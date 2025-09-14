Spicy illustration by Daniela Bracco

This week's newsletter features two preserves for September: Peperoncini Sott'Olio, or hot peppers preserved in oil—an essential ingredient in the cooking of Abruzzo; and Confettura di Pomodori Verdi, an alluring, old-fashioned green tomato preserve.

Last month, someone who lives a couple of streets from me began putting out bouquets of zinnias from their garden in small jars and glasses. The flowers stood in tiered rows on a semi-circular garden shelf waiting to be claimed. For weeks, I eyed them as I passed by on my daily walks, too self-conscious to scoop one up. Finally, I gave in and brought a glass home. I set it on a glazed ceramic stool. For the better part of two weeks I’ve watched as the zinnias’ colors changed from hot pink and apricot to vintage rose, mauve, and dusky cocoa, their centers brown and bumble-bee yellow, the texture of their leaves going from soft silk to a starchy taffeta stiffness. Watching their transformation has brought me daily doses of joy, no small feat considering all the appalling acts that seem to be happening all around us, all the time. Even now that they are nearly spent, I am reluctant to throw the flowers away. I don’t know the person who has been putting them out; I’ve never even seen them, but the other day I left a jar of preserves on their front stoop in a gesture of appreciation for someone who chose to sow flowers instead of hate. Can we please have more of this?

Two New Cookbooks I’m Enjoying

On the subject of finding joy, one of the greatest sources for me has always been cookbooks, not only as a writer but as a reader and a cook. My history with cookbooks stretches back to my childhood, when I would while away hours going through the titles in my mom’s small but engrossing collection. Although she had mostly Italian books—Ada Boni, Artusi, Giuliano Bugialli, Marcella Hazan—she also had some cool outliers (for a 1970s Italian-American New Jersey kitchen), like a 1978 copy of The Savannah Cookbook, by Harriet Ross Colquitt, with an introduction by Ogden Nash; and The Laura Secord Canadian Cookbook (1966).

I want to give a shout out to two new books, sent to me by friends, that I am enjoying and think you will, too. One is Chesnok—Cooking from My Corner of the Diaspora: Recipes from Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, by

, here on Substack. Her book joins a growing number of really good books about the food of Eastern European countries. Polina and I met about a decade ago when she was living in Charlottesville (VA) and just starting to break into food writing. She had a blog in which she wrote stories and shared recipes from her Eastern European background (her mother is from Georgia, her father from Armenia, and she was born in Ukraine). Not long afterward, Polina moved to Seattle, where her career flourished. She published two books—

Polina’s new book, Chesnok, is a much bigger book, a passion project that she says was some 10 years in the making. She delves into her own family’s story of fleeing Georgia in the early 1990s when she was a baby, just as the Soviet Union was splitting up, and finding a new life as refugees in Rhode Island. There were church potlucks with other families from former Soviet republics and, as she grew older, a growing desire to write down the recipes, as well as the warmth and generosity of people at the heart of the post-Soviet table.

Among the recipes I have bookmarked to make:

Olivier Salad (Russian Potato Salad)

Penovani Khachapuri (Georgian Flaky Cheese Bread)

Uzbek Plov (Lamb and Rice Pilaf)

White Cherry and Hazelnut Preserves

* * * * *

I have a personal connection to the second book, The Sweet Life at La Fortezza: Italian Desserts and Interiors from My Home in Tuscany, by

. She is an accomplished food stylist from Atlanta who, some years ago, bought a dilapidated fortress in the rugged northwestern part of Tuscany and turned it into a dream house—well, more than that. The property comprises several buildings, with guest rooms, terraces, a vineyard, and a beautiful garden surrounded by green mountains. She now runs retreats and other events at La Fortezza (I taught a preserving workshop there a few years ago and can attest to how exquisite it is!). Annette’s book is filled with gorgeous interior and exterior shots of La Fortezza and recipes for a range of classic and modern desserts from Tuscany and beyond (you’ll find my recipe for

Among the recipes I have bookmarked to make:

Bignè alla Crema (iced cream puffs)

Chestnut Flour Fritters with Ricotta and Chestnut Honey

Stracchino della Duchessa (layered chocolate chip semifreddo)

Liquore di Crema al Pistacchio (Pistachio Cream Liqueur)

Which new cookbooks are you looking forward to this fall?

Two Preserves to Make Right Now

I love this period of transition at the farmers market. Heartier greens are making a comeback, sweet potatoes and the first winter squashes are keeping company with the last of the corn, and the onion bins are full. Green tomatoes are nudging out the red, and hot peppers are ablaze with color. Here are two simple and timely preserves. Give them a try and let me know how it goes.

Have you put up any preserves lately? Tell me more.

RECIPE: Peperoncini Sott’Olio

Last week I picked up a couple of pints of multicolored hot peppers. It’s been a good season for hot peppers here in northern Virginia. The relatively dry conditions mean peppers are concentrated with heat and flavor. I set some out to dry, spreading them out on a large pizza pan. Because they are already low in moisture, I don’t have to do anything beyond let them be for a few weeks. Once they are completely dried, I’ll blitz them in the food processor to make crushed red pepper. With the rest I made one of my favorite condiments, one that I really can’t do without: peperoncini sott’olio, or hot peppers preserved in oil.

Chili peppers are an essential ingredient in the cuisines of Abruzzo and Calabria. Across both regions, you will find garlands of colorful peppers hanging from balconies or from pantry ceilings or for sale at roadside stands. The regions’ salumi (cured meats) are spiked with hot pepper, and it is often a foundational ingredient in sautés, soups, and sauces. If you eat at a restaurant in Abruzzo, hot pepper in one form or another will almost always be brought to the table. In summer it is likely to be a whole fresh chili pepper, either red or green or one of each, set on a plate with a pair of small scissors. You snip as much as you like directly onto your pasta or soup or whatever you happen to be eating. When fresh aren’t in season, you’re likely to be offered an array of preserved peppers: whole dried, dried and crushed, dried and ground to a powder, whole preserved in oil, paste preserved in oil, whole preserved in vinegar, chopped preserved in vinegar, and probably several other options I’m forgetting.

Here is my go-to recipe for half-dried peperoncini sott’olio. The peppers are first salted, then steeped in vinegar before being packed in jars in olive oil. You’ll be surprised a just how much a small spoonful of this spicy condiment can elevate food with its pungent heat, whether a pot of beans or vegetable soup, simple tomato sauce, ragù, or stew.

Makes about 1 pint (two 1/2-pint jars)

INGREDIENTS

2 pints (1/2 pound; 227 g) smallish chili peppers

2 1/2 tablespoons coarse salt

White wine vinegar or cider vinegar

Extra-virgin olive oil

EQUIPMENT

Disposable kitchen gloves

Clean kitchen towel

2 sterilized 1/2-pint jars and their lids (see Cook’s Note)



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Wash and dry the peppers. Wearing disposable gloves, cut the tops off the peppers with kitchen scissors or a sharp knife, then snip or cut the peppers crosswise into small pieces about 1/4-inch (6 mm) wide. Scoop them into a bowl and stir in the salt. Let the peppers marinate overnight (you can leave them uncovered or cover the lightly with a sheet of waxed paper). Drain well and squeeze out excess moisture with paper towels. Again, make sure you are wearing disposable kitchen gloves. The amount of liquid will depend on how moist or dry the peppers are to begin with. There was very little liquid in the most recent batch I made. Place the peppers in a heat-proof bowl.

2. Bring 1 to 2 cups (250 to 500 ml) white wine vinegar or cider vinegar to a boil. Pour just enough of this over the peppers to cover them and let stand 2 hours. Drain in a colander set in the sink. Spread the peppers out on a clean kitchen towel and let them dry overnight.

3. Pack the peppers into sterilized jars and cover with olive oil. Screw on the lids and let the peppers rest at room temperature for 24 hours. Store them in the refrigerator, where they will last for at least six months. Top them off with more oil to keep them submerged. The oil will congeal in the fridge, so just scoop out what you need and return the jar to the refrigerator. My peppers typically last more than a year stored this way, but because they are not processed, you should always check them carefully before using. If there are any signs of mold or yeast growth, bubbles or fermentation, or if they smell off, discard them.

COOK’S NOTE: To sterilize jars, wash them in warm soapy water. Set them on a small baking tray and put them in a cold oven. Turn the oven to 225° F (107° C) and let the jars heat up for 30 minutes. Turn off the oven and leave the jars inside until you are ready to fill them.

To sanitize lids and rings, put them in a pot with cold water and heat until the water is just beginning to boil. Turn off the heat and leave the lids in the water until you need them.

Peperoncini Sott'Olio

RECIPE: Confettura di Pomodori Verdi

My mom made green tomato preserves every year when I was a child. I did not care for it back then, but now I love it (of course!). Working on Preserving Italy changed my mind. I wanted to include a recipe since it’s a traditional Italian preserve. I couldn’t find my mom’s so I ended up using the one in Ada Boni’s Il Talismano della Felicità as my guide. It turned out very similar to my admittedly vague recollection of my mom’s preserve, though Mom’s had more lemon peel incorporated into hers (citrus lover that she was!). My recipe is a bit sweeter and less lemony, and heavy on the vanilla. It’s definitely a preserve for toast, or sharp cheese, and also good as a filling for a classic jam crostata.

Green Tomato Preserves

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica