One of the arched brick entrances to Penne’s centro storico. Art by Daniela Bracco

Glimpses of Penne

My mornings in Penne often begin with a walk. This is, of course, after a pot of moka coffee, ankle stretches and arm weights, and a shower. Still, a walk is what really gets my day going.

These are multi-purpose walks, a mix of errands, socializing, maybe with a cappuccino or a macchiato at my “chosen” bar, and exercise. Penne is built on four hills: Colle Sacro, which is where my house is and which is crowned by the Duomo (currently scaffolded and under reconstruction); Colle Castello, crowned by the hospital (where I spent an ‘unforgettable’ week recovering from broken ankle surgery in 2023); Colle Romano, a pretty hill at just outside the brick walls of the old city, at the top of which sits a shuttered church; and Colle Cappuccio, the location of which I have yet to figure out.

Depending on where you are situated, these hills make for spectacular views of rolling hills, the Gran Sasso mountain range, and/or the Adriatic Sea. And it means that almost anywhere you walk, you are either going uphill or downhill. Yesterday, for example, I notched 12,312 steps and 46 flights from morning and afternoon walkabouts.

My “chosen” bar is Bar D’Angelo, one of three bars in the main piazza of Penne’s centro storico. The majority of Italians, I would say, pledge allegiance to a single bar. It’s where they go for coffee in the morning and after lunch, to watch sports, and/or to enjoy an aperitivo before dinner and a digestivo after. Bar D’Angelo is casual and welcoming, with a display case that holds pastries, pizzette, and proprietor Anna’s homemade marbled ciambella (she gave me the recipe; I’ll share it soon). Behind the counter you’ll find Anna herself, or her daughter, Ilaria, one of the first people I met when I first visited Penne back in 2021. She’s bright and warm and wry. If you order a drink or a glass of wine in the afternoon, it comes with little plates of savory snacks and a bowl of the family’s home-cured olives.

View from Colle Romano towards the centro, sunrise view from my terrace, a Saturday porchetta truck

I haven’t written much about Penne because I’m still getting to know it. Like many other hill and mountain towns in Abruzzo and other parts of Italy, it has seen its historic center lose residents and services, as people move to more spacious locations outside the old city walls, or away altogether. There are lots of empty storefronts and houses—empty, that is, if you don’t count the pigeons! Right now, there are cranes and scaffolding everywhere, as major reconstruction continues in the wake of a series of earthquakes and aftershocks from a decade ago.

Just outside the walls, the city hums with life—housing construction, supermarkets, a popular pizzeria, a beer bar and book shop that is always packed; and let’s not forget to mention the refurbished headquarters of Brioni, manufacturer of luxury hand-stitched suits, founded here in Penne, and a new Brunello Cuccinelli factory (another luxury clothier).

But there is life in the old center, too, led by the stalwarts who stay because they have to or because they choose to: butchers, alimentari and salumieri; a tiny fish shop, an outpost of a larger operation in Silvi Marina, on the coast; two enotecas (including a newly opened one!), a take-out pizza joint; a vegetable and fruit stand; and a scattering of other retail shops and services—clothing boutiques, both casual and elegant; housewares, opticians, pharmacies, hardware stores and hairdressers; and even a cobbler, Signor Gabriele. There’s a covered fruit and vegetable market that is technically outside the city walls, but that serves the residents well: three to four stalls, plus a cheesemonger are there almost every day. On Saturdays, the weekly market brings in more produce vendors, clothing and houseware stalls, at least three porchetta trucks, and cheese and salumi trucks. Last Thursday, the fried seafood truck set up shop at the end of the long boulevard where the Pennesi take their afternoon passeggiata.

What I love about being in Penne’s centro, beyond the fact that just stepping outside my door means I am committing to some sort of forced exercise, is that within 200 steps (down) I can go to my local alimentari for bread, wine, good canned tuna, and sundries; the butcher for breaded cutlets or fresh sausages; the fish shop for Adriatic seafood—shrimp, cuttlefish, and more; and to the old Signora who keeps a well-stocked kitchenware and housewares shop, a sort of Room of Requirement for when you need, say, a sifter or a nutcracker or a pizzelle iron or a hot water bottle. If I venture further into town, I reach the central piazza with its bars, including “my” bar, and then, beyond that, up towards the hospital, there is the piazzetta where Accento sells stylish shoes, handbags, and clothes; and the salumeria where the owner, Enzo, carries a well-curated selection of cheeses, cured meats, cheeses, wines, pastas, rice, flours, chocolates, and bottled foods from Abruzzo and all over Italy.

Pastries from Pasticceria Triestina

There’s a sweet pastry shop called Pasticceria Triestina, which has been open since 1962 and whose cases are replete with pastry cream- and chantilly cream-filled confections, every single one of them dusted with just enough powdered sugar so that they look like they’ve come through the first snowfall of the season. In a few months, one of Penne’s oldest restaurants in the centro storico will reopen under new ownership—specifically that of my friends Paul and Sam Mincarelli, who recently moved here from Baltimore. I’m looking forward to many meals there featuring their spin on Abruzzese cuisine.

I’ll write more about Penne when I understand it better. I can tell you for sure that it is a place where someone will stop their little pickup and offer to haul a sofa (or two) up to your house at the top of the cobble brick hill because the furniture delivery truck couldn’t quite make the journey. This is exactly what happened to me on Friday.

RECIPE: Schiacciata di Zucca con Salvia

Schiacciata di zucca, with fresh sheep’s milk ricotta on the side

There are lots of gorgeous winter squashes in the Italian markets right now. I ogled them in Piemonte last week, and in Abruzzo this week. The varieties grown in Italy are similar to those I find at my local market in Virginia: smooth butternut-style squashes, deeply ribbed Cinderella-types, turban-shaped, and knobby. Instead of names like acorn, buttercup, delicata, or hubbard, they tend to be named from the places where they grow: Zucca Beretta Piacentina; Zucca Mantovana; Zucca Marina di Chioggia.

While flipping through the October issue of Sale e Pepe magazine, I came across a feature on winter squashes. The recipe for this savory baked winter tart of sorts caught my eye. It’s called “schiacciata” (pronounced skyah-CHAH-tah), which means “crushed” or “flattened.” It’s made with shredded squash and grated Parmigiano cheese mixed into a simple batter of lightly seasoned flour and water and then baked in a shallow pan. The schiacciata reminds me a little of Ligurian farinata, which is made with chickpea flour. Like farinata, it is thin and has a dense, custard-like interior, with browned, slightly lacy edges. But the squash gives it a mellow sweetness and a pretty pumpkin color. Cut into thin slices and garnished with fresh sage, it makes an enticing fall appetizer.

The recipe in the magazine specified specified zucca mantovana, a thick-rind squash, with turban-shaped, ribbed, and squat green variations. It grows up in Lombardy around Mantova—as you might have guessed by the name—and has dense, sweet flesh. I couldn’t find one at the market in Penne, so I settled for a squash that looked to be a buttercup or a kabocha. It worked beautifully. I’ve tweaked the recipe slightly, adding sautéed onion to the mix and topping the schiacciata with crumbled fried sage leaves.

Serve the schiacciata as an appetizer along with cheese and salumi, or as a side to grilled sausages. I cut myself a slice for lunch and enjoyed it, still slightly warm, with some fresh sheep’s milk ricotta (photo above).

Schiacciata di Zucca con Salvia

