Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Phyllis Knudsen's avatar
Phyllis Knudsen
2h

I discovered Marcella's recipe for beans that is somewhat the same. Absolutely the most delicious preparation. Looking forward to trying this version. And, I make caponata every summer...so you can bet the phyllo stuffed with it will be on my to-do list!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Jenna Helwig's avatar
Jenna Helwig
1d

I'm such a fan of this book! P.S. I also bought a copy of Bitter today.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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