I adore these soft triangular sandwiches that are purposely overstuffed with piquant and savory ingredients like hard-boiled eggs, tuna or chicken salad, ham, olives, and such. Somehow, I missed that the tramezzino recently celebrated its 100th birthday, but, luckily, Frances D'Emilio did not. In March, she wrote about the sandwich’s centennial, nostalgia, and new trendy twists. Tramezzini are a staple snack in Venice, and in December, Gillian Longworth McGuire shared her guide to where to find the best ones on the island.

The tiny sandwiches pictured above are francobolli (stamps), or mini-tramezzini, filled with a mixture of eggplant and roasted pepper cream. Here’s a link to the recipe from Cinnamon and Salt, Emiko Davies’s cookbook on cicchetti, or Venetian bar snacks.

To Waymo or Not to Waymo: I’m almost ashamed to admit that during our week in San Francisco, Scott and I were seduced by Waymo, those driverless cars (Jaguars!) that seem to have taken over the city. I was creeped out when Scott first pointed one out to me moving along in traffic. By the end of my first ride—smooth, silent, spa-like—I was a convert. By the end of the week my enthusiasm had cooled after the car we were in got stuck behind an illegally double-parked car and had a tough time extricating itself. The experience brought to mind this funny and surprisingly moving piece by Evan Kleiman about following the progress of a robot tasked with delivering food to her door.

American Garum: I enjoy reading about ingenious food entrepreneurs, and Liam Fisher, a former line cook in Maine, is one. A few years ago he began experimenting with garum, or fish sauce, as a way of turning waste (fish guts and trim) into something not only edible but also sustainable. Thus was born his company, Maine Garum. I’ll be on the lookout for this umami-rich sauce when I head to the Pine Tree State later this month.

Photos by Ali Redmond for The Mediterranean Dish

Speaking of Maine, it’s dandelion greens season, as Nancy Harmon Jenkins writes in her most recent issue of On the Kitchen Porch. She describes a couple of enticing ways to prepare this bitter, iron-rich leafy veg, including a Lyonnaise salad that calls for tossing the greens with lardons of bacon and dressing them with the rendered fat. Swoon. Coincidentally, I recently contributed a recipe to The Mediterranean Dish that gives dandelion greens the Italian treatment, with garlic, olive oil, peperoncino, and a squeeze of lemon juice (pictured above).

I love my friend David’s blog Cocoa & Lavender, which he has been writing since 2010. It is blissfully free of ads, and David meticulously tests all of the recipes he shares. He recently wrote about Italian Cookies and shared the recipe for Canestrelletti di Torriglia—the cookie that sparked the book. Grazie, David.

I’m also excited to share my first Italian Cookies interview in Italian, with Monica of the You’ve Got Mail…in Italian newsletter. Monica runs an online Italian language school, and the interview is both in Italian and English. Grazie, Monica.

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Polpette in Swiss Chard-Tomato Sauce

Polpette in Swiss Chard-Tomato Sauce

This savory spring stew of sorts is from my book Williams-Sonoma Rustic Italian. I included the recipe in this newsletter a few years ago as part of a spring menu. I was reminded of it recently by my friend Diane Morgan, who said she still makes it often. Diane is a James Beard Award-winning author, and her endorsement was enough to make me pull the book off my shelf and start rolling meatballs as soon as I got home.

The meatballs are classic—pork and veal (or beef) mixed with milk-soaked bread, seasoned with aromatics and parmigiano cheese. You can fry them or bake them. Baking lightens them a bit. The sauce, meanwhile, leans Sicilian, which is to say the tomatoes are simmered with sautéed chard and golden raisins. The vegetal notes of the chard, plus the sweet plump raisins and the flavor imparted by the meatballs all serve to enrich the sauce. This is a fine main dish for a chilly spring night and should be served with good bread to scoop up every drop of sauce.

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Polpette in Swiss Chard Tomato Sauce

NOTES

Here is the latest issue of The Winelist, in case you missed it. You can find all archived editions of The Winelist here. You can also browse the entire Buona Domenica Archives here and Index of Recipes recipes—263 and counting—here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

On Monday, 4/6 I’ll be at Bold Fork Books, in Washington, D.C., for a cookie swap (yay!) and conversation with Bonnie Benwick, a good friend and a former food editor at the Washington Post.

Saturday, 5/16: Luncheon and Cookie Class at Osteria Morini. I’m teaming up with my friend, Chef Matt Adler, for this special lunch and class in which we’ll make two recipes from Italian Cookies. The event is sold out, but you can asked to be put on the waiting list.

Monday, 5/18: Middleburg Books is one of my favorite independent bookstores, in the Virginia countryside. Join us for a special Supper Club gathering and cookie exchange. I’ll be in conversation with owner Mary Beth Morell. There will be savory snacks and refreshments, and we’ll share the cookies we bake from the book.

Thursday, 5/21: I’ll be at one of my favorite Old Town shops, Crème de la Crème, for an evening of cookie tasting and conversation. Details to come.

Thursday, 5/28: Hello, Maine! I’m excited to be coming to PRINT bookstore, in Portland. I’ll be in conversation with fellow food writer (and my writing workshop partner) Kathy Gunst. There will be cookies to taste as well!

SPEAKING OF WORKSHOPS:

There are still a spots available for our Food Writers Retreat in Maine (June 2-5) and Food Writers on the Western Riviera, Italy (Oct. 15-21). Consider joining us for one of these small-group retreats, where we focus on developing your voice and getting your work out into the world.

Grazie ~ thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica