Ada Boni. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

This week’s newsletter features a Q & A with the editors of the new English-language edition of Il Talismano della Felicità, or The Talisman of Happiness. Plus, two classic recipes from the book: Cabbage with Anchovy Sauce; and Spaghetti con Cacio e Pepe.

IF EVER I HAD to leave my house in an emergency and could grab only one thing to take with me, it would be my mother’s copy of Il Talismano della Felicità, by Ada Boni.

First published in 1929, this encyclopedic cookbook of Italian home cooking contained some 2,000 recipes, beginning with two pages of detailed instructions for how to make meat broth and ending with a succinct three-paragraph recipe for punch al cioccolato, spiced chocolate liqueur. In my mom’s copy, a 1949 Serie d’Oro second edition, there is an extended final section on how to receive guests, with instructions on preparing sandwiches and drinks for a buffet—including directions for brewing espresso, Turkish coffee, Arab coffee, Viennese coffee, and bruléed coffee; and sub-sections on how to throw parties for children, teens, and adults. The final, final entry (before the extensive index) is “Lunch per il giorno delle nozze,” or “Wedding day lunch.”

In between, there are chapters on Sauces, Antipasti, Primi Piatti (with subsections on minestre, zuppe, minestroni, pastas, rice, gnocchi, and polenta). This is followed by Hot Antipasti, Fried Foods, Eggs, Fish (fresh and preserved), Meat (subdivided by animal), Cold Dishes, Salads, Vegetables and Preserved Fruits. Then there is Pasticceria, which itself is divided into Swiss pastry, pastries made with dough, fruit desserts, puddings, semifreddi, frozen desserts, mini desserts (including cookies), and more. Think of it as an Italian version of The Joy of Cooking or The Fannie Farmer Cookbook, only even more complete.

It is such a comprehensive book, I sometimes wonder why I own any others! My mother’s copy is three inches thick from cover to cover. It has no photos, but it does have simple labeled illustrations of kitchen tools and a handful of beautiful colored plates depicting aromatic herbs and vegetables, mushroom varieties, and various animal carcasses broken down into cuts. Over the years, I’ve fantasized about translating the book into English, but whenever I opened it and flipped through its seemingly endless pages, all I could think was: How? While many of the recipes are simple and easy to follow, others are inscrutable, assume much knowledge on the part of the cook, and/or involve obscure ingredients. Who would cook from such recipes nowadays?

Ada Boni

Boni was born in 1881 in Rome, not long after Italy became a unified country. She was the editor of a monthly ladies’ magazine called Preziosa. Her cookbook was (and remains) the cooking bible for generations of Italian cooks. An English-language version was published in 1950, but it is severely pared down and pales in comparison.

Last month, a new, comprehensive translation, called The Talisman of Happiness and billed on the cover as “the most iconic Italian cookbook ever written,” was published by Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. The book comprises 912 pages and 1680 recipes.

I recently spoke with Michael Szczerban, the vice-president and publisher at Voracious, and editorial director Raquel Pelzel, who both worked on The Talisman of Happiness. It was Michael who launched the rather quixotic project of publishing the new translation, more than a decade ago. It began, he said, during a conversation with the author Samin Nosrat. He was editing her first book, the best-selling Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and Ada Boni’s name came up. Michael had never heard of her and was curious to find out more.

“At the time I had recently been promoted to editor and I was really hungry,” he said. “I was looking for everything that I could turn into a book…I had a practice every Friday of trying to take part of the day to write to people who I thought were amazing, to chase down ideas, and so on. And so every Friday I was taking a little bit of time to try to find out who this Ada Boni person was.” Michael did not speak Italian, and there was very little information on Boni in English. He had zero luck trying to reach the book’s publisher, Editore Colombo.

“Over the years I tried everything, talking to the scouts and [publishing] rights directors of Italian publishers who would sometimes come to New York,” he said. “When I would go to a book fair, if there was an Italian trade commission kiosk for cultural exchange, I would try to chat people up.”

After years of trying, he finally found a connection through someone at a British book packager—a company that works with international publishers to conceive and produce books. “It was a case of she knew someone who knew a guy who knew a guy, you know—the daisy chain of Italian relationships.” The connection was a great-nephew of Boni’s, who ultimately gave the project his blessing. The packager worked with Voracious on producing the English translation, and with a handful of other publishers on editions for Australia, France, and Germany.

The book, Michael reports, has not only been well received; it’s already a bestseller. “It was a national bestseller in the US and a Canadian bestseller in its first week,” he said. “We’ve gone back for a total of three printings and are setting the book up to continue to sell for a long time. We’re expecting a brisk holiday season.”

I’ve condensed the rest of my conversation with Michael and Raquel into a Q & A, which I’ve edited for clarity and space.

BUONA DOMENICA: It took more than a decade to get this book out into the world Why were you so determined to stick with it?

MICHAEL SZCZERBAN: The more I couldn’t get it, the more I was like, goddamn it I’m gonna get it! It was always there. I think, also, that I had seen the success of the book The Silver Spoon [a 2005 translation of Il Cucchiaio d’Argento, a massive 1950 cookbook and reference tome published by the design and architecture magazine Domus]. Not to knock that book, but I felt that it was strangely cold and author-less. It was this encyclopedia, but from whom? Where was the human behind it? The thought that the book that preceded it came from a singular woman who was doing this at a time when women didn’t really have economic or cultural power on their own—I began to feel a sense of mission. And that’s why I never gave it up no matter how many dead ends there were.

BD: Were you working off a specific edition of Il Talismano della Felicità? How did the process work?

MS: Without Raquel joining Voracious a year ago I don’t think we would have been able to publish this book this fall. I said, “I need some help editing this crazy book, have you ever heard of it? How would you feel about editing 1680 recipes?”

RAQUEL PELZEL: I hadn’t heard of it, but I was like, “Sure!” I assumed I would get the manuscript and that it was going to be in a certain style, the recipes in a formula, and that I would be proofreading it. We started getting chapters in from the packager, and quickly it became clear that it needed a lot more touch than either of us had originally thought. There were eight different translators who worked on [the English translation of] the book. They used the 1999 edition, which is the most recent, but I think there were some inclusions from the 1959 edition.

Our goal was to keep Ada’s voice in it as much as possible. That’s what made it so special. And that’s where details like the ‘Ada Says’ came into play. [These are short quotes pulled from the Italian edition in which Boni offers tips and bits of kitchen wisdom].

BD: That brings us to the design of the book. To me it feels very true to my Italian copy, even if there are, of course some differences. The recipes haven’t been modernized, there are no photos. It has this clean, pared-down appearance, with these simple decorative red and black illustrations of ingredients peppered throughout. How did the design take shape?

RP: It was a long way to get there, and that’s where the illustrations come in. We thought they would help give the book a kind of human touch. We were trying to think of how we could bring Ada into the book and make sure it feels like there was a human behind it. And I think that comes through in the typography and the type choices, and also there are some hand-drawn rules. Those touches, the little diamonds next to ‘Ada Says.’ It doesn’t feel like just words on a page. It feels richer. Sometimes there are many recipes on a page, and we didn’t want people to feel overwhelmed by looking at so many, so we wanted to figure out a style that seemed fluid and not overwhelming and also kind of homey and heirloomy.

MS: Right. How do you have that warm and inviting feel while also cramming so many recipes into this? I think some people might look at a spread like this and say, There’s not a whole lot going on. But in order for everything to hang together—almost 1000 pages in a book—I think we really did have to consider every aspect.

RP: When to have shaded boxes [giving basic instructions on how to prepare or cook certain ingredients], how much would they be shaded, what would chapter openers look like? All of it was very bespoke, even down to the cover, which was designed by an amazing gentleman, Nick Misani. Interestingly, there’s an Australian edition that came out a week after the American edition and it has a different cover. It’s a beautiful cover but it’s more modern. And we really wanted this to look like someone’s treasure book. It’s a very different vibe but we couldn’t be happier. It feels very of a time, and timeless.

BD: Photos have become an essential part of cookbooks. But there are none in this book. What was behind this decision? Were you worried that it might put readers off?

MS: In a typical book, where there’s something like 95 recipes, we are always asking, what’s the point of having a recipe in the book if there’s no photo depicting it, because if there’s no photo to whet your appetite or to tell you that you did it right, very few people are going to cook it. That’s just consumer behavior. On the other hand, this is a classic cookbook, not a modern cookbook. There’s also the consideration of cost. It sounds like we’re all brilliant visionary people having done this book now that people are loving it. But to say to a roomful of people who have never heard of this thing that you want to publish a 100 year old book by a lady who’s dead for four decades and that has no photos, all of a sudden you start to sound like a crazy person. And when the company is allowing editors to invest its funds, there comes a limit, I think. If we had tried to photograph it, it would have been hundreds of thousands of dollars.

RP: Even if we had selected 100 recipes to photograph, that’s just a fraction of the book. I think having photos would be almost a disservice to the book because there’s a certain amount of…I don’t know. When you’re reading these recipes you almost have to let go. When I was having my kids, for my first one I had my birthing plan: what music was going to be playing, the lights were going to be dim. And of course, none of this happened, and I had to let go. And think with these recipes there is a degree of letting go. You don’t have the step-by-step hand-holding here. You have Ada instructing you, and sometimes very firmly, on what her thoughts are in how you should proceed. But I think there is this degree of trusting yourself and kind of going on this ride. And not having photos is kind of like imagining the story in your head, I guess, and kind of being surprised and delighted with the outcome.

Cover of an Italian edition of Il Talismano; a peek inside my mom's copy

BD: Let’s talk about the recipes. Some are very long, some are two or three sentences. A few are detailed, others vague, and most assume some knowledge on the part of the cook. For example, there’s a recipe for Zampi di Maiale con Broccoli, or Pig’s Trotters with Broccoli and Sausages that starts, “Clean the trotters well, then scrape them and singe them.”

MS: [Laughs] My first thought about that was, “Why would some people not clean trotters well?” To me, it’s staying true to the book as written, and gaining confidence in a recipe by doing it, even if it might be vague.

RP: There’s a degree of surrender here, of giving yourself up a little bit to Ada. You know what’s interesting? We had a potluck here at the office and probably about 25 people made food from the book, which was really fun. These weren’t all people who cook all the time. And still, everything turned out. Michael and I would send each other messages while we were editing the book saying, “Can you believe this?” Or sometimes there’d be a moment where I’d be like, I don’t understand this. I think she means this, but then I’d have to check myself because I can’t put words into her mouth and there’s no one to ask. We might go to the translators and ask, Is this an accurate translation of the sentence? But we had to be so careful not to change her intensions with the recipe. I think we very purposefully walked this delicate line, what to query, what to change, and what to leave as is.

BD: What about the recipe testing process? Was there testing, or did you just rely on the recipes as written and translated and assume that they would work?

MS: There was spot-checking. And we did test some of the greatest hits to make sure that they were right. There was a thread in the comments of the New York Times article asking whether we modernized the book or if we put the recipes through rigorous testing. And what I said was: This was an act of preservation, not transformation. There are a gazillion books in which the recipes have been tested 20 times to Sunday. Take Cacio e Pepe. Like, if you want the molecular version of it, or the Chris Kimball Milk Street version of it, I can get that in another book. What I can’t get is this: the straight dope from the earliest home cookbook from Italy that’s the source of everything. It’s like going to the fountainhead and putting your bottle underneath the stream versus drinking a bottle of Dasani to me. We could have done it the other way but I don’t know that we would have been honoring Ada and her place and the place of this book in history or really doing a service to the world.

BD: Did you envision an audience for this book?

RP: Everyone! I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and half my friends were Italian. Everyone from their parents and themselves to anyone interested in Italian food to anyone who goes to Italy and wants something that feels connected. History buffs, food geeks. There’s very much a sense of time and place with this book.

BD: These two sentences from the introduction really stood out to me: “One of the extraordinary things about The Talisman of Happiness is how from just a few ingredients we have so many recipes. From basic pantry items such as butter, oil, flour, eggs, tomatoes, anchovies, and more, Ada conjured one of the greatest cuisines in the world.” Can you talk about the enduring value of this book?

RP: It is pretty incredible, when you’re neck deep in these recipes, the ingredients that keep popping up again and again. I mean, Ada definitely has a go-to pantry.

MS: That contained way more truffles than my pantry.

RP: She loved her truffles and anchovies. But also surprises like Gruyère, that was a surprising one.

MS: White sauce, there’s so much white sauce! I think it speaks to the economy of the time that from just a few things, this magnificent cornucopia came into being. And it is one of the ways that this book, despite being ancient in some regards, is also in some ways thoroughly modern. There was, and still is, this intense connection to the land and the need to use every piece of something, and also to be able to deploy things in different ways. To me, The Talisman of Happiness is a name that resonates in so many different ways as you get deeper into the book. Even if all you’ve got is tomatoes, anchovies, and pasta, a recipe book that tells you how to eat something different every day is definitely a path to happiness.

BD: So how should someone approach this book, especially if they are not familiar with Ada Boni or the original Il Talismano della Felicità?

RP: Maybe you just close your eyes and pick a page.

MS: And hope you don’t pick one that involves cleaning a trotter well! I do think it can be daunting, the question of where do you begin. One of the dishes that I like thinking about a lot is this warm cabbage salad, I think it’s got maybe three or four ingredients. It’s got green cabbage, vinegar, anchovies, and olive oil. Basically, you boil the individual cabbage leaves and then chop them. You’ve got to love anchovies and cabbage, and vinegar, but if you do, it’s this super bracing side dish that is great with anything rich on the other side, and it is so simple to make. You just have to find it in the book.

MORE ON ADA BONI

Have you cooked any of Ada Boni’s recipes? Tell me more.

RECIPE: Ada’s Spaghetti con Cacio e Pepe

Ada Boni’s recipe is the cacio e pepe I grew up with, made by my mom, no cheffy technique required! All it takes is a vigorous stirring of the cooked noodles with a generous amount of finely grated pecorino cheese, freshly ground black pepper, and some of the starchy pasta cooking water. Ada’s recipe calls for 700 g (1 pound, 5 ounces) of pasta; I’ve adjusted it down slightly to 1 pound (500 g), which serves 4.

I used both the recipe in my mom’s 1949 edition of Il Talismano della Felicità and the newly translated version, The Talisman of Happiness, published by Voracious books. They differ only in that the English version calls for adding a spoonful of oil to the pasta water (I omitted this).

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 package (500 g) spaghetti

Salt

72 g (2 1/2 ounces) finely grated pecorino cheese; about 1 cup (I use a microplane)

Lots of freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook the spaghetti in plenty of boiling salted water.

As soon as it is cooked, drain, but not completely; leave a little water to melt the grated pecorino and prevent the pasta from clumping. Stir vigorously, then toss with plenty of pepper (about 1 tablespoon) and serve very hot.

RECIPE: Ada’s Cabbage in Anchovy Sauce

This recipe from Ada Boni’s book The Talisman of Happiness is another good reminder of how simple Italian cooking is at its core. Here, tender leaves of briefly boiled cabbage are dressed with a punchy sauce of olive oil, vinegar and anchovies. That’s it. Serve it as is, or try any number of variations: toss in green olives, for example, or shave over some excellent Parmigiano cheese. I topped mine (pictured above) with more anchovies. Note that this recipe makes a lot of cabbage, and can easily be halved. I would make the same amount of sauce. Any leftover sauce can be turned into salad dressing.

Also, because there are so few ingredients in this recipe, be sure to use the best quality your budget allows.

Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica