ATTENZIONE: To read this newsletter in its entirety, please click on the title at the top to view it in your browser.

Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of Italian cookbooks.

A small favor: If you enjoy this newsletter, please click at the little heart at the top of this post. to bring visibility to Buona Domenica and our Italian food-loving community.

This week’s newsletter features two non-Italian(!) recipes: Lèter di Pinda, ‘S’-shaped peanut cookies from Curaçao—which remind me very much of an ‘S’ cookie in my forthcoming book; and Maple, Pecan, and Toasted Coconut Granola, something I make regularly and decided is worth sharing even if it has nothing to do with Italian food.

You can browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—255 and counting—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. Thank you for your support; your generosity allows me to take the necessary time to research and test recipes for this newsletter.

Scenes from Curaçao: a Venezuelan Troupial, a piña colada, and a blue-crowned Parakeet

Last month I did something I haven’t done in more than two decades: I escaped (with Scott) to the tropics. This was at the invitation of our son, Nick, his fiancée, Jenna, and Jenna’s family. They live in Maine and Vermont and in recent years have made annual midwinter getaways a priority. I can see why. Even though Virginia’s winters are far shorter and milder than New England’s, this one has felt both endless and relentless, with frigid temps, lingering piles of dirty snow, and an energy-sapping pall over everything. It felt good to fill a suitcase with flip-flops, sleeveless tops, and a beach read (if this qualifies as such). We were only gone five days, but in that short span I managed to:

Read on the beach in the shade of a palm tree.

Snorkel—once for about 30 minutes was enough for me; turns out I no longer care for swimming with the fishes.

Drink 3 piña coladas (only one of which had alcohol).

Hike and shop (balance is everything).

Sit at an enormous rectangular table with a group of good people, eat good food, and celebrate our kids’ engagement.

What’s more, I added a gaggle of birds to my life list. Among them: Venezuelan Troupial and Blue-crowned Parakeet, both pictured above; Bananaquit, Saffron Finch (okay, I had previously seen these in Palermo, but still worth mentioning because they are , Crested Caracara, American Kestrel, Greater Yellowlegs, Yellow Oriole, Common Ground Dove, Blue-winged Teal, Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, and a Blue-tailed Emerald (a hummigbird).

Smoked swordfish with various accompaniments, and Lèter di Pinda cookies in Curaçao

The two most interesting foods I ate were smoked and fried swordfish, and Lèter di Pinda, big S-shaped cookies. The swordfish (top right corner of the photo on the left) was served in a flaked pile—sort of like pulled pork—as part of lunch plate I had at a food stall in the town of Willemstad (thanks to my son, Nick, for finding this spot). It was rich and savory and it tasted a bit like really good tinned smoked oysters, which I adore. The cookies, which I picked up at a panaderia (bakery), were perfect for dunking in morning coffee, crispy and sturdy but still tender. They reminded me of Serpette, another perfect S-shaped dunking cookie from outside of Rome (the recipe for which is in ITALIAN COOKIES). There was an appealing earthy crunch to them but it wasn’t until I googled for more information that I learned that peanuts are a key ingredient. I liked them so much that I came home and got right to work testing a recipe. You’ll find it below.

Share

ITALIAN COOKIES TOUR PREVIEW

Friends: Slowly but surely, the ITALIAN COOKIES tour is taking shape. I’ll have much more in the way of details and links in the next few week, but here are a few dates I can share right now.

The official book launch date is APRIL 14. If you’ve pre-ordered a book (thank you, thank you!), it should ship on that date.

April 15: I will be teaching an online cookie class with 177 Milk Street. Details and a link to come.

April 16: Book launch event at Old Town Books, my local independent book store in Alexandria, VA. Here’s a ‘Save the date’ link. New details will be posted soon.

April 19-25: I will be in and around San Francisco and Berkeley for several book-related events. Things kick off on Sunday, April 19. I will be in conversation with Kate Leahy at Omnivore Books. This is a free event and there WILL be cookies!

There are several other SF events planned, so please stay tuned for details.

April 27: I’ll be in conversation with my dear friend and fellow cookbook author Diane Morgan at Vivienne Culinary, in Portland, OR. Details to come on this event and another special event planned for Portland!

In May I’ll be back in the DC area for events at Bold Fork Books, Middleburg Books, and Osteria Morini. Details and links to come.

Other confirmed stops on the tour include: Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, and Portland, ME. As I said, much more to come.

Also: Giulia Scarpaleggia’s book Vegetables the Italian Way comes out at the same time as Italian Cookies. We have something special planned for you. Stay tuned!

Please come out and say hi if there’s an event happening near you.

Leave a comment

IS MAINE CALLING YOU?..

Speaking of travel, we still have a few spots open for our FOOD WRITERS RETREAT: Maine, taking place June 2-5. Join Kathy Gunst, Leslie Jonath and me for this small-group writing retreat on spectacular, rural Deer Isle. The theme is “Finding Your Voice and Getting Your Work Out Into the World.” We will be delving into essential aspects of food writing and publishing. You can read the details here.

Our accommodations will be at the award-winning Pilgrim’s Inn. This video gives you an idea of just how beautiful this location is.

My two collaborators are highly accomplished women in the world of food writing. Kathy is a James Beard Award-winning food journalist who has written 16 cookbooks. But her real superpower is teaching. Kathy and I have collaborated on several food writing workshops and I can honestly say there is no one better than she at drawing out writers and helping them unearth their voice and find real purpose in their words.

Leslie also has a superpower. She knows and understands the business of food writing from many perspectives: that of author, agent, creator, producer, organizer, and collaborator. She has pretty much done it all, including acting as agent for ITALIAN COOKIES. It is thanks to Leslie that this book will soon be out in the world.

…OR IS ITALY CALLING YOU?

For those who are looking for something a more far-flung, Kathy and I will be teaching a new FOOD WRITERS IN ITALY workshop this fall.

Food Writers on the Western Riviera takes place October 15-21. In this week-long tour and writing retreat, we will explore the lesser-known, western part of the Italian Riviera, an area known for its picturesque beach towns, profusion of flowers, excellent olive oil, unusual citrus fruits, and Mediterranean flavors. Our base will be the elegant, historic Grand Hotel Alassio overlooking the Ligurian Sea. From here, we will be conducting daily writing workshops and delicious excursions.

As always, we will steer clear of tourist-traveled areas, focusing on places that are off the beaten trail. We will meet an olive oil producer who grows and processes Taggiasca olives, prized for their delicate, buttery flavor; and we’ll taste Alassio’s famous chocolate “kisses.” We’ll discover two historic villages and enjoy a farewell dinner in a beautiful vineyard.

And we’ll hold daily classes where we will write and share our work in a supportive environment.During our writing workshops, we will focus on building and strengthening voice in your writing. We will have daily writing exercises focusing on the senses and the role they play in food writing—and all writing.

Writing workshops will take place daily in the morning. In the afternoon, we’ll explore the towns and countryside of the western Riviera, not only for our own enjoyment, but also to inspire our writing.

Email me (domenica [at] domenicacooks.com) for more information.

Share

Leave a comment

TASTY LINKS

Have you ever pondered the origin of granola? I hadn’t either, until I read this piece by Elizabeth Pizzinato, who writes the newsletter The Delicious Bits Dispatch. And yet, I make granola regularly. I have it almost every morning for breakfast on top of Greek yogurt. For years I have been making a version that combines maple syrup, maple sugar, oats, pecans, coconut, and a handful of other ingredients. It may not be Italian, but my family love it and so do I, so I’ve shared the recipe below. It’s one of those loosey-goosey recipes that you can easily change to suit your own taste.

Since we’ve veered away from Italy a bit in this newsletter, let me take the opportunity to introduce you to a newsletter I really enjoy: American Weekender, by Amy Cavanaugh, dining editor at Chicago magazine. It features stories, profiles, and vetted recommendations for restaurants and bars across the U.S. There are weekend getaways, road trips, bar crawls and more. Recent destinations have included New Orleans, Cincinnati, and Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina.

I have always been a salt lover, but, inexplicably, I have developed a sweet tooth in the last number of years. I am constantly flagging recipes for luscious cream-filled pastries; deep, dark chocolate tarts; and rich custards. The latest to cross my radar is this prune sticky toffee pudding from the forthcoming book Ukraine: Recipes and Stories from Kyiv to the Black Sea, by Anna Voloshyna. The recipe was posted by Susan Spungen in her newsletter Susanality, along with a Q & A with Anna.

Jenna Helwig has just published a roundup of spring cookbooks in her newsletter Cookbookery Collective. It’s a massive list, but here are a few that caught my eye: The Butter Book, by Anna Stockwell; two chocolate books (yes, I love chocolate): Chocolate Baking, by Edd Kimber, and an updated edition of The Great Book of Chocolate, by David Lebovitz; The Lao Kitchen, by Saeng Douangdara; and Lido: Recipes & Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs, by Melissa Pellegrino and Matthew Scialabba. There is also a new anniversary edition of the gem The Taste of Country Cooking, by Edna Lewis. I have a signed 2000 edition of this classic southern cookbook edited by the late, great Judith Jones. Lewis’s writing is gentle and instructive, and the book is filled with reminiscences of growing up on a Virginia farm. Get this book if you don’t already own it.

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Lèter di Pinda | Peanut ‘S’ Cookies

I fell for these big, crunchy cookies in Curaçao. They are perfect for dunking in your morning coffee—sturdy enough to survive the plunge but not hard, and with a warm toasty flavor that isn’t too sweet. They reminded me so much of the recipe for Serpette (“S” dunking cookies) in ITALIAN COOKIES that I decided to try my hand at making them.

It wasn’t until I searched for a recipe online—I had no idea what they were called so I just googled “S cookies Curaçao”—that I learned that peanuts are a key ingredient. I wouldn’t have known. While they have a mild nutty/earthy flavor and a warm color like that of peanuts, these cookies don’t taste overtly like peanuts at all.

I compared several online recipes with the Serpette recipe in my book and was surprised at how close they were, not only in the list of ingredients (the inclusion of peanuts and spices being the only difference) but also ingredient amounts and ratios, the shaping of the cookies, and the baking temperature and time. There’s a connection somewhere; I just haven’t been able to figure it out yet.

I used this YouTube recipe as my primary guide and made a few tweaks here and there.

Makes 20 large or 24 medium cookies

INGREDIENTS

125 g (1 scant cup) roasted, unsalted peanuts

125 g (1 cup + 2 tablespoons) sugar

125 g (1 stick + 1 tablespoon) unsalted butter, at cool room temperature

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter (not chunky)

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

250 g (2 cups) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch (1/8 teaspoon) freshly grated or ground nutmeg

Pinch (1/8 teaspoon) ground cloves

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Grind the peanuts. Place them in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse until they are finely ground, but not so much that they start to clump together (you don’t want to make peanut butter). Pour into a bowl and set aside.

2. Place the sugar and butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on high speed until the two ingredients are thoroughly combined, lightened, and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating until well incorporated. Beat in the peanut butter and vanilla extract.

3. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in a small bowl and pour this into the mixing bowl. Beat on low (to avoid kicking up flour), then on medium to medium-high speed just until the dry ingredients are fully incorporated. Scrape the dough onto a sheet of plastic or reusable wrap, wrap tightly, and refrigerate for one hour or up to overnight.

4. Heat the oven to 375° F / 190° C and line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment. To make the cookies, pinch off pieces of dough about the size of a golf ball or whole unshelled walnut, depending on how big you want the cookies. Or use a small cookie scoop to scoop out chunks. If you’re weighing them (I do), each piece should weigh 38 g (1.3 ounces) for large cookies and 31 g (1 ounce) for medium cookies. Roll each piece of dough into a rope about 18 cm (7 inches) for large cookies or 15 cm (6 inches) for medium cookies. Bend the rope into an “S” shape and set it on the baking sheet. For large cookies, arrange 10 cookies on each sheet; for medium, arrange 12 per sheet.

5. Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, for 18 to 22 minutes, depending on size. They should be set and lightly browned, slightly darker along the edges. Let them cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack to cool completely. Store them in a metal container for a week.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe with process photos, available to paid subscribers.

Lèter di Pinda Cookies

RECIPE: Maple, Pecan, and Toasted Coconut Granola

Homemade granola in a bowl made by my budding ceramicist daughter, Adriana

I’ve been making homemade granola for about a decade. It’s easy to do and fun, as you can play around with different flavor and ingredient combinations: Walnuts or pecans? Dried cherries or sultanas? Cinnamon or nutmeg or both or neither? Coconut flakes? Always.

I make and enjoy granola all year long, but I especially crave it towards the end of winter as we’re heading into spring. There’s not much in the way of fresh fruit (besides oranges or bananas), and I find granola’s crunchy texture particularly welcome as soft food season (braises, stews, polenta, etc.) winds down. Here is my basic recipe, written sort of casually. Feel free to switch it up as you see fit. (Apologies, I have not yet converted this recipe to metric.)

Makes about 8 cups

Heat the oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, stir together:

3 cups rolled oats

3/4 cup hazelnuts

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1 generous cup coconut flakes (not shredded)

1/2 cup pepitas

1/3 cup hulled sunflower seeds

1/2 cup maple sugar

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon fine salt

In a small saucepan, whisk together:

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup sunflower oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

Set the saucepan over low heat and stir until the coconut oil is dissolved and the mixture is loose. Pour the liquid over the dry ingredients and stir until everything is well coated.

Spread the mixture out evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. This really fills up the baking pan, so you need to get that midway stir in to achieve even browning. Or, if you prefer, you can divide the granola between two baking sheets and bake on two racks. I usually keep it to one pan and get a good thorough stir in. What you’re looking for is a pan of granola that has colored nicely but has not gone beyond a toasty golden brown.

When it’s ready, remove the pan from the oven and transfer the granola to a large bowl (I use the same bowl in which I mixed the ingredients—no need to wash it out). Fold in about 1 cup dried fruit. Sultanas (golden raisins) are my favorite, but I sometimes add dried tart cherries or cranberries. You could add banana chips or other dried fruits. Dates are a perennially popular granola ingredient, but I prefer to chop and add them just before eating, as they tend to become hard as pebbles if they hang around too long.

Once the fruit has been added, spread the granola back out onto the baking sheet/s and let it cool completely. Note that while this granola clumps a bit, it won’t form big gobs. I prefer it this way, as it yields a lighter, crispier texture. Store the granola in an air-tight container (I use pop-top canisters).

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Maple Pecan & Toasted Coconut Granola

PRE-ORDER ITALIAN COOKIES:

Bookshop.org

Kitchen Arts & Letters

Old Town Books

Omnivore Books

If you would like a signed bookplate to go with your pre-order, send me an email (domenica[at]domenicacooks.com) with proof of purchase and your address and I’ll pop it in the mail. Thank you!

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica