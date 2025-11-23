Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viola Buitoni's avatar
Viola Buitoni
20h

Wonderful publishing story! A couple of tidbits I love about the Talismano…one is that it is originally written for young brides, the title says it all! Secondly, tradition has it that it is bad luck to buy this for yourself, it should be a present. I did keep true to the second, though I was given it long before my husband entered the scene-it brought lots of happiness to my single life!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Emiko Davies's avatar
Emiko Davies
20h

I loved hearing about the backstory of this new edition! Always a favourite book in my house and my books. I have several copies of the Talisman, even multiple translations of vintage versions of it -- it was always really interesting to me what ended up in the old UK and US versions of it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 domenicacooks
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture