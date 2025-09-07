Eggplant and porcini polpette simmering in a pan of simple tomato sauce

This is my go-to sauce for pasta al pomodoro, as well as for simmering meatballs and braciole, for eggplant (or chicken) parmigiana, and for countless other uses. There are only a few ingredients in this sauce, so make sure they are high quality. If you are buying passata (puree), choose one that is fresh-tasting and not too “heavy” or thick. In general, I find passata in bottles to be better quality than canned puree, which tends to taste like tomato paste and is often overly seasoned with herbs. The same rule holds for canned whole tomatoes; choose tomatoes packed in their own juice rather than a heavy puree.

Makes about 5-6 cups, enough to sauce 1 pound pasta

INGREDIENTS

2 (28-ounce/800g) cans whole peeled tomatoes, or 2 (24-ounce/680 g) bottles tomato passata, about 6 cups puree

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, lightly crushed

1/2 cup finely chopped red or yellow onion (optional)

1 fresh peperoncino, finely chopped, or a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Fine salt

2 branches fresh basil, or 1 branch each basil and mint

INSTRUCTIONS

1. For a smooth sauce, pass the tomatoes through a food mill fitted with the disk with the smallest holes. For a sauce with more texture, just pour the tomatoes and their juices into a bowl and squeeze them with your hands to break them up.

2. Place the olive oil, garlic, onion, and peperoncino a large saucepan and set it over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring often, until the oil starts to sizzle. Press down on the garlic to release its fragrance. Cook for 5 minutes, to soften the onion. Take care not to let the garlic or onion brown or the sauce will be bitter. Remove the garlic, if you like (I leave it in).

3. Carefully pour in the tomatoes (the oil may spatter) and season with a pinch of salt. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring the sauce to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and lay the branch of basil on top. Simmer gently, stirring from time to time, for 30 to 35 minutes, until the sauce has thickened, and the oil has pooled on the surface. Remove the basil and garlic and adjust the seasoning with more salt if you like.

4. The sauce may be stored in a tightly lidded container in the refrigerator for up to a week or in the freezer for 6 months.