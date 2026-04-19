Greetings from the fine and foggy city of San Francisco, where I will be for the next week before continuing on to Portland, OR. So far, so good: the containers of cookies that I packed in my carry-on suitcase arrived intact, and the cookies are ready for their star turn later today at Omnivore Books. At 3 p.m. I’ll be in conversation with Kate Leahy, co-host of the Everything Cookbooks podcast. Stop by, say hi, and taste some Italian cookies.

For a full list of events, please see the Italian Cookies page on my website. It’s where I’ll be updating events as they are confirmed.

This week’s newsletter features two recipes that ARE NOT COOKIES! They are from Giulia Scarpaleggia’s new book Vegetables the Italian Way. Let’s get to it!

Friends, I won’t lie. It feels like my current body composition is 80 percent cookie dough and 20 percent chopped nuts, candied orange peel, and icing. This condition, while temporary, is not likely to change anytime soon as I set off to peddle Italian cookies to promote Italian Cookies.

Luckily, in between baking sessions, I managed to sneak in a little time to make two cookie-free recipes from Giulia Scarpaleggia’s new book Vegetables the Italian Way: Turning Simple and Fresh into Extraordinary. One is Fagiolini in Umido, or Stewed Green Beans, in which the beans are treated to a long, slow stovetop simmer with olive oil and tomatoes that transforms them completely. I served these buttery soft beans on Easter Sunday with spit-grilled roasted lamb. Everyone raved.

The other is Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad, which I made during the live joint cook-along that Giulia and I held last Sunday. It is packed with all those asssertive flavors that I love: sharp, silky peppers; briny olives and capers; earthy oregano and sweet basil. I’m sharing both recipes here—the pasta salad for all subscribers and the stewed green beans for paid subscribers. If you haven’t yet had a chance to watch our live session, here is the link. Giulia made the Tozzetti all’Alchermes (pink liqueur-spiked cookies) from Italian Cookies, and we talked about what inspired us to write our respective books, which were both released on April 14.

Roasted Pepper Salad and Stewed Green Beans from Vegetables the Italian Way

What I like about the two vegetable dishes is that they feel both timeless and fresh, as does Giulia’s book in general. There’s a recipe for Fried Green Tomatoes and Grapes that makes me long for October, when those two ingredients are in season, even though spring is just getting underway. Another recipe I’ve bookmarked is Phyllo Pockets with Eggplant Caponata, which I will for sure be making as soon as eggplants hit the farmers market this summer.

I like the way Vegetables the Italian Way is organized, too; by cooking method rather than by course or season, though the recipes themselves definitely reflect the seasons. Chapter titles include Tossed & Stirred; Braised, Boiled & Stewed; Twice Cooked; and so on. There’s a chapter on vegetable preserves, and one on sweets. The photographs by Giulia’s photographer husband, Tommaso Galli, are vibrant and uncluttered, allowing the vegetables to shine, just as the recipes do.

What spring and summer vegetables are you most looking forward to?

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RECIPE: Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad

I’ve written previously about how it took me awhile to embrace the pasta salad. I’m just not into that ubiquitous cookout side dish of cold, flabby elbow macaroni studded with bits of raw celery and onion, bound with gobs of Miracle Whip.

But I have come to really appreciate and enjoy a thoughtful, well-executed Italian pasta salad. And this one from Giulia delivers. Rather than being loaded down with ingredients, it contains just a handful of flavor-packed components that complement one another beautifully.

“From simple combinations like cherry tomatoes and basil to more elaborate creations featuring canned tuna, hard-boiled eggs, olives, capers, cheese, and pickled vegetables, pasta salads are a must in the summer,” Giulia writes in the headnote accompanying her recipe. Briny capers, purple olives, and silky roasted peppers are the stars of the show. Also: this dish is sneakily vegan; there’s not even a shower of grated cheese. Instead, toasted sliced almonds are sprinkled on right before serving.

Makes 6 to 8 servings as a first course or light lunch

INGREDIENTS

For the roasted peppers:

4 bell peppers, 2 red and 2 yellow; or all red

1/4 cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

For the pasta salad:

Fine sea salt

1 pound (454 g) short pasta such as fusilli, cavatappi, farfalle, or another inventive shape

1 cup (120 g) Taggiasca, Niçoise, or Kalamata olives, pitted

1/4 cup (20 g) brined or salt-packed capers, rinsed and patted dry

2 handfuls of basil leaves, torn into pieces if big

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup (100 g) sliced almonds, lightly toasted

Extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Roast the peppers. Preheat the oven to 450° F / 230° C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Arrange the bell peppers on the lined baking sheet and transfer the pan to the oven. Roast, turning the peppers frequently, until the skin is charred all over, about 40 minutes. If you want to further blacken the skin, briefly pop them under the broiler.

Remove the peppers from the oven and, using tongs, carefully transfer them to a bowl. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap and let the peppers cool completely. The steam trapped in the bowl will make it easy to peel the peppers.

When the peppers are completely cool, peel and seed them, then cut each pepper into thin strips. Transfer them to a colander set in the sink to let the excess liquid drain off for about 30 minutes. This will avoid a watery dressing for the salad.

Once drained, transfer the peppers to a bowl and dress them with the olive oil, oregano, and salt and black pepper to taste. Add the smashed garlic cloves, stir, and cover. (You can roast and dress the peppers up to 3 days ahead and store in an airtight container in the fridge.)

2. Make the pasta salad. Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and salt it generously. Add the pasta and cook until al dente according to the package directions. Drain the pasta and run it briefly under cold water to stop the cooking. (See Cook’s Note)

Transfer the pasta to a large salad bowl and add the roasted peppers, olives, capers, and basil leaves. Use all the roasted pepper oil to dress the salad. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Give the pasta salad a good stir, cover, and stash it in the fridge for a few hours before serving.

To serve, let the pasta salad mostly come back to room temperature, taste again to adjust the seasoning, add the toasted almonds, and refresh with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil if the salad looks a bit dry. Pasta salads are one of those dishes that keep on giving. Leftovers are great for 2 to 3 days if kept in an airtight container in the fridge.

Cook’s Note: Cooking pasta for a salad requires a deliberate approach. Typically, when serving pasta hot, you would never rinse it, as this dilutes its taste. However, for pasta salads, rinsing is an essential extra step. Once cooked, drain the pasta under cold running water; this prevents the pasta from overcooking from the residual heat and ensures a perfect texture when it’s tossed with flavorful condiments.

Click on the button below for a printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad

RECIPE: Stewed Green Beans

Stewed green beans is one of my favorite Italian side dishes. But I usually make it with flat Romano beans. Giulia’s version uses standard green beans. As with flat beans, regular green beans are transformed when cooked slowly in liquid. They become buttery soft and their flavor deepens as they absorb the juices of their cooking liquid. A perfect side dish for these cool spring evenings.

Click on the button for a full, printable version of the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Stewed Green Beans

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing. I appreciate your support.

Alla prossima,

Domenica