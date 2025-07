In 2009, when I was researching The Glorious Pasta of Italy, I learned of Anellini alla Pecorara, from Abruzzo’s Teramo province. Hand-shaped pasta rings made with egg-rich dough are dressed in tomato sauce (or Abruzzese ragù) enriched with cubes of eggplant, peppers, and zucchini. The crowning touch is a shower of pure white sheep’s milk ricotta on top…