New Tour: A Taste of the Lakes
Join me in October 2026 as we explore the food of Italy's northern Lake District
Dear Friends,
I’m excited to finally, formally announce my latest culinary tour in collaboration with Beautiful Liguria: TASTE OF THE LAKES: Culinary Adventures from Verona to Lake Orta.
Next October (2026), I will be hosting a group of travelers for this week-long culinary exploration of Italy’s northern Lake District.
I’m sending this notice out to you, …
