Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
2d

I love, love, LOVE Big Night In. & now that it is grilling season, I need to pull it out & try the grilled caesar flank steak. I probably was introduced to your writing thru one of your articles in the WaPost. I made your braised turkey breast for Thanksgiving one year. It was very good. But, as I'm used to the over abundance of food at Thanksgiving, I worried the entire time that it wasn't enough for 3. It was more than enough & we had leftovers. Writing about it now, I should see if I can find a boneless turkey breast (hard to find in my city. why?) & make it for Sunday dinner. Since it's cooked on top of the stove, I won't have the oven heating up the house.

& I love your new cookbook. Off to write a review.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Cindy S's avatar
Cindy S
13h

A very local cookbook I love is “Pike Place Market Cookbook”. The byline is “recipes, anecdotes, and personalities from Seattle’s renowned public market.” It includes a little fold out map for the vendors/“producers” selling all the wonderful local ingredients at the time.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 domenicacooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture