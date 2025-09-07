Buona Domenica

Gabrielle
11h

I first “met” you in that Food & Wine story!

We all loved the polpette, and I clipped it out and saved it in my notebook. Years later I got Glorious Vegetables (my first book of yours and still a favorite) and I thought Hey, this recipe feels familiar…pulled out my notebook and there you were!

I love the addition of porcini in them.

I recently made another version of Ligurian polpette which includes a little chopped dried porcini and they are delicious in there too. (From Olivia Cavalli’s Stagioni, which is a lovely book). Looking forward to trying your recipe as Michela is a huge fan and has requested more soon.

I had not really noticed that cake recipe in GV (I am so taken with that carrot cake I was blind to the others !) but I confess you got me with the Yodel mention 😂. It felt Extra Fancy when I would get one of those in my lunch box as a kid. They came wrapped in foil then and even that seemed fancy! Saved to try, hopefully sooner than later. I do seem to have several zucchini rolling around in my fridge.

3 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
Jolene Handy
8h

Can’t wait to be eating real food again in a few weeks,I want the Polpette! I’m making potholders for my friends, what colors would you like, Domenica? (Greens, to go with your kitchen tile? Something else? Let me know!) ❤️

3 more comments...

