Abruzzo in Tavola. Art by Daniela Bracco

Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. Please click on the little heart at the top to make this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world.

This week’s newsletter debuts a new feature: Abruzzo in Tavola, in which I share a story and recipe from the region. I’ll be focusing on Abruzzo and its neighbor Molise once a month during 2026 as a way to bring to you a lesser-known part of Italy and to more deeply explore my own family heritage. I’ve created an Abruzzo in Tavola category, which you’ll find in the navigation bar at the top of the Buona Domenica home page. This will enable you to easily search for specific posts and recipes related to Abruzzo or Molise as the content in this category grows.

Browse the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—250 and counting(!)—here. All archived newsletters and recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter.

The humble components of pizz’ e foje

One of the miracles about Italy in general, and Abruzzo in particular, is that no matter how much time I spend here, I am always coming across “new” dishes. As in new to me. When I was researching The Glorious Pasta of Italy, I was introduced to maccheroni alla mugnaia, a long, loopy noodle that is stretched by hand. In all my years of coming to Abruzzo when I was growing up, I had never encountered it, even though it dates back centuries. It bowled me over. (I wrote about it for The Washington Post.)

“Pizz’ e foje” is the latest example. It didn’t cross my radar until a couple of years ago, even though it predates the modern oven.