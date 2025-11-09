Dear Readers,

In my zeal to get this morning’s newsletter into your inbox, I ended up publishing a version of Dorie’s Apple Custard Cake that has a couple of errors. Argh. I should have waited until I had that second cup of coffee.

Below is the corrected recipe in full. I’m also once again including a link to the printable version, which is available to paid subscribers.

If you are a paid subscriber, remember you are eligible to win a signed copy of Dorie Greenspan’s new cookbook, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes. Simply leave a comment in the original newsletter (click below) telling me about your favorite simple cake.

Apologies for the confusion. Thanks to those readers who alerted me to the errors—the cake calls for 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, not 1/2 cup(!); and the version posted in the body of this morning’s newsletter was missing a couple of steps in the method. Here’s the corrected version.

This rustic cake, more apple than cake, has become super popular lately. Also called “gateau invisible,” or “invisible cake,” it consists of a small amount of crêpe-like batter folded into a mountain of very thinly sliced apples that are then piled into a pan and baked in a hot oven. The apples settle as the cake bakes and the sugared top caramelizes and becomes beautifully burnished.

In the headnote to her recipe, Dorie writes that this cake is not so much a cake as it is a pudding or a custard. It reminded my daughter (who loved it) of clafoutis, that classic French dessert of baked fruit and custard; and my husband (who loved it) of bread pudding.

Enjoy the cake slightly warm, at room temperature, or chilled; “each temperature has its charm,” Dorie writes. “If you’re a cake-for-breakfast type,” she adds, “you might want to griddle a thick slice in butter.” You can always count on Dorie to serve up great cake advice! (Recipe minimally adapted from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes)

Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 to 6 apples (about 1 3/4 pounds; 800 g), peeled (see Baker’s Note)

3/4 cup (102 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup (100 g) sugar

1 small orange or 1 clementine or tangerine (or a lemon, if you prefer)

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup (120 ml) whole milk, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons (1 ounce; 28 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Demerara or turbinado sugar for sprinkling (optional; see Baker’s Note)



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400° F (200° C). Coat an 8 1/2-inch (21.5 cm) loaf pan with butter and flour the pan, tapping out the excess. Run a piece of parchment ver the bottom and up the two long sides of the pan, leaving enough overhang to use as lifters when the cake is baked.

2. Prepare the apples. Cut them in half lengthwise and use a melon baller to scoop out the seeds and core. Peel the apples with a paring knife, then set them flat-side-down on a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, slice them as thinly as you can. If you have a mandoline, you can use that instead (see Baker’s Note). Place them in a bowl and set aside (if you’re worried about browning, squeeze a little orange or lemon juice over them and toss lightly).

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

4. Put the sugar in a medium bowl and grate the orange or lemon zest over it. Smush the sugar and zest together with your fingers until you catch the scent of citrus. Drop the eggs into the bowl and whisk for 2 to 3 minutes, until pale and lightly thickened (you can use a hand mixer if you like). Whisk in the milk and vanilla, followed by the melted butter.

5. Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the flour and use a flexible spatula or a whisk to blend everything together into a batter. Stir in about 1/4 of the apples, coating them with the batter. Add more apples, stirring as you go, coating them as well as you can. You’re not going to catch every slice—there are more apples than batter—but make your best effort.

6. Using a large kitchen spoon, transfer the apples to the prepared pan, evening out the layers and pressing down lightly with the spoon as you go. Continue until all the apples are in, then wiggle them with the spoon to fill the corners and even out the top. Pour in any remaining batter from the bowl, jiggle the apples again, and give the pan a few good raps against the countertop to coax the batter into all the crevices. Sprinkle the top with demerara or turbinado sugar, if you like.

7. Bake the cake for 30 minutes and then take a peek at it—if it looks like it’s browning too quickly, tent it loosely with parchment or aluminum foil [I did not need to tent mine]. The cake needs to bake for a total of 50 to 60 minutes to insure that all the apples cook—it’s done when it’s set, is deeply golden brown and pulls away from the sides of the pan when you tug it ultragently. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake cool for at least 1 hour before unmolding.

8. Carefully run a table knife around the edges of the pan, then use the parchment to pull the cake out of the pan and onto a cutting board; peel away the paper from the sides of the cake and leave the bottom paper in place until you’re ready to serve. Serve slightly warm, at room temperature, or chilled. Serve plain, like a snack cake, or top each slice with ice cream or whipped cream.

BAKER’S NOTE: Dorie notes that if you choose soft, juicy apples, like Gala or Golden Delicious, the apples and the cake will be almost indistinguishable from one another. Choose a firmer apple, like Honeycrisp or Pink Lady, and the slices will retain some of their firmness. I used a mix of apples from the farmers market: Gold Rush, Suncrisp, and Crimson Crisp, which kept a bit of firmness and produced a lovely complex tart apple flavor.

On slicing apples, Dorie says: “Slicing the apples for this cake is a great job for a mandoliine or a Benriner-type slicer. (A food processor fitted with a slicing disk works, too—cut the apples in half and core them before slicing.) If you cut the apples by hand, aim for thin slices—thin enough to bend but not break. Don’t worry about precision—it’s the thinness that counts here. If you’re using a knife it’s best to cut the apples before you mix the batter; if you’re using a tool to slice them, you can place it over the bowl of batter and slice the apples directly into the bowl.”

Demerara sugar is minimally processed cane sugar with large crunchy grains. It is toasty gold in color, and tastes of caramel and molasses.

Turbinado sugar is partially processed cane sugar, with a caramel-like flavor and coarse grains that are light gold in color.

