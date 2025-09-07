Illustration by Daniela Bracco , from the archives. Daniela is on a secret mission. More soon!

This week's newsletter features three vegetable-centric recipes for waning summer days: Eggplant and Porcini Polpette, Zucchini and Potato Polpettone and Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Mascarpone Cream.

September snuck in even before the calendar declared its arrival. Over the last two weeks the humidity has dissipated, the light has softened to a buttery gold, and the cicadas have toned down their piercing, high-pitched whine to a gentler thrum. The sunflowers in my daughter’s side-yard garden have tipped their faces down towards the ground, their heads heavy with seeds. Their leaves have begun to dry and turn brown and leathery, like strips of tobacco.

Summer is winding down. Soon I’ll be looking forward to making hearty soups and winter squash caponata and apple cakes and crostatas. But I’m not quite there yet. I’m still hanging over by the last of the tomatoes, the shiny globe eggplants, and the oversize zucchini.

A couple of weeks ago, I pulled out my beat up copy of The Glorious Vegetables of Italy, published in 2013. I’d been seeing recipes in my social media feed for eggplant “meatballs,” which reminded me that I had included a recipe in the book. It had been awhile since I last made it. I love how clever they this recipe is. It feels contemporary but it’s actually a classic dish from Naples—polpette di melanzane. It’s a great example of Neapolitan home cooking and the art of making something pretty fabulous out of not much.

As I was reading over the instructions in my recipe, I also remembered that, years ago, I created an adaptation for Food and Wine magazine—a version that added chopped porcini mushrooms to the mix of eggplant pulp, bread, and eggs. Mixing in porcini elevates the polpette a little. As they soak up the tomato sauce in which they simmer, the “meatballs” infuse the sauce with their earthy flavor. This version seems just right for this in-between season. Scroll down for the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

What’s your most inspired take on eggplant?

MORE CLEVER WAYS WITH EGGPLANT

Round the time I was seeing those eggplant posts on social media, I was also seeing lots of recipes for zucchini cakes, especially chocolate ones. These tended to be accompanied by the clichéd observation that we are all drowning in zucchini and so why not put them in cake as just one more way to get rid of them?

I only wish I had that problem. No neighbor has ever hung a bag of zucchini on my front door knob (is it something I said?) and I have never been adept at growing it—the plants or the fruits always seem to die from root rot or blossom rot or some weird fungus. A few springs ago, my daughter planted a beautiful vegetable garden in the backyard, with lettuces, carrots, potatoes, watermelon, and zucchini. Later that summer, she moved to Detroit and I was left to tend the garden. Literally the minute she drove away, the zucchini started to wither. Now I stick to herbs and my fig tree, which thrives in spite of me, and I buy zucchini at the farmers market. If I occasionally end up with too many, it’s because I was greedy and bought more than I need, an act of which I have certainly been guilty.

Back to the cake. Coincidentally, I also included a recipe for a chocolate zucchini cake in Glorious Veg. I hadn’t made it for probably a decade, but I did remember really liking it, both during recipe testing and also the few times I baked it after the book was published. It had an deep chocolate flavor and a pudding-like texture, thanks, in part, to the use of olive oil in the batter. I decided to revisit it and share the recipe here if I still liked it (I do). I’ve ended up making two small tweaks to the original version: I added a pinch of baking powder, and I frosted the cake with mascarpone cream. As rich as it is, it is also deceptively light. It reminds me of these childhood treats, only much better. Scroll down for the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Predictably, I did end up with a couple of extra zucchini after last week’s farmers market run, as well as some golden summer squash. The latter seemed to glow in the morning light as they sat piled up at the market stall. I couldn’t resist. I put both zucchini and squash to use in a savory Ligurian polpettone. This is a vegetable dish, typically composed of mashed potatoes mixed with a green vegetable: artichokes, green beans, chard or zucchini. The vegetable mix is blended with cheese, eggs, and herbs and baked in a shallow dish with a topping of breadcrumbs.

You probably noticed the similarity between the words polpette and polpettone. Both words come from the word ‘polpa,’ meaning ‘flesh’ or ‘pulp.’ The most common definition of polpette is “meatballs,” and for polpettone, “meatloaf.” However, the terms can also refer to dishes made with puréed or finely chopped vegetables.

All over Genoa and in towns along Liguria’s coast and countryside, you will find osterie and food shops that sell large, shallow pans of baked polpettoni. The pans are lined up in the shops’ display windows, the tops of the polpettoni decoratively scored and beautifully browned from being cooked in a wood-fired oven. It’s a tempting sight. You can buy a slice as a snack, for lunch, or to take on a hike or picnic. It’s good casual food, and like the eggplant polpette, a dish that deftly balances between summer and fall. Scroll down for the recipe, available to all.

What’s your favorite recipe for showcasing zucchini?

MORE CLEVER WAYS WITH ZUCCHINI

RECIPE: Zucchini and Potato Polpettone

There are many variations of Ligurian polpettone, including this one pairing thinly sliced zucchini with mashed potatoes and mixed herbs. However, you should feel confident in switching out the zucchini for something else if you like—artichokes, Swiss chard, green beans, and so on. Just use the same quantity (measured by weight).

Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds (680 g) yellow potatoes (about 3)

Fine sea salt

1 1/2 pounds (680 g) firm zucchini (about 3)

1 small white or yellow onion

1 small clove garlic (optional)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

2 tablespoon minced fresh herbs: basil, marjoram, and parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup (100 g) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

3 to 4 tablespoons dried unseasoned breadcrumbs

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Put the potatoes in a pot with cold water to cover by 2 inches and salt generously. Cover and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat slightly to prevent sputtering and boil until the potatoes are tender and can be easily pierced with a cake tester, about 30 minutes. Drain and let them cool until you can hold them without burning your fingers. Peel them and rice them into a bowl or mash them well with a potato masher.

2. Heat the oven to 375° F (190° C). Slice the zucchini lengthwise into quarters, then cut the slices crosswise into thin wedge-shaped pieces.

3. Finely dice the onion and mince the garlic, if using. Put them in a skillet with 3 tablespoons olive oil. Cook on medium-low until they are soft and translucent. Sprinkle in the herbs, then add the zucchini, tossing them to coat the pieces with the oil. Add another tablespoon of oil if needed. Season with about 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often, over medium heat for about 15 minutes, until the zucchini is tender but still holding its shape. Scrape the mixture into the bowl with the potatoes. Season with a few grindings of pepper and a pinch more salt, if you like, then add the eggs and Parmigiano cheese. Fold everything together with a spatula until well blended.

4. Lightly coat an oven-proof baking dish with a tablespoon of olive oil (I use either a 9x9-inch/23x23 cm or an 8x11-inch/20x28 cm). Sprinkle the bottom and sides with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the breadcrumbs to form a thin coating. Dollop the zucchini and potato filling into the dish and spread it out evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle the rest of the breadcrumbs on top. Use a paring knife to score a diamond pattern through the surface of the polpettone. Drizzle 1 to 2 more tablespoons of oil on top.



5. Bake the polpettone for 40 to 45 minutes, until well browned on top and you can hear it bubbling throughout. Let it sit for a few minutes before serving. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature—it’s even good cold.

RECIPE: Eggplant and Porcini Polpette

Mashed roasted eggplant takes the place of ground beef or pork in a classic meatball mixture. Combined with herbs, egg, and bread, then fried and simmered in tomato sauce, tender “polpette di melanzane” are every bit as satisfying as traditional meatballs. Think Sunday supper or centerpiece for a cozy fall dinner party.

RECIPE: Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Mascarpone Cream

I remember when zucchini bread was a big trend in the late 1970s. Sweet, moist, and laced with cinnamon. We might not have known the cake-like quick bread contained any of the vegetable at all were it not for the green flecks. Zucchini does its job quietly, adding moisture and tenderness without overwhelming a cake’s flavor. Still, when I incorporated grated zucchini into the batter for this simple chocolate cake, a recipe I was testing for my book The Glorious Vegetables of Italy, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. What I got was a delightful surprise—a rich, deep chocolate flavored cake with a fudge-like texture that somehow retains a certain lightness. This cake doesn’t need anything beyond a shower of powdered sugar at serving time. But if you are inclined to give it something extra, top it with a cloud of whipped mascarpone cream. (Recipe slightly adapted from The Glorious Vegetables of Italy.)

Makes one 8-inch (20-cm) cake, to serve 6 to 8

