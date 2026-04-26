Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Flavor of Italy's avatar
Flavor of Italy
2d

In some ways, San Francisco is my home away from home. Domenica, I'm loving this vicarious dive into the city with everything you're doing!

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Susie Middleton's avatar
Susie Middleton
2d

Wow, so many fun things you managed to do - while doing book promotion at the same time - I am so impressed! I love SF so much - used to have more opportunities to go in the FC days, and truly the food and the neighborhoods are like no other. Enjoyed visiting those museums with you virtually too - you really did make the most of your trip. And oh that foccacia!

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
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