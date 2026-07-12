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Today’s newsletter is the first in a new occasional series called “Ode to Spaghetti.” Every so often I’ll be posting a recipe that celebrates this most mundane of pasta shapes (that isn’t mundane at all IMO). The featured recipe is Shrimp Spaghetti alla Camille, a signature pasta dish at the restaurant Anton’s in New York City. The recipe is available to all subscribers; my version with a few modifications is available to paid subscribers.

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Every so often I get asked what my favorite pasta shape is. It’s a fair question and one I’ve thought about a lot over the years but have had a hard time answering. There are so many shapes I adore: chewy cavatelli, made with semolina flour and water; medium shells (great with pesto or cheesy sauces); fusilli corti a.k.a. corkscrew pasta (so good with tomato-based sauces); lovely egg tagliatelle, equally delicious tossed with ragù or butter and Parmigiano cheese. And about a thousand more.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, quite out of the blue, the definitive answer came to me: Spaghetti. The answer is spaghetti. This revelation occurred as I was twirling a forkful of Shrimp Spaghetti alla Camille at Anton’s, a restaurant and wine bar in Manhattan’s West Village that serves French- and Italian-influenced American cuisine. The noodles and several large pink shrimp were bathed in a glossy, soupy cherry tomato sauce (“soupy in a good way,” I wrote in a note to myself on my phone). Whole parsley leaves were scattered over the top of the dish. It looked messy, and so inviting.

I thought to myself, of all the hundreds of pasta shapes in this world, nothing is as satisfying as spaghetti. Nothing. As much as I love all the aforementioned shapes, and many others, I only ever get visceral cravings for spaghetti. It’s the perfect length and perfect thickness for twirling (essential), and when cooked to al dente, it gives you maximum toothsome enjoyment. Don’t come at me with bucatini—I love it with Amatriciana sauce, but it doesn’t twirl effortlessly and the noodle’s girth can sometimes feel too heavy. On the opposite end of the twirling pastas, there’s capellini, or angel hair, which is really only good in soup. It has this strange ability to swell when boiled in water and somehow sauce seems to vanish within its soft tangle.

We could talk about tajarin’, the finely cut egg noodles from Piemonte, or airy tagliatelle, the forever companion to Bolognese ragù. Both delightful. But, again, not spaghetti. I should probably give a nod, too, to the entire canon of stuffed pasta: agnolotti, anolini, cappelletti, ravioli, tortellini, and so many others. I love teaching these shapes—they are fun and rewarding to make—but they take work (snob alert: I do not buy frozen or refrigerated stuffed pasta). Also, you can’t twirl them.

I haven’t even mentioned spaghetti’s seductive qualities. Have you ever seen a bombshell pose with a come hither look in front of a plate of wagon wheels? I rest my case.

Where do you stand on spaghetti? And what’s your favorite spaghetti preparation?

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Back to Anton’s Shrimp Spaghetti alla Camille. Even in their soupy sauce, the noodles were perfectly al dente, and the sauce itself was layered with flavor: cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, smoky chili peppers, and fresh parsley. There was a richness and a depth to it and I told Scott (aka The Winelist) that I thought there might be broth in there. No basil, no grated cheese, and yet they weren’t missed. It was unusual and seemed to me more French than Italian in spirit, but I liked it.

I thought I might try to recreate it when I got home. I did a quick internet search, hoping I could at least find out who Camille was. No such luck there, but lo and behold, there was the recipe, right on the Anton’s website, written out with detailed instructions. It’s a long recipe, and as I suspected, the sauce does indeed contain broth—or, more accurately, a modified shrimp stock made with chicken broth and shrimp shells—along with three kinds of alcohol (Amontillado sherry, Cognac, and white wine).

Anton’s co-owner Nick Anderer wrote in a 2024 Instagram post that the sauce is based on a lobster recipe from the 1920 book The Epicurean: A Complete Treatise of Analytical and Practical Studies on the Culinary Art. The book was written by Charles Ranhofer, the onetime chef de cuisine at the famed Delmonico’s Steakhouse.

You can find Anton’s orignial recipe here. Also, slightly off subject but I came across this New York Times homage to the restaurant’s olive oil mashed potatoes, which I’ve bookmarked to make come fall.

Below is a link to my modified version of Anton’s shrimp spaghetti, available to paid subscribers.

RECIPE: Shrimp Spaghetti alla Camille

This is not an everyday spaghetti recipe to throw together on a Tuesday night. It involves making shrimp stock from homemade chicken broth, blitzing and straining, and other tasks that a harried (or even non-harried) home cook might not want to tackle. But if you’re feeling a bit ambitious on a weekend and looking for a cooking project, give this delicious restaurant take on spaghetti a go. Once the work is done and you’re twirling those al dente noodles around your fork, you won’t regret it.

Also, the stock itself is a great recipe to have in your repertoire. It makes an excellent foundation for risotto, brodetto and other seafood stews, and any number of sauces.

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Anton's Shrimp Spaghetti alla Camille

FRIENDLY REMINDERS

Pasta lovers: Join me on Thursday, July 30, for an online class with 177 Milk Street! In this small-group work shop, we’ll be making Zucchini Anolini, a summer riff on a classic stuffed pasta from Emilia-Romagna. I’ll teach you how to make the dough and roll it out into thin sheets. Then we’ll make a light but richly flavored filling of zucchini and ricotta cheese. And (in a clever and practical twist!) we’ll use the liquid from draining the zucchini to create a light, glossy sauce.

Date and time: Thursday, July 30, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. EDT



Price: $74.59



DISCOUNT: Enter the code PASTA15 to receive a 15% discount on the class.

Click on the button below to register:

Summer Stuffed Pasta Class

Milwaukee and Chicago

Saturday, July 18, 4-6 p.m. CDT: I will be at Semolina MKE Handcrafted Pasta and Pantry, in Milwaukee, where owner-pastaia Petra Orlowski is hosting me for a cookie tasting and book signing at her shop and cooking school. Tickets include cookies, coffee, and wine, plus a signed copy of the book.

GET TICKETS HERE

Sunday, July 19, 10:30-12:30 a.m CDT: The Chicago chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is hosting a morning of coffee and Italian cookies at Sip Society Coffee Education Center. There will be an Italian Cookies Q & A, with coffee service provided by Wolf at the Door, a culinary cookbook pop-up in Chicago. Tickets include all food and drink and a signed copy of Italian Cookies.

GET TICKETS HERE

Easton, MD

On Saturday, August 1, I’ll be at Piazza Italian Market for a book signing and talk with owner Emily Chandler. The book signing is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and our conversation will take place next door at Accanto from 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION HERE

Finally, if you are enjoying Italian Cookies, please consider leaving a review on Amazon. These reviews really do help boost the book’s visibility in this algorithm-driven world. Grazie!

Review Italian Cookies

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica