Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
30m

This looks luscious.

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Suzanne Massa's avatar
Suzanne Massa
1h

Hands down, spaghetti is my favorite pasta, for exactly the reasons you so eloquently describe. I do dream of twirling it in puttanesca sauce...as you may already know.

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