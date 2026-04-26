Dinner at an iconic restaurant; food surfing at the Ferry Building; visits to three museums; focaccia in North Beach; and brunch with a long-lost college friend.

Somehow, dear reader, I managed to sandwich all of that in between events promoting Italian Cookies. The week in (and around) San Francisco has flown by, and while I’m sad to leave, I’m grateful for the reception that the book has gotten here. I’m especially grateful to the many people who worked so hard to launch it into the world and to those of you who took the time to find me and say hi. It’s been a joy to put faces to names.

Here are a few highlights of extra-curricular activities that also helped make the week memorable (if you’re looking for cookie content, you’ll find plenty on my Instagram).

FOOD HIGHLIGHTS

Zuni Café and its Roast Chicken; and the Baked Hawaii at Liholiho Yacht Club

This was my fourth or fifth visit to San Francisco (the first was more than 30 years ago). And yet, somehow, it took until last Saturday make it to Zuni Café for dinner. Yes, Scott and I had the wood-fired roast chicken, and yes it lived up to the hype (the bird is dry-brined at length, then roasted in a wood-burning oven and served topped with a warm bread salad studded with currants and pine nuts).

At A16, we loved the Fave e Cicoria, a silky purée of dried fava beans topped with sautéed bitter greens. And at Liholiho Yacht Club, the standouts were the appetizer of crunchy furikake potato chips with kimchi dip and smoked trout roe; and Baked Hawaii dessert, a beehive dome of marshmallowy meringue, orange chiffon cake, and coconut POG (passion fruit, orange, and guava) sorbet.

We made many morning treks to the Ferry Building for coffee, but the food counter we were most drawn to was an empanaderia called El Porteño. Its warm aroma wafted through the hall, and the flaky jamon y queso empanada, made with prosciutto and fontina, might be the best thing I ate all week…

Lemongrass-Steamed Clams and Chocolate-Black Sesame Meringue Cake at The Anchovy Bar

Or maybe it was the Lemongrass Steamed Clams with Makrut Lime Sambal and Sweet Potato at The Anchovy Bar, a small fish and wine bar recommended to us by my friend and fellow Italian cookbook author Viola Buitoni, who lives in SF. And if not the clams, then surely it was the dessert that followed, a Chocolate-Black Sesame Meringue Cake with Jasmine Blossom Cloud Cream.

Enough good food, in other words, to make us ponder, if only for a moment, a post-retirement, cross-country move.

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OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Paintings in the Monet and Venice exhibit at the de Young Museum

I had high hopes for feasting on paintings of creamy, colorful diner cakes and pie slices by the late Bay Area artist Wayne Thiebaud. But alas, there was not a single one on display at SF MOMA, even though the museum has quite a few in its collection (I’m told there was a big exhibition recently, so maybe San Franciscans are on a Thiebaud break.)

On the upside, Scott and I did catch Monet and Venice at the de Young Museum. The paintings are described in the exhibition’s material as “among his most dazzling,” and they are—full of light and color and atmosphere and movement. It’s incredible to think that the painter only visited Venice once, and not until he was 68. His two-month sojourn produced dozens of paintings. They are shown, along with the works of others who painted Venice, including Canaletto, Renoir, and John Singer Sargent. The final room of the exhibit showcases several large canvases of Monet’s famous waterlily paintings, which came after Venice. The exhibit’s curators posit that these works of reflections, shifting light, and luminous colors, were influenced by the artist’s time on the banks of La Serenissima.

Two of the Piazzoni murals at the de Young

While at the de Young, we wandered into the Piazzoni Murals Room, where ten floor-to-ceiling paintings by Swiss-born Italian-American painter Gottardo Piazzoni are on display. It was my first encounter with this California modernist artist and I was mesmerized by these serene 1930s land and sea vistas. (The murals were originally created for the old Main Library and transferred when the library was converted to the San Francisco Asian Art Museum.)

A carretto Siciliano at the Museo Italo Americano in San Francisco

The next evening, I found myself gazing at two smaller Piazzoni paintings at the San Francisco Museo Italo Americano. The museum, which hosted an Italian Cookies book event, has an impressive collection of Italian and Italian-American art, including two pieces by the great architectural sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro, and a glorious, ornately painted carretto Siciliano (pictured above). If you do get to the city, do not miss it.

Snapshots of North Beach: Caffè Greco, the window of Liguria Bakery, and signs in the window of Little City Market

I did not grow up in an Italian-American neighborhood. So whenever I’m in the vicinity of a “little Italy,” I am drawn to it. I love to walk around, peer into the cafés and delicatessens, and soak in the atmosphere. One morning, Scott and I walked to North Beach. We stopped for coffee at Caffè Greco, a place we had visited 33 years ago (!) on our honeymoon, and then found our way to Liguria Bakery, which has been operating since 1911. It is a spare space, with white walls and white shelves holding stacks of the bakery’s signature brick oven focaccias—onion, garlic and rosemary, and raisin—wrapped in white paper and tied with white string. During my stay in San Francisco I was gifted not one, but two, raisin focaccias (thank you, Torie Ritchie and Sandra Bagnatori). Scott and I have been snacking on them the whole week. They are uniquely good, slender yet pillowy, a tiny bit salty and generously studded with plush raisins. We went back on Saturday morning to pick up one more to bring to our friends Diane and Greg in Portland, OR, where we are headed today. Alas, at 10 a.m., the bakery was already sold out.

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Two more great things happened this week.I finally Mr. Spatchcock himself, Michael Procopio, in person at Omnivore Books! He is one of my favorite storytellers here on Substack, so it meant a lot that someone whose writing I admire came out to say hello. Also at Omnivore, I got to meet the lovely Giovanna Solimando, who lives in the Bay area but whose newsletter My Half-Apulian Table delves into stories and culinary traditions from her native Puglia. Grazie, amici.

And, I was reunited with a college friend whom I had not seen in four decades. Kate and I were both English majors at Skidmore College, but she headed west right after graduation (technically before, though she came back for the ceremony). We sat next to each other at Commencement, hugged goodbye, and poof, that was that. Our lives skipped forward. A few weeks ago, I got an email from Kate, who had learned about a couple of my Italian Cookies events in San Francisco. She and her husband invited Scott and me to brunch at their home, where Kate and I had a chance to catch up after too many years. She had pulled out her Skidmore yearbook and I flipped through it, marveling at how young we were once upon a time.

NOTES

There’s a new edition of The Winelist coming up this week for paid subscribers. Stay tuned.

I recently spoke with Christopher Kimball of 177 Milk Street about some of my favorite ‘secret’ cookies of Italy. I also spoke with Wendy Holloway's Flavor of Italy about the research that went into the book.

There are still a few open spots for Food Writers Retreat in Maine (June 2-5) and Food Writers on the Western Riviera, Italy (Oct. 15-21). Consider joining us for one of these small-group retreats, where we focus on developing your voice and getting your work out into the world.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica